1 hour ago May 1, 2020Jaime C.

gallery Case Asking Supreme Court to Halt Enforcement of “Stay-at-home Order”. Justice Alito Orders Pennsylvania Government to Respond

By Tyler Olson
Global Research, May 01, 2020
Fox News 30 April 2020

Justice Samuel Alito this week ordered the Pennsylvania government to respond to arguments from a variety of Pennsylvanians asking the Supreme Court to halt enforcement of Gov. Tom Wolf’s strict stay-at-home order, aimed at fighting the coronavirus, because they say it is unconstitutional.

 The Pennsylvanians behind the suit – called petitioners in Supreme Court parlance – are arguing that their rights under the First, Fifth and 14th Amendments have been violated through Wolf’s order. The petition lays out a variety of grounds on which it says the order is unconstitutional.
 .

“[T]he Order violated the Petitioners rights not to be deprived of their property without due process of law guaranteed by the [Fifth and 14th Amendments], the right not to have their property taken without just compensation guaranteed by the [Fifth Amendment], their right to judicial review guaranteed by the [5th and Fourteenth Amendments], their right to equal protection of the law guaranteed by the [14th Amendment], and their right to free speech and assembly guaranteed by the [First Amendment],” it says.

 

Alito, who handles emergency requests such as this one for the Third Circuit, which encompasses Pennsylvania, found those arguments convincing enough to order that Pennsylvania respond with a defense of Wolf’s order by Monday.

Danny DeVito@DannyDeVitoPA

.@Judgenap discussed our lawsuit earlier today to :https://video.foxnews.com/v/6152617794001

35

Twitter Ads info and privacy
Danny DeVito
@DannyDeVitoPA
·

Click here to continue reading on Fox News

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from Flickr

The original source of this article is Fox News
Copyright © Tyler OlsonFox News, 2020

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.