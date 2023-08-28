Macron shrugs off ultimatum, says French envoy to stay in Niger

President Emmanuel Macron of France

President Emmanuel Macron has said France’s ambassador to Niger will stay in the coup-hit African country despite an ultimatum by the new military leaders to leave.

During a speech to diplomats in Paris on Monday, Macron confirmed that Sylvain Itte was listening in from Niamey. The ambassador was given a 48-hour deadline to leave Niger on Friday.

The president, however, admitted the failure of France’s policies across various parts of Africa.

“France and its diplomats have faced particularly difficult situations in some countries in recent months, from Sudan, where France has been exemplary, to Niger at this very moment and I applaud your colleague and your colleagues who are listening from their posts.”

The new military rulers say the ambassador refused to meet with them. They say the French government’s behavior is “contrary to the interests of Niger.”

Macron reiterated France’s support for Niger’s ousted President Mohamed Bazoum. He dismissed calls from some in the United States and Europe for Western powers to give up on Bazoum.

“I think our policy is the right one. It’s based on the courage of President Bazoum, and on the commitments of our ambassador on the ground who is remaining despite all the pressure, despite all the declarations made by the illegitimate authorities.”

“We do not recognize those who have carried out the putsch, we support a president who has not stepped down, and besides whom we remain engaged.”

Macron accused the military rulers of “abandoning the fight against (the so-called) terrorism.”

Niger protesters vow to storm French base if troops do not leave within a week

Thousands of protesters in Niger have rallied in the capital Niamey to voice their support for the military government, demanding the immediate withdrawal of French troops from the African country.

Anti-French sentiment growing across Africa

The impoverished Sahel region, which lies south of the Sahara, has suffered a series of coups in recent years. Military administrations have replaced pro-Western leaders in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea as well as Niger.

The upheavals have led to the creation of new military governments hostile to France, a former colonial power in West Africa that has troops across the region.

Germany is also concerned about the anti-French mood in Niger. “We are concerned that the military is stirring things up against the French and we are keeping a watchful eye on things,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Christian Wagner told a government press conference on Monday.

Niger serves as Pentagon’s base for US operations in Africa: Analyst

“Niger is the base of many of the military and intelligence operations for the Pentagon” in Africa, said Abayomi Azikiwe.

Earlier this month, the military rulers scrapped a series of Niger’s cooperation agreements with France in a bid to bring to a close the French military presence across the country and the subsequent looting of the resources of the impoverished nation.

France has between 1,000 and 1,500 troops in Niger, who are claiming to be fighting the so-called war on terrorism. In Niger, there are not only French forces but American and European soldiers as well.

Burkina Faso and Mali have already expelled French troops, many of whom are now stationed in Niger.

