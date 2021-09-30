COVID-19 Vaccines Are Taking a Toll on Mental Health, Causing Brain Damage and Neurological Disease

By Joachim Hagopian

The appalling Covid-19 vaccine agenda that humanity is now facing is not the only time that vaccines have been linked to mental disorders. According to the February 2017 Yale Daily News, the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry had just reported that a joint Yale University-Penn State study found that:

Patients diagnosed with neuropsychiatric disorders like obsessive-compulsive disorder and anorexia nervosa were more likely to have received vaccinations three months prior to their diagnoses.

That same month a Nexus Magazine article also weighed in on the eye-opening Yale study findings:

Those [children] who had been vaccinated were a shocking 80 percent more likely to be diagnosed with anorexia, and 25 percent more likely to be diagnosed with OCD than their non-vaccinated counterparts. Higher rates of anxiety disorders and chronic tics were also linked to vaccinations… The Yale-PSU study is not the first to find an association between brain-related disorders and vaccinations. And it most likely will not be the last one.

Ya think? Let me count the ways…

A press release from the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference held in late July 2021 found a direct connection between the so-called Covid-19 virus and subsequent cognitive deficits, Alzheimer disease pathology and symptoms:

In addition to the respiratory and gastrointestinal symptoms that accompany COVID-19, many people with the virus experience short- and/or long-term neuropsychiatric symptoms, including loss of smell and taste, and cognitive and attention deficits, known as ‘brain fog.’ For some, these neurological symptoms persist, and researchers are working to understand the mechanisms by which this brain dysfunction occurs, and what that means for cognitive health long term.

Perhaps the fact that this information comes from an international consortium of scientists from nearly 40 countries led by the “technical guidance from the World Health Organization,” whose controlling benefactor is none other than billionaire Bill Gates, invites criticism that it’s simply more propagandized “fake science.” From a late January 2021 clinicaltrialsarena.com website:

So far, some of the most concerning lasting effects of Covid-19 are continued loss of sense of smell or taste, memory or concentration problems, and other cognitive complications, because they indicate probable brain damage and increased risk of dementia such as Alzheimer’s disease. [My boldface emphasis]

Throughout the so-called pandemic, panic porn-mongering propagandists attempt to entice the global public to sign up for the lifesaving vaccine rollout, propagating the myth that a virus hardly different from the common everyday flu [that magically disappeared] was destined to infect and inflict brain damage on all those foolish enough to not get in line for their death jab.

While emphasizing everywhere that their fake virus causes brain damage, their killer vaccines are falsely advertised as completely safe. This doubled down premise has failed miserably.

A large segment of the population knows better than to swallow the lies. Clearly the kill shot is the brain damage culprit and this presentation will prove it.

The real pandemic gripping our planet is mental illness, rapidly diminishing our cognitive function and impaired judgment, diabolically driven by a weaponized death jab attacking our neurological brain and central nervous system, among numerous other vital organs such as the heart, lungs and liver, resulting in multiple organ failure and death as the mRNA spike proteins permanently alter our human DNA while producing toxic spike proteins that decimate our natural immune system. In Big Pharma vaccines, the Fauci et al genetically altered mRNA spike proteins operating within the human cardiovascular system, damage the heart and produce blood clot disorders, in the lungs causing pulmonary hypertension, and in the brain, stroke.

A mere month before the launching of the death jab at warp speed, on November 10, 2020 the Rothschild owned world news agency Reuters ran the headline “One in Five Covid-19 Patients Develop Mental Illness within 90 Days – Study.” Closing in on a year of lockdown and mask wearing mandate madness, the stay-at-home isolation amidst all the echo-chamber hype and craze of a fake pandemic with a near 100% cure rate, leave it to the Oxford University shrinks to announce results of their large study that 20% of the population was going bonkers. Not to be outdone, another study published in the May 2021 in the respected Lancet found up to a third of nearly a quarter million Americans who had Covid-19 within six months were exhibiting long-term symptoms that included anxiety and psychosis.

Just days after Reuter’s bad news, UK’s payday rollout for the highly touted Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine billed as “the vaccine of the world” was the next flop. By June 2021, Canada and most of Europe were already balking at a second jab. The Oxford study looked at 69,000 digital health records of Americans, including 62,000 cases that had tested positive for Covid-19, finding one in every five within three months of Covid-19 illness were diagnosed with depression, anxiety or insomnia. Also, this rather bleak finding naturally fell in synch with the notion that the “frightening” virus “can affect the brain and mind, increasing the risk of a range of psychiatric illnesses.”

All the scientific journals and academic studies swear that the Covid-19 virus in itself delivers “persistent neurologic symptoms and cognitive dysfunction.” The paradoxical irony is that only the fake virus can do brain damage as all those same “scientific” journals and studies backed up by MSM Rothschild controlled giant Reuters are emphatic in their denial that vaccines can ever do harm to the brain or neurological system.

My takeaway from all this is once you’re bombarded for a full year in 2020 by accumulated daily stress and fear building up from forced isolation and induced paranoia over a phantom illness, and then in 2021 add the weaponized spike protein jab into this by now unstable mix, literally attacking brain cells causing further cognitive impairment and mental deterioration, and the global genocide is most definitely underway and currently in full progress.

In the brain and CNS, the technocratic elite’s transhumanist AI/5G agenda is busily engaging in massive neuromodulation, influencing and interacting with the vaccinated’s tip of its spear bioweapon – the graphene oxide nanoparticles, often accompanied by lethal blood clotting and victims’ reduced mental capacity.

As a result, a huge spike in bizarre “accidents” have been observed at both the workplace and on the road. For instance, during the first six months of 2021, at 21,400, the number of US fatalities from vehicle accidents soared over 16.4% over the first half-year statistics from 2019, the last year prior to the phantom Covid-19 infestation, despite far less miles driven during the lockdown years. Meanwhile, during the first several months of the 2020 lockdown, prior to any death jab rollout, by late April the traffic fatalities were reportedly way up nationally with far less cars on the road, logically deducing that open roads invite pedal to the medal impulse, especially after being cooped up and isolated at home for so long.No Evidence COVID-19 Vaccines Will Block Spread of Coronavirus

But with the vaccinations in full swing for the first time in 2021, the alarming trend of spiking accidental deaths is more convincingly accounted for by the erratic effects that Big Pharma inoculations are having on the vaccinated. Bizarre episodes of public behavior, increasing violence and road rage in America are now off the charts. Clearly, we are witnessing rampantly growing evidence of the devastating effects resulting from severe impaired judgment and associated neurological damage increasingly acted out in direct response to the never-ending series of dangerous kill shots, growing more pervasive with each booster shot released.

In a very much related matter, Fort Rucker, Alabama Army flight surgeon Lt. Col. Theresa Long, MD, has just submitted a legal affidavit to her superiors, recommending that all vaccinated pilots under her medical care be grounded after three personnel suffered pulmonary embolisms within 48 hours of receiving their Pfizer death jabs, subsequently placing them at severe risk of cardiac arrest while in flight. Another pilot died shortly after his shot.

Dr. Long’s research also determined that Pfizer vaccines contain the known toxic antifreeze ingredient ALC 0315, known to cause myocarditis, particularly observed in young healthy males. Given the reality that forced vaccination of both US military soldiers as well as a high percentage of commercial airline pilots have already been poisoned with Covid-19 vaccination, this fact seriously endangers thousands of daily passengers traveling worldwide in airliners flown by vaccinated pilots. Additionally, with a weakened, compromised American military fighting force, defense of the United States from enemies both foreign and domestic becomes impossible, made far more dangerous by imposter Biden’s wide open border policy allowing millions of unvaxxed, unvetted illegals into the US. This senile puppet’s treasonously fulfilling his globalist role to destroy America in warp speed.

Another scientific study published in the journal Microbiology and Infectious Diseases earlier this year revealed that the Pfizer coronavirus mRNA vaccine carries potential detrimental health effects that include “ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease), Alzheimer’s, and other neurological degenerative diseases.”

This analysis examined “the potential to induce prion-based disease in vaccine recipients.” With prion-based neurogenerative diseases, this research study confirmed that the mandated Pfizer kill shots under contract with US Department of Defense, is harming every American soldier along with millions more victims across the planet causing severe brain damage. If the concocted by design breakdown of other vital organs doesn’t cause death first, the Pfizer vaccinated are or will be suffering from severe cases of dementia as well. The other mRNA vaccine manufactured by Moderna, also producing embedded spike proteins that irreversibly modify human DNA, is inflicting this same highly disturbing endgame result.

MRNA vaccines manufactured by the Big Pharma giants Pfizer and Moderna have been proven to cause ALS, Alzheimer’s and other neurological degenerative diseases, along with front temporal lobar degeneration in their hapless vaccine recipients.

As yet more concurring evidence continues linking Covid-19 vaccines to degenerative brain disorders, a July 21, 2021 Children’s Health Defense article states:

Immunologist and former NIH [National Institute of Health] scientist J. Bart Classen analyzed data on COVID vaccine adverse events reported to the UK’s Yellow Card system and found thousands of reports of multiple symptoms that are ‘clear signals’ of neurodegenerative disorders.

From the National Institute of Health’s own VAERS tracking system tasked with compiling the grim data of all adverse effects and deaths caused by Covid-19 vaccines in the US, as of September 17, 2021, 1,128 cases of jab victims have been diagnosed with the highly disabling neurodegenerative disorder Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS). In little more than just two months since July 9 when 449 was the tallied count, the total of Guillain-Barre victims has more than doubled. Though on the US National Institute of Health’s own website covering National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), it defines GBS as:

Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) is a rare neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks part of its peripheral nervous system—the network of nerves located outside of the brain and spinal cord…

Clearly per VAERS’ own records, with the rate more than doubling the number of GBS victims every couple months, resulting directly from harmful, deadly non-vaccines that don’t even work, currently being forced on every American citizen by top US public health authorities and illegit imposter president, this grave neurological disease can no longer be considered “rare.” Nor can democide, the government willfully killing its own citizens, even attempt to be denied at this point. The ruling elite has ordered puppet leaders around the globe to slaughter the human race as the cold hard facts that continue emerging speak for themselves. Again, quoting the ninds.nih.gov website:

[The GBS] affected person’s immune system begins to attack the body itself.

This is precisely what the Fauci-Gates funded gain-of-function vaccines were created to do as their Satanic bioweapon, using the spike prion proteins and lipid nanoparticles as activated poison ingredients to attack the vaccinated’s own vital organs and natural immune system to succumb to deadly blood clots, myocarditis (heart inflammation), cardiac arrest, multiple organ failure, autoimmune disease, miscarriages and infertility. In fact, a Post Covid Vaccine Syndrome emerged after the kill shot referring to cardiac, vascular, hematological, musculoskeletal, intestinal, respiratory or neurologic symptoms that have been identified despite overt MSM/social media suppression of the alarming evidence. Again, from the US government’s own medical website, in GBS patients, “the immune system mistakenly attacks the healthy nerves,” which is exactly what the Covid-19 bioweapon’s gain-of-function is programmed to do. Weaponized spike prion proteins turning on cells from its own vital organs are demonically leading to premature mass death on a ghastly, never before seen scale. The emerging evidence of premeditated global genocide is both overwhelming and irrefutable.

Excruciating pain, acute muscle weakness and often partial paralysis are also typical GBS symptoms. There is no known cure although after 6 months, 60-80% of victims are reportedly able to walk again and 70% fully recover, despite a 4-7% mortality rate. However, Guillain-Barré syndrome patients caused by the killer vaccines won’t be so fortunate. Although AstraZeneca as the other adenovirus vector vaccine, along with both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines all are additionally linked to causing GBS, so many recipients of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) jab were diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome that the FDA required J&J to update its vaccine label with a new warning:

Guillain-Barré Syndrome Reports of adverse events following use of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine under emergency use authorization suggest an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome during the 42 days following vaccination.

In June 2021, it was Pfizer and Moderna’s turn for the FDA to impose a warning on their vaccine labels admitting they’re known to cause heart inflammation.

Another statement from the official NIH website begs a corrective response to the actual truth:

In rare cases vaccinations may increase the risk of GBS.

With the prospect of perhaps millions of earth inhabitants being jabbed to death this year, the above gross understatement again proves the fallacy that vaccinations rarely increase the risk of contracting this highly debilitating GBS condition. The alarming number of victims, now well over a thousand, afflicted with this no longer “rare” neurological disorder is beyond question, caused by elites like Klaus Schwab’s Covid-19 murder weapon, specially created and deployed as a key steppingstone to their “Great Reset.” But knowing this, We the People are now pushing our own reset button, resolute in holding Klaus and company to account for their blatantly criminal atrocities against humanity.

Despite the criminal censorship of the internet monopolists by not permitting the public access to the truth that would have saved thousands of lives already, an array of videos circulating online document victims’ convulsions, involuntary spams and difficulty walking.

Vaccine-induced functional neurological disorder (FND) is a common agonizing neuropsychological condition manifesting as an adverse reaction to the killer vaccines. Symptoms of FND range from violent convulsions, limb weakness, gait problems, jerky movements, tremors and facial spasms. Neurologist and psychiatrist David Perez, MD, attempts to shed light:

The spread of these videos could fuel vaccine hesitancy by giving an overly simplistic impression of potential links between the vaccine and major neurological symptoms. Instead, these are symptoms of a real, brain-based disorder that sits at the intersection of neurology and psychiatry. Some people with FND have a heightened awareness of their body and increased state of arousal and threat, which may hijack normal neural networks controlling voluntary movements. FND teaches us quite a bit about the complexities of the human brain.

As a disruption in the brain’s capacity to control the body, Functional Neurological Disorder can be caused by physical or emotional events or a combination therein, resulting from head injury, a medical or surgical procedure or vaccination, impairing the capacity for motor control and bodily movement and function.

Though with moderate success this particular disorder may be treated with psychotherapy, physical rehabilitation and psycho-education, FND needs to be discretely and clearly differentiated between it and very real, permanent deficits and impairments attacking both brain and central nervous system functioning, often accompanied simultaneously by multiple vital organ failure, caused by extremely dangerous toxins – spike proteins and nano-particulate agents such as graphene oxide, diabolically unleashed to act as a lethal bioweapon within the global cabal’s giant genocidal arsenal. For upwards of millions or even billions of potential victims, it cannot be reduced to purely psychosomatic cause that bails out and obfuscates the criminal elite’s medical genocide.

A case in point is what happened when Canadian Dr. Charles D. Hoffe, a family physician working with mostly First Nations’ people in his rural British Columbian town of Lytton.

Eventually he went public after an initial Moderna dose caused a half dozen of his vaccinated patients within three days to begin suffering severe adverse neurological effects, including an additional couple of suspicious deaths weeks later.

Cognizant that the vaccine never underwent clinical test trials and that the vaccine could potentially be genetically contraindicated for his First Nations’ patients, the country doctor was shunned by the medical establishment with his license threatened should he persist in asking the “wrong” questions. Recognizing he needed to refer his patients to a neurologist, as soon as mention of the possibility of their medical condition might be vaccine-related, no specialist would even see his afflicted patients.

Simply honoring his Hippocratic Oath, Dr. Hoffe was motivated to learn how to assist and heal his patients, but for all his sincere efforts, he and his suffering patients were given the cold shoulder or worse.

Courageous whistleblowing doctors and nurses from the frontline attempting to speak truth to all the rampant lies perpetrated by government and media alike, at considerable risk daring to expose the murderous horror in our midst, have endured over-the-top censorship, harassment, threats of career retribution and smear campaigns to silence the truth and prevent saving lives. With so much criminal evidence growing by the day, it’s only a matter of time before those responsible for the evil must be held accountable in a criminal court of law. We the People who choose to remain human as sovereign citizens asserting our constitutional God-given rights, shall never consent to allowing insane, power hungry psychopaths to harm us or our children, and are fighting back to achieve justice in our resolve to resist, oppose and stop the brutality and madness.

Joachim Hagopian is a West Point graduate, former Army officer and author of “Don’t Let the Bastards Getcha Down,” exposing a faulty US military leadership system based on ticket punching up the seniority ladder, invariably weeding out the best and brightest, leaving mediocrity and order followers rising to the top as politician-bureaucrat generals designated to lose every modern US war by elite design. After the military, Joachim earned a master’s degree in Clinical Psychology and worked as a licensed therapist in the mental health field with abused youth and adolescents for more than a quarter century. In Los Angeles he found himself battling the largest county child protective services in the nation within America’s thoroughly broken and corrupt child welfare system.

The experience in both the military and child welfare system prepared him well as a researcher and independent journalist, exposing the evils of Big Pharma and how the Rockefeller controlled medical and psychiatric system inflict more harm than good, case in point the current diabolically lethal pandemic hoax and genocide. As an independent journalist for the last 8 years, Joachim has written hundreds of articles for many news sites, particularly Global Research and lewrockwell.com. As a published author of a 5-book volume series entitled Pedophilia& Empire: Satan, Sodomy & the Deep State, Joachim’s books and chapters are Amazon bestsellers in child advocacy and human rights categories. His A-Z sourcebook series fully documents and exposes the global pedophilia scourge and remains available for free at Joachim’s blogsite at http://empireexposed.blogspot.com/ and https://pedoempire.org.

The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Joachim Hagopian, Global Research, 2021

