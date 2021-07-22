Sanitized Propaganda: The Fortress of Lies to Censor Truths about Covid-19

By Dr. Gary Null and Richard Gale

Global Research, July 22, 2021

We continue to make efforts to remind people who are most concerned about the life and death issues regarding the SARS-2 pandemic that the ruling establishment keenly knows the average person’s weaknesses and the means to capitalize on those weaknesses to strengthen its control over the agenda. And control over the nation’s media is paramount for tightening its grip on our thoughts, emotions and beliefs.

We tend to believe journalists not because we expect them to accurately fact check their statements. More often than not the average person simply assumes the media source would not publish something that is untrue. However underneath these widespread assumptions there lurks this nefarious beast “calling the shots”.

There was a time not too long ago when the insights of honest journalists such as Sy Hersh, Robert Parry, Chris Hedges, Glenn Greenwald, Sharyl Attkinsson, among others were accessible to all. They had multiple popular media platforms, including the New York Times, Washington Post and the major mega-television networks to challenge those in power, whether Democrat or Republican, without fear of vindictive reprisal.

Now it is not uncommon to find these same dissenting voices vilified daily over the media waves and throughout the internet, including on Wikipedia. If they declare their innocence, they nevertheless remain guilty for life. Google gives assurance that their voices are buried in the new Officialdom’s gulag for the guilty.

There is evidence that the “censorship pandemic” launched against those questioning the official unfolding SARS-2 story was underway before April of last year. Jacob Mchangama, director of the Copenhagen human rights think tank Justita, reported in the journal Foreign Policy that governments world wide were weaponizing laws to curtail the spread of the virus. In 2019, BBC launched the birth of an international media network dedicated to combating and censoring news and stories that challenged and exposed the corruption within the corporate left, mainstream news reporting, and the multilateral organizations with whom the liberal governments has aligned themselves. Few people are aware of the Trusted News Initiative (TNI), a consortium of mega-news and tech companies with the sole mission to target individuals and groups for censorship. Largely funded by the BBC – which can be read as the British government – TNI members includes media giants such as Associated Press, the Canadian Broadcast Corporation, Reuters, the European Broadcasting Union, Agencie Francais Presse, Financial Times, Reuters, New York Times, the Washington Post, LA Times among others. Silicon Valley partners include Google/YouTube, Facebook, Microsoft, First Draft and Twitter.

Screenshot: BBC 13 July 2020

Last year, the Initiative, along with the New York Times, created Project Origin, an “early warning system of rapid alerts” that targets information questioning government policies in their handling of the pandemic, the reporting about Covid vaccine injuries and deaths, SARS-2 origins, and statements and interviews by thousands of orthodox medical physicians advocating for highly effective off-patent drugs such as ivermectin and the risks of the experimental vaccines.

In other words, anything contrary to what comes out of the mouths of the CDC, the World Health Organization (WHO), the British Health Ministry and other governmental health bodies is to be silenced. Facebook and Google, according to the RAIR Foundation, ensure that targeted information is blocked and not republished. TNI clearly advocates authoritarian control over the internet. It doesn’t conceal its anti-Democratic mission. A press release states that TNI will censor “widely shared memes which link falsehoods about vaccines to freedom and individual liberties.” The duplicity in this goal is obvious. Little else is known about TNI. The Initiative largely operates in total secrecy.

Now whenever you come across a news story beginning with TNI in parentheses, you will know its source and goals to feed you sanitized propaganda. If you do not find your most pressing questions and deep concerns being adequately answered, or simply answered with vague platitudes rather than scientific evidence, you know the reason.

Now that many countries are reporting a rise in Covid breakthrough cases among highly vaccinated populations, including symptomatic cases and death, we are back to square one for finding effective treatments. There is absolutely no reason to blindly trust the vaccine maker’s early reports that the current vaccines are as effective against the new viral variants as the media purport. The CDC has had to finally acknowledge the vaccine’s growing failure.

In June, the agency announced it had recorded 4,100 breakthrough cases of people hospitalized or having died. In our estimation this is a gross underestimation because the CDC ceased requiring testing for SARS-2 infections among vaccinated persons. The CDC admits this is “likely an undercount.” In light of other countries such as Israel reporting upwards to 50 percent of new Covid cases among the vaccinated, the agency had no choice but to make this vague admittance.

Yet it still wreaks as an example of the government’s trail of stealth tactics to manipulate the statistics in order to preserve its narrative to vaccinate every American and to establish a digital vaccination surveillance regime. In the meantime, there is a dire need for a reliable drug for prophylaxis and early to mid stage treatment against the virus. These drugs, notably hydroxychloroquine, have been recommended by certain factions within the medical community since March of last year; but the government continues to turn its back on them. However, later ivermectin was shown to be far more effective taken alone or in combination with HCQ and other cheaper medications. In our opinion, the evidence for using ivermectin is now unquestionable.

The prestigious non-profit Institute Pasteur in France recently released results of its thorough preclinical study on ivermectin. It adds further proof to the other 62 clinical trials and analyses supporting ivermectin’s extraordinary value as a first line of defense against SARS-2 infections and as a prophylactic. The French researchers found that ivermectin “prevents clinical deterioration, reduces olfactory deficit, and limits the inflammation of the upper and lower respiratory tracts.”

The Institute stated its position and “supports the use of immunomodulary drugs such as ivermectin to improve the clinical conditions of SARS-CoV-infected patients.” The Pasteur study was robust despite being conducted on a hamster model. However, these are the kinds of crucial animal trials that must be conducted before administering any drug or vaccine to patients. This was not the case for the Covid-19 vaccines. We might remember that the vaccine makers leaped over animal trials to directly experiment on humans before having any viable toxicological and safety data to properly predict the millions of adverse effects and deaths now being witnessed in vaccine recipients.

Just within the past two months, three reviews of the scientific literature about ivermectin’s efficacy have been published. A multi-institutional meta-analysis, which included the University of Liverpool, Imperial College London and Oxford, reported that ivermectin dramatically increased viral clearance and reduced critical inflammatory markers such as C-reactive protein, and reduced hospitalization. And now just appearing in the most recent July/August issue of the American Journal of Therapeutics, another meta-analysis by a consortium of researchers from Newcastle University, the Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy in the UK, and Ulster Hospital in Ireland states,

“Moderate certainty evidence finds that large reductions in Covid-19 deaths are possible using ivermectin. Using ivermectin early in the clinical course may reduce numbers progressing to severe disease. The apparent safety and low cost suggest that ivermectin is likely to have a significant impact on the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic globally.”

In the May issue of the same medical journal, an additional multi-institutional review was published by the Universities of Tennessee and Texas, Seton Hall University and Eastern Virginia Medical School. That study concludes:

“Meta-analyses based on 18 randomized controlled treatment trials of ivermectin in Covid-19 have found large, statistically significant reductions in mortality, time to clinical recovery, and time to viral clearance. Furthermore, results from numerous controlled prophylaxis trials report significantly reduced risks of contracting covid-19 with the regular use of ivermectin.”

The study’s lead author, Dr. Pierre Kory, despite appearing before Congressional subcommittees as an expert witness about ivermectin’s efficacy to defeat SARS-2 infections, has been a prime victim of TNI’s network of censors. It has become near impossible for Dr. Kory to get his life-saving message out to the broader public, private physicians, clinics, hospitals and homes for the elderly where it is most needed. Physicians such as Dr. Kory, Dr. Peter McCullough and now thousands of others and counting only have one objective: save lives by any means that has proven efficacy. The disgraced doctors who have best lived up to their Hippocratic Oath upon leaving medical schools are condemned as the nation’s most vile criminals. By their actions, Anthony Fauci, Pfizer, Merck, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and now President Biden’s new CDC director Rochelle Walensky, in our opinion care little about saving American lives. Anyone who continues to believe otherwise after properly investigating the scientific evidence is certainly suffering from cognitive dissonance.

Despite all of the evidence, Anthony Fauci and the National Institutes of Health continue to promote the misinformation that “there are insufficient data to recommend either for or against the use of ivermectin for the treatment of Covid-19.’ For or against? In other words, lets do absolutely nothing.

Yet study after study conducted in Bangladesh, India, Peru, Argentina, Israel and Nigeria, Mexico and elsewhere have strengthened the argument that ivermectin should be included in standard Covid treatment regimens. Worldwide doctors are taking matters into their own hands to treat their patients despite the collective denial within the ranks of Fauci’s NIAID, the WHO and the Bill Gate’s vaccine empire.

In other words, our federal and international health officials would prefer to sit on their hands instead of saving lives. In our opinion, equally criminal is our entire federal health system’s stubborn refusal to even fund simple and easy studies to validate or invalidate earlier findings. For example, back in April 2020 at the start of the pandemic, Monash University’s Biomedicine Discovery Institute in Australia reported that Ivermectin destroyed SARS-2 viral RNA in infected cell cultures by 93% within 24 hours and 99.8% at 48 hours. In other words, ivermectin was eradicating the virus. No vaccine can do that. Such in vitro studies are easily preformed. Yet Fauci has shown absolutely no interest to replicate these. He is surely aware about every ivermectin study published that threatens his cherished Remdesivir. Why?

At present, there remains only one very poorly researched FDA licensed medication for treating Covid infections; that is Remdesivir. Both the Trump and now the Biden administrations have banked all their hopes on this single drug with an equally poor efficacy record. Until recently, and only after pressure from its enablers, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization did not recommend Remdesivir. Unlike ivermectin, Remdesivir on average costs $3,120 per patient or $520 per dose through a private US health insurer. How much would a prescription for ivermectin cost? Less than $50. HCQ is cheaper still.

In June, a second drug, Genentech’s Actemra (tocilizumab), received Emergency Authorization Use. According to the FDA’s press release, the monoclonal antibody drug was not tested against an inert placebo. Actemra seems to have only small efficacy. “The probabilities of death by day 28 were estimated to be 30.7% for patients receiving Actemra,” the FDA states, “and 34.9% for patients receiving usual care alone.”

One glaring example of blatant crony capitalism between our government and private corporations to better understand the widespread efforts to curtail ivermectin’s use is that of Merck’s development of Covid-19 therapeutics.

In the past we have reported on Merck’s lengthy resume of medical fraud and crimes. The company happens to be the main manufacturer of ivermectin; therefore, we should ask why it sided with ivermectin’s censorship? Back in December Trial Site reported that the US government provided Merck with $356 million to develop and manufacture a novel “investigational biological therapeutic” drug, called MK-7110 or Molnupiravir, to treat SARS-2 infections.

Last month this was followed with a federally secured $1.2 billion public procurement commitment to provide 1.7 million courses. The drug is costing American taxpayers $705 per course. Molnupiravir too is being approved for Emergency Use Authorization, thereby opening a window of opportunities for Merck to leap over regulatory hurdles to rush the experimental drug to market without usual efficacy and safety studies. Although the early Phase 3 trial results showed MK-7110 a 60 percent improvement in clinical status and a 50 percent reduction in death, this is still a far cry away from the results being reported by front-line doctors around the world treating tens of thousands of patients with ivermectin in combination with other drugs and natural supplements.

Had the FDA and Anthony Fauci’s National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Disease (NIAID) started approving existing clinically-proven and inexpensive drugs at the start of the pandemic, many millions of people would have been saved from experiencing serious infections or even dying from the SARS -2 virus.

Why federal health officials never followed this strategy is a question the mainstream media has refused to ask let alone investigate. What we do know is that the entire landscape of modern medical science has entered a time warp since the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic. For those of us who have been trying to make sense of the long trail of incomprehensible medical decision-making, contradictions, scientific sleight of hand, media lies, bureaucratic posturing, and censorship of otherwise orthodox physicians and scientists who refuse to adopt the narrative decreed from the high thrones of the CDC, NIAID, the FDA and now the General Surgeon’s office, we feel like we have been abducted in a time-capsule and dumped off in a pre-Galilean dark age.

Today regressive the medical regime is populated by a dictatorial clergy dressed in lab coats instead of lurking tonsured priests in scarlet robes. Rather than executioners in black hoods, the snitches and accusers are Silicon Valley executives who censor dissenters and heretics. There is virtually no substantial difference between the pro-mandate Covid-19 vaccination establishment and the Inquisition, except the forms of torture are physically less painful. Unless of course you are one of the millions of Covid-19 vaccine recipients who have suffered from trusting Anthony Fauci and CDC director Rochelle Walensky.

If anyone wants an example of how low the level of systemic stupidity has sunk into the dominant vaccine establishment, consider Walensky’s remarks to Senator Roy Blount during a Senate appropriations subcommittee. “Data have emerged against that demonstrated that even if you were to get infected post-vaccination,” she stated, “you can’t give it to anyone else.” We are hard pressed to find a law of physics or microbial transmission upon which to base such a nonsensical statement. Again, Walensky stated her personal religious belief with regard to the infallibility of vaccination rather a scientific fact on the Rachel Maddow Show. “Vaccinated people do not carry the virus,” she said, “they don’t get sick. “ And this came from the mouth of a tenured Harvard professor specializing in infectious disease. Even the CDC was forced to “walk back her claim” publicly. Outside of the American propaganda smoke stacks at the CDC and NIH, vaccinated people are increasingly becoming infected and displaying serious illness.

Another question that our compliant media has categorically ignored – with few exceptions such as an occasional commentary on Fox – is whether the peer-reviewed literature cited above and the testimonies from thousands of day-to-day clinical physicians worldwide who treat Covid-19 patients with unapproved Covid drugs, notably ivermectin, warrant our government’s attention. And then why are the health agencies so quick to erect obstacles to prevent their use.

When these questions are posited as a general argument for advocating expedient measures to protect public health during this pandemic, would it not have been wise to have prioritized Ivermectin, HCQ, along with other remedies such as the antibiotic azithromicin, zinc, selenium, Vitamins C and D, and melatonin as a first line of defense? There was absolutely no need to have waited for experimental vaccines or Remdesivir before the pandemic got out of control and patients were being stacked in hospital wards with only oxygen as a first line of defense. Yet sadly this is what Fauci enabled to happen.

If this strategy of medical intervention had been followed, would it have been successful? According to numerous physicians around the world who have readily prescribed these cheaper treatments, the answer is an unequivocal “yes”. Under oath, multiple physicians and professors at American medical schools have testified before Congress to present their personal clinical evidence to support their use.

Today, American journalism is a disgrace. The American public is losing its trust in the media rapidly. Whether it is CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, the Washington Post, NPR or PBS, they each have unlimited resources to properly investigate the federal and institutional machinery behind the government health policies being thrust upon us. Yet no mainstream journalist has found the moral compass to bring this information to the public.

In the meantime, we are allowing millions to die, and countless others to be seriously affected from SARS-2 because of professional hubris and a bureaucratic healthcare system favoring the pharmaceutical industry’s frantic rush to develop expensive novel drugs and experimental vaccines. The incentive by the drug makers is to take every advantage of the FDA’s emergency use loopholes to get their products on the market as quickly as possible. The primary advantage is that these novel drugs and vaccines can then leap over regulatory hurdles, which otherwise would require the drug firms to conduct lengthy and thorough clinical trials to prove their efficacy and safety. The consequence is that none of the new pharmaceutical Covid-19 interventions have been adequately reviewed.

History repeatedly teaches us that no one can move back the clock once technological innovation enters hyper-drive and changes society in its wake. Unless, of course, there is a destructive breakdown of the entire system. For too long, since the Carnegie and Rockefeller Flexner report, the pharmaceutical-based medical paradigm has called the shots and erected a monolithic fortress to dominate medical narratives.

The narrative is built upon both truths and lies.

The pandemic has unveiled the weakness of the mortar of lies and deception that cement the majority the narrative’s bricks. And the good news, we are discovering, is that the castle is brittle and crumbling. As we sit and observe the medical charade that has unfolded over the past 18 months, we are delighted to finally witness the medical establishment now fracturing and waging war against itself.

Moreover, we realize the mainstream media is equally fragile. Never before have Americans witnessed corporate journalism so snuggled in bed with the medical establishment to smother science and the truth.

Related Articles

29 May 2015

30 January 2017

11 June 2017The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Dr. Gary Null and Richard Gale, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/sanitized-propaganda-the-fortress-of-lies-to-censor-truths-about-covid-19/5750856