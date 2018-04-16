4 hours ago April 16, 2018J.C.

gallery Former Head of Britain’s Special Forces says Assad “Doesn’t Need to Use Gas” because He’s “Already Won the war” but gives May “Benefit of the Doubt” over Intelligence

By Mark Nichol
Global Research, April 16, 2018
Daily Mail Online 14 April 2018

According to a report published by the Daily Mail:

A former head of Britain’s Special Forces has challenged Theresa May‘s claim that President Assad was behind the chemical attack in Douma.

Major General Jonathan Shaw said: ‘Why would Assad use chemical weapons at this time? He’s won the war.

‘That’s not just my opinion, it is shared by senior commanders in the US military. There is no rationale behind Assad’s involvement whatsoever.

‘He’s convinced the rebels to leave occupied areas in buses. He’s gained their territory. So why would he be bothering gassing them?

Speaking exclusively to The Mail on Sunday, the ex-SAS and Parachute Regiment commander added: ‘The jihadists and the various opposition groups who’ve been fighting against Assad have much greater motivation to launch a chemical weapons attack and make it look like Assad was responsible.

To read the complete Daily Mail article click here

The original source of this article is Daily Mail Online
Copyright © Mark NicholDaily Mail Online, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/former-head-of-britains-special-forces-says-assad-doesnt-need-to-use-gas-because-hes-already-won-the-war-but-gives-may-benefit-of-the-doubt-over-intelligence/5636342

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s