The Covid-19 Crisis, Justin Trudeau and “The Emergency Act” Fiasco

Looking Beyond the Whitewash of Judge Rouleau’s Public Order Emergency Commission

By Prof. Anthony J. Hall

Global Research, May 02, 2022

Visit and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

Like other peoples throughout the world, the Canadian people are in desperate need of independent investigations to look into many facets of government corruption, malfeasance and outright lies perpetrated under the pretext of fighting COVID-19.

A number of these covid mandates remain ongoing. If nothing is done to break their momentum, many more illegal assaults on our lives, livelihoods, health, social harmony, and financial viability are in no doubt in the works. We the people must generate decisive collective action to put an end to the many-faceted war on humanity that continues to be politicians on high office on behalf of the powerful Big Money establishment.

In order to effectively push back, we must find ways of subjecting the top tier of attackers to serious “criminal proceedings”.

Reiner Fuellmich, Thomas Renz, US Senator Ron Johnson as well as many other jurists have been diligent in pushing ahead with this prosecutorial agenda. All these advocates of justice, however, have had to deal with the reality that the largest media venues continue to push criminal tyranny forward. Most of the big communications networks persist in publicizing a well-orchestrated medley of ongoing lies that is preventing the largest mass of humanity from developing genuine awareness of what is really going on.

As long as we continue to allow media bosses to cover up the devastating impacts of the covid mandates, the case for the prosecution will be kept on the margins. Thus the tips of our truth-seeking spears must pierce the bloated deceptions of the huge media apparatus that is the primary weapon in the assault we are facing. As is usually the case in war, the contest for control of human minds forms the main theatre of conflict in the battle to make the future.

Political Accountability and the Enforcement of The Rule of Law

So far there has been no real accountability for the crimes against humanity that have become the main hallmark of the manufactured COVID crisis. Nevertheless, the criminal actions of the likes of Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates have been so effectively documented by top researchers, Robert F. Kennedy prominent among them, that even some mainstream media venues have had to take notice.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is part of the same “cabal” as Fauci and Gates. Trudeau should be pictured in this context. He is an obvious person of interest as well as a test case when it comes to the need to exact some high-level accountability for the adoption of COVID mandates.

By responding appropriately to Trudeau, Canadians can claw back some lost legal and ethical ground. A statement would be made that We the people in Canada are capable of safeguarding and enforcing the rule of law even on those in the upper echelons of power and wealth.

Last winter Trudeau managed to show both his cowardly and aggressive sides as he forced on Ottawa a major bout of violent repression. The violence generated by the Prime Minister’s self-indulgent temper tantrum was aimed initially at repressing the people involved in the Truckers’ Freedom Convoy. The federally-directed violence that Trudeau pushed on the nation’s capital aroused much disgust and dismay in many quarters both inside and outside Canada.

Trudeau’s invocation on Valentine’s Day of the emergency measures provisions of Canada’s revised War Measures Act rightfully earned the PM widespread international condemnation. Many astute commentators could easily see that Trudeau resorted to deploying the Emergency Act with the goal of criminalizing and financially ruining his working class critics.

Several elected officials in the Parliament of the European Union publicly condemned Canada’s Prime Minister as the “worst kind” of dictatorial enemy of democracy— indeed as “a disgrace for any democracy.” One EU parliamentarian, Christina Anderson chastised Trudeau

“as a man who tramples on fundamental rights by persecuting and criminalizing his own citizens as terrorists just because they dared stand up to his perverted concept of democracy. [Trudeau] should not be allowed to speak in this House at all.”

See this.

Trudeau’s treatment of the Truckers also made big headlines in India. Many commentators pointed to the inconsistency between Trudeau’s defense of East Indian critics of the Indian government’s COVID policies and Trudeau’s own intolerance of domestic criticism when pointed at his own COVID policies in his own backyard.

Sky News in New Zealand pulled out all the stops in raising the alarm about Trudeau’s radical extremism in his effort to silence the Truckers by destroying them. One newsreader referred to both Trudeau and New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, as “vacuous impostors.” See this.

Another Sky News pundit declared in mid-February, “its insane what Justin Trudeau is doing.” He indicated Trudeau was using the Emergency Act “to silence and starve the truckers, to stop them getting their hands on their own money, to stop them getting petrol, to stop them getting food.”

Even Elon Musk jumped on the bandwagon by comparing Trudeau with Hitler. In a tweet Musk had an image of Hitler complaining that he thought his comparison to Trudeau was unfair. Playing on the Trudeau government’s notorious recklessness with national finances, Musk had Hitler declare, “I had a budget.”

See this.

Trudeau should certainly have some explaining to do, first and foremost to the people of Canada.

We Canadians are not accustomed to hearing such marked international criticism of our own country as a repressive dictatorship and as “a symbol of civil rights violations.” See this.

Canada has indeed become a prison country under Justin Trudeau’s vindictive and repressive watch. Air travel restrictions offer an example of Trudeau’s jail keeper’s mentality. In Trudeau’s ongoing national lockdown, it remains illegal for Canadians who haven’t taken the COVID jabs to board airplanes that fly to destinations inside or outside Canada.

The extent of the tyranny in Canada is underlined by the thoroughgoing corruption of the Canadian media that, as Trudeau unabashedly boasts, is paid by his regime to spin the news in its favour. See this.

Trudeau’s Recklessness in Canada’s Top Job

Justin Trudeau seems to have no intention whatsoever of trying to offer up some explanation to the Canadian people of his treatment of the Truckers. Moreover, Trudeau seems unwilling to rein in his malicious behavior towards his critics even as he thumbs his nose at international law and at the worldwide infamy in which he has enwrapped the government and country of Canada.

Trudeau continues to seem much more attentive to his mentors at BlackRock and in Davos Switzerland, than to Canadian working people who travelled thousands of miles to bring to Ottawa their well-formulated critiques of the Prime Minister’s nonsensical COVID obsessions.

A former drama teacher, Trudeau seems incapable of any act of contrition let alone any introspection. There is no sign he is even slightly aware of the abject mess he has made of the job he took over by cashing in on his family name. Instead of trying to mend his ways, Justin Trudeau seems to be operating on the principle that a strong offence is the best defense.

Trudeau and his backers are continuing their reign of abuse by trying to cover up a litany of crimes that extends far beyond targeting the Truckers with the police state extremes of the Emergency Act.

Instead of trying honestly to come to grips with the reasons he is becoming an international embarrassment to Canada, Trudeau is setting up a Canadian “investigation” with the aim of smearing and misrepresenting the Truckers. He continues to abuse his office by twisting the law to repress those who have done the most to publicly expose his recklessness in the performance of Canada’s top job.

How Can Justice Be Sought? “Conflict of Interest”

Trudeau has appointed former Ontario Judge, Paul S. Rouleau, to head up a so-called Public Order Emergency Commission. Rouleau, who was appointed a judge by Liberal Prime Minister Paul Martin, is a longstanding regular donor to Liberal Party of Canada. Rouleau’s Liberal ties seem to form his main qualification for his new job.

See this and this.

Judge Rouleau will lead an inquiry into the Emergency Act fiasco that unfolded last winter. Trudeau has made it clear he wants this inquiry to create the context to put Canadian minds at ease in case of future invocations of the Emergency Act.

PM Trudeau: "We want the people to rest assured that we made the right decisions in the right way — not just in this situation, but also for the ones in the years to come where it (the Emergencies Act) could be used again." https://t.co/DEN7zzSz9G pic.twitter.com/TMRqhI1zdC — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 26, 2022

See this.

Every indicator suggests that the Rouleau Inquiry is being set up as a whitewash. The aim in the Prime Minister’s Office seems to be to provide cover and the appearance of justification for the brief enactment of Canada’s Emergency Act for a ten-day period last February.

During those ten days the Trudeau Liberals became the primary cause of the emergency in Canada’s national capital. Trudeau did so with his rejection, complete with a tirade of insults, of all the Truckers’ peaceful overtures. The Truckers wanted simply to engage in orderly discussions to explain their opposition to the federal government’s unconscionable imposition of mandatory injections known to cause high rates of death and injury. See this.

The longer the purposeful denial of the well-documented plague of injection injuries and death persists, the more that government support for continuing injection mandates merges into the realm of abject criminality. It is becoming increasingly difficult to avoid the conclusion that many of our governors, including Justin Trudeau, are engaged in anything other than the premeditated promotion of mass murder.

There are literally thousands of credible reports and scientific essays exploring a variety of issues concerning injury and death rates caused by the pathogenic gene-modifying injections. Some of these discussions involve very public matters like questions concerning the 769 often-televised deaths of high-performance athletes over the course of the last year. See this.

Commentator after commentator repeats the position that nothing remotely like this orgy of public death in sporting events has ever happened before. Insurance actuaries are adamant that they have never seen anything remotely like the rising death rates of working age people in 2021. See this.

We are long past the time when national figures such as Trudeau or the other WEF alumni like Macron, Ardern, or Newsom, can credibly claim that they know nothing about the published commentaries concerning injection injuries and deaths. It must be made clear to them that their real or feigned ignorance offers a credible self-defense.

How many hundreds of millions of now-obsolete COVID injections has Trudeau ordered that are currently stored away in federal vaults?

How much taxpayers’ money spent by Trudeau on these injection purchases has contributed to the growth of capital assets in the Trudeau Foundation’s coffers?

How much of Canada’s foreign aid has been devoted to Trudeau’s desire to help along the agenda of his good friend, Bill Gates, in forcing people in Africa, Asia and Latin America to take dangerous COVID injections?

How much infertility in the Third World and at home has Canada’s reckless injection policies inflicted? How many deaths have been caused by withholding perfectly effective COVID treatments like hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin in order to promote the gene-altering injections?

The fact that it is impossible to say if the injection deaths are to be counted in the tens of thousands, or hundreds of thousands, or millions, provides evidence in itself of the lack of any credible procedures for the protection of public safety in this, the largest medical experiment ever conducted on human subjects.

The evidence is overwhelming that there is a very concerted push underway to discourage medical practitioners from diagnosing and chronicling even obvious vaccine injuries. This encouragement to MDs and nurses to look the other way involves a combination of financial incentives and job penalties that have made the COVID industry a cesspool of corruption, deception and fraud. See this.

The evidence is overwhelming that COVID criminals basically threw away all of the rulebooks developed over decades in developing new medical products. There has been no credible federal regulation whatsoever of the process of developing and administering the gene-altering clot shots.

How are we to explain the maniacal quest to universalize at warp speed all the pathogenic injections even for children?

The massive scale of this worldwide crime, one that transcends even genocide, beggars the imagination.

The questions outlined above only begin to scratch the surface of topics that must be looked into with or without the cooperation of the likes of Justin Trudeau. Now is the time to mount the necessary investigations either inside existing agencies of criminal justice or outside them if necessary. There can be no mistaking the difficulties in seeking justice for crimes in which high-level law enforcement officials are implicated.

Such criminal investigations are necessary if the largest mass of humanity is to escape the criminal clutches of those seeking to expand their wealth and power at our expense. Otherwise our species will be pushed further into genetic modification. And the survivors of depopulation will be corralled into the denigration of transhuman enslavement?

Most Canadians Love Their Country and Dislike Trudeau’s “Post-National” Vision

In learning of Trudeau’s creation of the Rouleau inquiry, Canada’s Conservative opposition party immediately went on record to declare “The Liberal Party is doing everything in their power to insure this inquiry is unsubstantial and fails to hold them accountable.” See this.

Trudeau’s strategy is clearly to point police investigations at the Truckers and away from the political machinations culminating in his own decision to invoke on Feb. 14 Canada’s latest iteration of the War Measures Act.

The mandate given the Rouleau investigation has built-in biases including a directive from the federal government that the objective should be to “prevent similar events from happening again.”

Very different understandings no doubt prevail among the many millions of Canadians who appreciated that the Truckers were effectively bringing with them a wide array of citizens’ complaints to Canada’s capital. After two years of unrelenting lies from the government that gave false justifications for useless or often-harmful COVID restrictions, the mood in the country was ripe for a huge liberating exaltation that Enough is Enough.

A very large sampling of the large constituency of those no longer willing to be Trudeau’s COVID guinea pigs turned out to meet the Truckers as they convoyed along the Trans-Canada Highway. The public showed up in very large numbers notwithstanding the frigid mid-winter temperatures. The Liberal Party could never even dream of receiving such a warm cross-Canada reception especially during the height of winter.

The timeless images of this outpouring of civic involvement in the Truckers’ cause effectively makes the case that many Canadians would probably want to see such episodes repeated rather than ended. Would more Truckers’ Freedom Convoys to Ottawa break the tone-deaf intransigence of the petulant Trudeau government.

Many Ottawa insiders who resented the presence of Truckers in the nation’s capital seem to have no problem with Trudeau’s subversive design to re-engineer Canada as the world’s first “post-national country.”

See this.

Trudeau demonstrated his idea of post-nationalism when he essentially spit on the most spectacular expressions of proud Canadian nationalism since the time of Canada’s centennial year.

Where the bold actions of the Truckers stimulated many spontaneous displays of love of country in 2022, in 1967 it was Montreal’s Expo 67 that became the focus for the outpouring of patriotism. Ironically Justin’s father, Pierre Elliot Trudeau, took advantage of the surge of Canadian nationalism in 1967 as a launching pad for his successful bid to become Prime Minister.

In seeking to explain his sudden absence from Ottawa when the Truckers arrived in the nation’s capital, Canada’s prime minister highlighted his willingness to go along with one of the most discredited aspects of the official COVID narrative. After claiming to be triple jabbed Trudeau indicated he was yet again infected with COVID.

Trudeau then concluded with ridiculous advice. Trudeau called on Canadians to replicate his example. He seemed unaware that this course of action destroys natural immunity making injectees far more vulnerable to a wide spectrum of infectious diseases. Trudeau seemed oblivious to the fact that the clots shots do not prevent infection and transmission of COVID while they do cause high rates of heart attacks, strokes, myocarditis as well as a wide array of other serious ailments.

Canada’s Financial Intelligence Agency Finds No “Ideologically-Motivated Violent Extremism” Among the Truckers in Ottawa

Judge Rouleau was directed to look at pro-Trucker social media with an emphasis on the “impact of misinformation and disinformation.” Another major focus of the investigation, which is to report to Parliament by Feb. 20, 2023, involves “the economic and international impact of the blockades.”

See this.

Throughout their time in Ottawa the Truckers performed many major public services. For instance they hosted, along with invited legal and medical experts, a number of very significant public education events. These events exposed for Internet viewers both data and interpretations otherwise withheld from the public by the COVID crime bosses that concurrently control both the majority of the world’s governments as well as the major components of mainstream media.

The logistics of how such a large and complex system of power can be coordinated is one of the major issues requiring proper investigation.

Generally speaking the Truckers in Ottawa remained well disciplined as individuals and as representatives of a larger group. The actions of the Truckers and their supporters simply did not conform to the harsh characterizations that their detractors tried to heap on them.

In all probably there were episodes in Ottawa when some protesters fell short of perfect restraint in all their actions. There were, however, no compelling displays that the Truckers and their supporters showed themselves to be rife with racists, misogynists, Nazis, White supremacists, terrorists, insurrectionists and embodiments of all the other horrible weaponized phrases heaped upon them by Trudeau and much of his bought-and-paid for media.

As time has passes it becomes increasingly clear that the Liberal Party and its NDP hangers-on are trying to create a mirror image of the Biden government’s manipulation of the Capitol Hill episode on January 6, 2021 to invent a new category of “domestic terrorists.” Are the RCMP copying the strategy of the FBI in advancing the Biden government’s agenda? Is the RCMP engaged in planting assets and spies in dissident movements with the aim of persuading the public that some sort of dangerous insurrection is in the works?

In its agenda to criminalize the Truckers, the Trudeau government could not find in Ottawa the evidence it wanted to make the desired case. In fact Barry MacKillop, Deputy Director of FINTRAC, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, indicated to the Public Safety Committee in Parliament during the the week prior to Feb. 14, that “What is happening in Ottawa has not been, to my knowledge, identified as ideologically-motivated violent extremism.”

MacKillop went on to report that his equivalents in the US system of financial intelligence shared this interpretation and did not see any sign of “terrorist” overtones reflected in the Truckers’ stand in Ottawa.

See this.

Last week during a public safety committee meeting, FINTRAC's deputy director of intelligence denied that protests in Ottawa were a form of ideological extremism and said that the financial intel agency hadn't seen an uptick in suspicious transactions around the convoy. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/RQBZHJtXgv — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa 🇷🇴 (@cosminDZS) February 17, 2022

It seems that in light of this verdict from FINTRAC, Trudeau and his Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, shifted their attention to four associated Trucker actions at the Canada-US border crossings. One such site was the Ambassador Bridge crossing at Windsor-Detroit.

With an eye to expediting the flow of car parts for the integrated automotive industry on both sides of the international divide, governments were able to do what was necessary to restore the flow of goods moving across the fabled bridge.

The Coutts Deception?

While the flow of goods across the Ambassador Bridge was fairly quickly returned to normal, the Truckers’ action at Coutts Alberta is only now coming to light as a major focus of Trudeau’s efforts to criminalize his most effective critics.

In the early morning of Feb. 14 only hours before Trudeau and Freeland announced their invocation of the Emergencies Act, there was a flurry of activity at the area of the border crossing between Coutts Alberta and Sweetgrass Montana.

It is easy to imagine that much more than coincidence was at play in the closeness of the timing between the final sequence of events at the Truckers’ stand at Coutts and deliberations in the Prime Minister’s Office leading to the invocation of the Emergency Act.

In the late afternoon of Feb. 13 a ritual took place near Coutts. Members of the RCMP and some of the protestors marked their agreement to end the Truckers’ action with a ceremony. As they all sang the national anthem, police and the Truckers’ group culminated their interactions in a series of police-civilian hugs.

Coutts police honors, greets and hugs truckers who have blocked the US – Canada border for 18 consecutive days. pic.twitter.com/RL4F7l0JBh — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) February 15, 2022

Then the RCMP transformed themselves from friends to foes. In the early morning hours of Feb. 14 the RCMP sprung into action to arrest thirteen people. Four of the charged people faced the accusation that they were guilty of a crime known as “conspiracy to commit murder.” Nine more individuals were hit with weapons charges as the media produced a picture of a weapons cache that to this day has not been adequately explained by the RCMP. See this.

To this day the four individuals charged with conspiracy to commit murder remain in jail having been repeatedly denied bail. The clear signal sent by this prolonged incarceration as the drawn-out process inches forward, is that the accused must be very dangerous.

There is quite clearly a thick veil of secrecy draped over many aspects of these criminal proceedings. Members of the public and the media are not allowed to view the court proceedings thus far because of “COVID restrictions.” My own repeated efforts to view the proceedings have been futile. From what I can see the workings of the Lethbridge court is on a par with, say, the Mexican justice system. The stench of corruption, obfuscation and payola is hard to miss.

Five major media agencies, the CBC, Postmedia, CTV News, Global News, and the Globe and Mail, have themselves gone to court seeking access to the search warrants of those facing the unusual charge of “conspiracy to commit murder.” None of these media has been inclined to express much skeptical curiosity when it comes to questioning government interpretations of the manufactured COVID crisis. See this.

Back in late March the commentary of European Union parliamentarian, Christina Anderson, emphasized Trudeau’s anti-democratic strategy in seeking to discredit his critiques by dubbing them as “terrorists.” Trudeau may very well have done precisely that. Either he or his minions might have forwarded political directives to the RCMP.

Like its FBI equivalent in the United States, the RCMP is notorious for subordinating its duties as a law enforcement agency to its role as a political spin doctoring agency. Consider, for instance, the RCMP’s “entrapment” of Muslim patsies with over 200 police assets to create the appearance of an apprehended terrorist episode at the BC Legislature on Canada Day, 2013. See this.

Having been told by Canada’s financial intelligence agency that the Truckers in Ottawa did not display any signs of being ideologically motivated extremists, the Prime Minister’s Office may have asked the RCMP to help them out. The day before the Emergency Act was schedule to be unveiled, the Trudeau government still needed some evidence of “terrorism” to justify both its resort to Canada’s “Terrorism Financing Act” in conjunction with its invocation of the Emergency Act. See this.

How convenient for Trudeau that the RCMP delivered the needed criminal prosecutions in such a timely, last-minute fashion the very same day that the Emergency Act was imposed. Clearly Freeland and Trudeau used the list of charges delivered by the RCMP to help provide justification to press forward their unprecedented interventions. At the heart of those interventions was the declaration that federal authorities would bypass the judiciary in taking control of Canada’s banking system in order to provide new weapons to punish and disable their political foes.

The Coutts affair created the basis of a political upheaval within the government of Alberta as well as a stimulus for added animosity between Trudeau and his would-be nemesis, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney. The COVID fiasco has become a major source of division within Alberta’s ruling United Conservative Party (UCP). Some rural MLAs representing the governing UCP sided with the Truckers who parked their vehicles at Coutts.

One of these MLAs is Grant Hunter who travelled to the border crossing along with his grandchildren. Hunter justified his action by asserting, “I brought the grandkids down to the Coutts border today to show them the importance of standing up for freedom and liberty.”

Any move towards regaining some reasonable measure of freedom and liberty cannot proceed successfully until criminal authoritarians like Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland are dealt with. They must be made subject to the rule of law that they seem to have violated and undermined in many ways. Only proper trials can determine if such accusations can be made to stick.

See this.

A report that rural UCP MLAs have negotiated the Coutts border blockade to be eased, and in exchange they’ll lift covid rules outside Alberta cities. How does Kenney gov respond?

Source: somebody embedded with the truckers who’s promoting a fundraiser for border blockers’ lawyer. pic.twitter.com/WgXxYR11rF — Jason Markusoff (@markusoff) February 2, 2022

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Dr. Anthony Hallis editor in chief of the American Herald Tribune. He is currently Professor of Globalization Studies at University of Lethbridge in Alberta Canada. He has been a teacher in the Canadian university system since 1982. Dr. Hall, has recently finished a big two-volume publishing project at McGill-Queen’s University Press entitled “The Bowl with One Spoon”.

He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Prof. Anthony J. Hall, Global Research, 2022