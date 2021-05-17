Gaza: IDF Kills Palestinians, Countless Children, by Air Bombardments

By Mairead Maguire

In Belfast, Northern Ireland, this afternoon hundreds of young people walked to support the people of Gaza and protest the barbaric actions of the Israeli military that continue with air strikes, bombing and killing Palestinian civilians in Gaza. The youngsters also condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli occupation forces wounding hundreds of Muslim worshipers. These violations add to the myriad Israeli crimes against the Palestinians over decades.

Israel is an Apartheid State that continues with a policy of Ethnic Cleansing of the Palestinian people. These latest barbaric cruel actions by the Israeli Defense Forces are another breach of international law that must be condemned and stopped immediately. Such State violence must not be accepted by the peoples of the world. We cannot stand by allowing such Israeli inhumanity against Palestinians. Our silence will be shameful in the face of their illegal and brutal murder of Gaza’s children.

We had hoped that when President Biden took office, he would act against the Israeli governments’ continued destruction of Palestine; instead, the USA continues its unabated compliance with Israeli military ventures.

The European Union must retaliate financially against Israel. For too long the Israeli government has been playing victim as they carry out Ethnic Cleaning of Palestinians by increasing military occupation of their ancestral lands—which they renamed Real State.

Mairead Corrigan Maguire, co-founder of Peace People, is a member of the TRANSCEND Network for Peace Development Environment. She won the 1976 Nobel Peace Prize for her work for peace in Northern Ireland. Her book The Vision of Peace (edited by John Dear, with a foreword by Desmond Tutu and a preface by the Dalai Lama) is available from www.wipfandstock.com. She lives in Belfast, Northern Ireland. See: www.peacepeople.com.

