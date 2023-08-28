Video: Maui Wildfires: Evidence of Direct Energy Weapon?

By Hawaii Real Estate

Global Research, August 28, 2023

Hawaii Real Estate

Click the share button above to email/forward this article to your friends and colleagues. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

Media has been restricted access to Lahaina after the catastrophic wildfires. So residents of the town investigated themselves and found smoking gun about the possible cause of the fires.

Watch the video below and judge for yourself: was directed energy weapon (DEW) involved in the wiping out of a town?

*

Note to readers: Please click the share button above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Featured image: Lāhainā Lighthouse surrounded by August 2023 wildfire ruins

Video: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: Media Censorship End All Alternative News

The original source of this article is Hawaii Real Estate

Copyright © Hawaii Real Estate, Hawaii Real Estate, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-maui-wildfires-evidence-direct-energy-weapon/5830489