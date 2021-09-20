Selected Articles: Canadian Elections: Conservative Leader O’Toole’s COVID Plan: “Vaccines on Steroids”

By Global Research News

Bluetooth Vaccine? Does the Injected COVID “Non-Vaccine” Connect with Devices?

By Makia Freeman, September 18, 2021

Is a bluetooth vaccine the next phase of weirdness associated with the rollout of the experimental COVID non-vaccines? Is bluetooth connectivity or compatability another effect of the vaccine?

The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right; It Is a “Poison-Death Shot”

By Mike Whitney, September 19, 2021

Did the regulators at the FDA know that all previous coronavirus vaccines had failed in animal trials and that the vaccinated animals became either severely ill or died?

The “Secret Agenda” of the So-called Elite and the COVID mRNA Vaccine. “Reducing World Population”?

By Dr. Rudolf Hänsel, September 19, 2021

Even the active euthanasia of elderly and sick fellow citizens by means of strong sleeping pills and opiates has already set these dark figures on their way.

Video: Towards Digital Tyranny. # Say No to the Covid Vaccine Passport

By Peter Koenig, September 18, 2021

Behind its development is the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation – with support of the Rockefeller Foundation – and others belonging to the sinister all-digitization, depopulation and eugenics agenda.

From 9/11 Truth to Covid Truth. Victories and Failures Twenty Years Later

By Michael Welch and James Corbett, September 18, 2021

The latest doc series from acclaimed film director Spike Lee might well have marked the most explosive upset of common and entrenched narratives around the September 11 attacks that we have seen in a long time – if ever.

Canadian Elections: Conservative Leader O’Toole’s COVID Plan: “Vaccines on Steroids”

By William Walter Kay, September 19, 2021

Beating Covid through testing requires designated testing teams at all border-points and airports. Under the Conservatives, all prospective entrants to Canada, citizen or not, will submit to one or more Covid tests.

Why Do the African People Oppose Big Pharma’s Experimental Injections?

By Timothy Alexander Guzman, September 19, 2021

Historically, German doctors experimented on the Herero women with “sterilization tests” in order to ban mixed-race marriages. Fast forward to 1996, Big Pharma giant Pfizer conducted a clinical trial with a drug called trovafloxacin (Trovan) at the height of meningococcal meningitis outbreak in Kano, Nigeria.

The 2020-21 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, September 19, 2021

The mental health of millions of people Worldwide has been affected as a result of the lockdown, social distancing, job losses, bankruptcies, mass poverty and despair. The frequency of suicides and drug addiction has increased Worldwide.

US Law Authorizes Secretive, National ’Exercises’ Against Public Health ‘Threats’

By Robert L. Kinney III, September 19, 2021

Within the 2019 U.S. Pandemic Act and other laws and documents, one may find language that can be interpreted as potential tip-offs that the U.S. government may have intended to coordinate with international governments and other entities to “convene” a falsified pandemic or somewhat covert pandemic “drill” or “operational exercise.”

The Winner in Afghanistan: China

By Prof Alfred McCoy, September 17, 2021

The collapse of the American project in Afghanistan may fade fast from the news here, but don’t be fooled. It couldn’t be more significant in ways few in this country can even begin to grasp.

31 Reasons Why I Won’t Take the Vaccine

By Rabbi Chananya Weissman, September 19, 2021

It’s not a vaccine. A vaccine by definition provides immunity to a disease. This does not provide immunity to anything. In a best-case scenario, it merely reduces the chance of getting a severe case of a virus if one catches it. Hence, it is a medical treatment, not a vaccine. I do not want to take a medical treatment for an illness I do not have.

In the Name of Humanitarianism, COVID Is Crushing Solidarity

By Jonathan Cook, September 19, 2021

Days ago the British government’s experts on vaccinations, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, withstood strong political pressure and decided not to recommend vaccinating children aged between 12 and 15. That was because the JCVI concluded that vaccination could not be justified in the case of children on health grounds.

George Grant and the Subversion of Canadian Nationalism

By Matthew Ehret-Kump, September 19, 2021

In order to fully comprehend the paradox of the Canadian identity sculpted by Grant in this and similar works, is to take a brief look at the man, as an imperialist, as a representative of an oligarchical Canadian family, a Rhodes Scholar.

