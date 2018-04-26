14 hours ago April 26, 2018J.C.

gallery News Reports Suggest Amman Is Revoking Jordanian Citizenship of Abbas and 30 PA Members

By Juliane Helmhold
Global Research, April 26, 2018
Jerusalem Post 25 April 2018

According to the Jerusalem Post:

The Kingdom of Jordan began the process of revoking the Jordanian citizenship of about 30 Palestinian Authority and Fatah officials and their families, London-based Arabic language newspaper Raialyoum reported Wednesday.

The officials who are slated to lose their citizenship include Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat and Palestinian Authority negotiator Ahmed Qurei (“Abu Ala”).

The also stated that there would be major changes in the visa arrangements for entry into Jordan of the senior officials, granting them only temporary visitor’s rights.

Many Senior Palestinian Authority and Fatah officials, including Abbas and his two sons, were given Jordanian citizenship over a decade ago, a Jordanian official disclosed in early 2011.

Read complete article

 

 

The original source of this article is Jerusalem Post
Copyright © Juliane HelmholdJerusalem Post, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/news-reports-suggest-amman-is-revoking-jordanian-citizenship-of-abbas-and-30-pa-members/5637935

