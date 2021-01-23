Video: France’s Medical Doctors Speak Out. “Pour la vérité de Covid-19”

Analysis by Peter Koenig

By Peter Koenig

Global Research, January 23, 2021

The New Tang Dynasty (NTD) broadcast a Press Conference of 9 January 2021 of independent French medical doctors for the truth about Covid-19. It is called “Coordination Santé Libre” or “Free Health Coordination”.

The Group, based in France, represents more than 30,000 medical doctors, an equal amount of medical care personnel, and more than 100,000 citizens.

Conférence de presse: Santé Libre | Des collectifs de médecins indépendants pour la Covid19 – Une Initiative de médecins libresfrançais (12 Janvier 2021)

NTD Television is the largest independent Chinese international TV channel. It was created in 2001 in New York, from where it broadcasts its programs to more than 100 million people around the world.

In 2010, a French branch was created, to serve mainly European viewers. NTD has become an effective alternative news network.

Since the independent French “Free Health Coordinators” have no access to French and European mainstream media, they have decided to work with NTD – benefitting from the broadcast network’s large coverage. Their goal is to inform as many people as possible about the truth behind Covid-19, clearing up myth, mysteries, scientific controversies and outright lies.

The Medical Coordination Group has created 4 cells of research and public information, covering covid prevention, treatment, dialogue and information, notably

(i) the (French) government’s prohibition of using traditional and effective anti-inflammatory and infection medication, like Ivermectin and others;

(ii) analyzing and making public the “figures” – the often false or misleading statistics about new “infections” or new “cases” – the mortality rate (what does it mean) – and bringing these corrected concepts to the public;

(iii) the different aspects and risks of the currently available – largely untested – vaccines in the west, specially the dangers of mRNA-type vaccines; and

(iv) public information – which is currently a topic of misinformation, a chaos of scientific and medical contradictions, manipulation of facts, half-facts and untruths, and outright lies, as well as intense fear campaigns. People in fear become weak, morally, physically and more vulnerable for diseases – all kinds of diseases – as well as obedient and depressed which may lead to suicide.

It is truly amazing what this French Medical Coordination has already done and is planning to continue doing to counter the current almost worldwide false and incomplete covid narrative – and bring truth to the people. – With this fantastic French initiative, there is a flicker of hope on the horizon that more and more people will see through this criminal covid endeavor.

*

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he has worked for over 30 years on water and environment around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020)



Peter Koenig is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization.

COVID-19: Who's Scheming?16 August 2020In "English"