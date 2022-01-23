Video: The CIA’s War on Democracy: Edward Curtin in Conversation with Robert F Kennedy Jr

By Robert F. Kennedy Jr and Edward Curtin

Global Research, January 23, 2022

Buckminster Fuller called the CIA Capitalism’s Invisible Army. Since its creation, it has been doing coups d’état and assassinations as part of its work. It has been deeply involved in creating war game scenarios, weaponizing diseases, conducting mind control operations such as that with Covid, creating havoc at home and abroad, etc. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., through his family’s longstanding battle with the agency, knows all this, and in the video above he and I discuss it.

Following the video there is the word “More” in red, which if you click, will bring you to many valuable sources on the people and issues we discuss. All of these and more are due to the extraordinary work of my dear friend Dave Ratcliffe, a genius not only with technology, but with presenting and preserving at his site – an unmatched repository of crucial historical materials. He is not responsible for my poor video recording of my side of the conversation with Bobby, where I am too close to the camera etc., for I am a technological amateur at best. That comedic aspect aside, I hope you will find our conversation illuminating.

https://odysee.com/$/embed/ECwRFKjr-121721/b6ae4b63179267f10ce5285bb66bf02f5f233ce1?r=Di8W6FFN8PjNMTR4Fg5YxCdzT1gesg2U

This article was originally published on the author’s blog site, Behind the Curtain.

Edward Curtin is a prominent author, researcher and sociologist based in Western Massachusetts. He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

The original source of this article is Global Research
Copyright © Robert F. Kennedy Jr and Edward Curtin, Global Research, 2022

