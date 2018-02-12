Please help Global Research by forwarding this selection of articles to your friends and colleagues.

Make Sports, Not War

By Eric Margolis, February 11, 2018

One of VP Pence’s main missions is to whip up support among rightwing South Koreans who bitterly oppose any peace deal between the two Koreas and support attacking the north. Many on South Korea’s hard right are evangelical Christians. It’s no coincidence that Mike Pence, an ardent fundamentalist Protestant, was sent to show the flag and rally opposition to any détente with North Korea. Whatever happened to ‘turn the other cheek?’

Syria: Voices of Truth, Peace, and Justice

By Mark Taliano, February 11, 2018

Mainstream media messaging dictates much of what we think, hear, feel, say, and do. It creates an engineered framework which excludes what the “Other”, those living in Imperial prey nations, think, hear, feel, say, and do. MSM demonizes them, and turns them into stock characters, imperial projections, as it obliterates their humanity, and our common humanity.

In Libya, ISIS Is Using Human Trafficking to Finance Its Activities

By Al Shahid, February 11, 2018

A new UN report has warned of potential collusion between human traffickers and state institutions in Libya, amidst further concerns that groups such as ISIS are exploiting these processes.

Downed Russian Warplane Illustrates Enduring Danger of US-Backed Terrorism

By Tony Cartalucci, February 11, 2018

The BBC and other Western media organizations have worked ceaselessly to aid groups like “Hayat Tahrir al-Sham” in their efforts to re-brand themselves and obfuscate public awareness over their status as terrorist organizations, thus making it easier for either the US and its European allies to aid and arm such groups, or for Western allies in the Middle East to aid and arm them.

Israel Escalates Aggression on Syria

By Stephen Lendman, February 11, 2018

In response to Syria’s air defense downing an Israeli F-16 attacking targets in its territory from its airspace, the IDF escalated aggression against multiple Syrian sites.

Don’t be Cynical about an Olympics Detente with North Korea

By Peter Van Buren, February 11, 2018

The path to some form of peaceful co-existence on the Korean Peninsula lies in understanding survival, and that means North Korea can never denuclearize, a precondition the United States has insisted on before negotiations can move forward.

