China, Pakistan stage joint drills to boost defense cooperation

China and Pakistan have kicked off joint air force drills to enhance coordination between the armed forces of the two countries.

Media reports said the Shaheen (Eagle)-X maneuvers began within the Chinese territory on Monday.

A Chinese Defense Ministry statement said ground and air forces are “focusing on organizing joint training in typical combat scenarios such as joint air defense, joint countermeasures, and joint seizure and control.”

The ministry said the drills will include early warning aircraft and other types of planes, as well as ground-to-air missiles and radar and signal troops. Chinese naval aviation units will also be involved in the training.

it is the 10th joint exercise between the air forces. The first was held in 2011.

China has pledged billions of dollars worth of infrastructure projects across Pakistan as part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

In recent months, China has staged a series of joint military drills aimed at fighting terrorism and countering the US influence in the region.

Washington has become more vigilant about the relations between Beijing and regional countries.

Beijing says such drills are countermeasures in the face of provocations by the United States and its allies.

In March, China, Iran and Russia conducted joint drills in the Sea of Oman. The Marine Security Belt 2023 aimed to strengthen regional security. Observers from Pakistan and Kazakhstan also participated in the drills.

