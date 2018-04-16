According to a report published by the Daily Mail:

A former head of Britain’s Special Forces has challenged Theresa May‘s claim that President Assad was behind the chemical attack in Douma.

Major General Jonathan Shaw said: ‘Why would Assad use chemical weapons at this time? He’s won the war.

‘That’s not just my opinion, it is shared by senior commanders in the US military. There is no rationale behind Assad’s involvement whatsoever.

‘He’s convinced the rebels to leave occupied areas in buses. He’s gained their territory. So why would he be bothering gassing them?

Speaking exclusively to The Mail on Sunday, the ex-SAS and Parachute Regiment commander added: ‘The jihadists and the various opposition groups who’ve been fighting against Assad have much greater motivation to launch a chemical weapons attack and make it look like Assad was responsible.

