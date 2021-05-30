Did Media CENSOR Joe/Hunter Biden Corruption Report?

Biden Shows True Colors Proposing Bigger War Department Budget than Trump President Joe Biden has shown his true colors, as this nation mis-celebrates Memorial Day Weekend by guzzling beer and other alcoholic drinks, racking up a typically epic death toll on the highways, and risking a new upsurge in the Coronavirus pandemic partying without masks, marking the date himself by proposing a record new military budget. … Continue re […] Dave LIndorff

Asparagus I grow asparagus While remote Arctic bases Sprout in the far north The conning towers Of submarines break through The ice like black plants They say We don’t want War but we will defend our (fill in the blank) Keep your eye on them Keep your eye on yourself too Cross yourself We are In … Continue reading "Asparagus" The post Asparagus appeared firs […] Gary Lindorff

Biden Okays Program to Annually Build 80 Plutonium ‘Pit’ H-Bomb Triggers It’s hard to believe I’m writing this, but the Biden administration, while unwinding or reversing a good many rules, regulations and programs of the Trump administration, is forging ahead with one particularly outrageous one: the ramping up of production of so-called plutonium “pits.” These cores of the man-made radioactive element plutonium, each weighing […] Dave LIndorff

US Beyond Shameless in Decrying Belarus’ Forcing Down of Passenger Plane to Nab Journalist Critic The gold standard for shamelessness has long been the guy who murders his parents and then pleads for the mercy of the court because he’s an orphan. The US, as well as the lickspittle NATO nations of Europe have pretty much topped this hypothetical example with a real one. They accomplished this by going … Continue reading "US Beyond Shameless in Decr […] Dave LIndorff