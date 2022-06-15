Preparing for the Reality of Financial Collapse

By Dr. Joseph Mercola

Mercola

Financial experts and insiders have, for well over a decade, warned that a collapse of the U.S. currency is a mathematical inevitability, and this collapse will have global ramifications, as the dollar is the world’s reserve currency

U.S. inflation is currently at 8.3%, but in some markets, it’s in the double digits. Used car sales, for example, have seen an inflation rate of 22.7% in the past 12 months. Globally, food prices increased by 29.8% between April 2021 and April 2022

In 2011, George Soros stated that economic collapse is “foreseen” and that authorities were simply buying time before the inevitable collapse. Now that we’re in the economy’s final death throes, those who have been aware of the trajectory for well over a decade cannot admit it, because then they’d have to explain why they didn’t act to stop it. Admission would also expose the central bank system as the fraud that it is

At the root of this collapse is money printing. In the last 50 years, the U.S. has had only four years during which it made a profit, and that profit wouldn’t even cover six months’ worth of the current annual deficit. In short, the U.S. is well beyond bankruptcy

In 2020, the World Economic Forum formally announced that a Great Reset is in the works, and this “reset” is basically how the globalist cabal intends to “fix” this situation. It’s not a solution for the average person, however, because The Great Reset solves the problem by transferring wealth and power into the hands of the few and erasing democracy worldwide in one fell swoop

While many still refuse to believe it, financial experts and insiders have long warned that a collapse of the U.S. currency is a mathematical inevitability.1,2 The most surprising thing, really, is that it has lasted this long. The same can be said for the financial system of the world as a whole.

Collapse Predictions Go Back More Than a Decade

In 2011, Business Insider warned “the dollar collapse will be the single largest event in human history,” touching “every single living person in the world.”3 They also warned that “The collapse of currencies will lead to the collapse of ALL paper assets,” and that “The repercussions to this will have incredible results worldwide.”

That same year, liberal billionaire George Soros echoed the same warning, saying “We’re on the verge of an economic collapse.”4 The main difference was that Soros predicted the collapse of the Euro. Soros also noted that:5

“It’s a kind of financial crisis that is really developing. It’s foreseen. Most people realize it. It’s still developing. The authorities are actually engaged in buying time.”

So far, authorities have successfully “bought time,” holding the system together with proverbial duct tape and paperclips. But eventually, time will run out and the system will fail. To quote Ayn Rand, “You can ignore reality, but you can’t ignore the consequences of ignoring reality.”

In 2013, investment adviser and financial strategist Michael Pento warned:6 “Our addictions to debt and cheap money have finally caused our major international creditors to call for an end to dollar hegemony and to push for a ‘de-Americanized’ world.”

That same year, Canadian billionaire investor Ned Goodman also predicted7 that “the dollar is about to become dethroned as the world’s defacto currency,” that we were “headed to a period of stagflation, maybe serious inflation,” and that “the United States will be losing the privilege of being able to print at its will the global reserve currency.”

More recently, in June 2020, economist and former Morgan Stanley Asia chairman, Stephen Roach, told CNBC:8

“The U.S. economy has been afflicted with some significant macro imbalances for a long time, namely a very low domestic savings rate and a chronic current account deficit. The dollar is going to fall very, very sharply9 … These problems are going from bad to worse as we blow out the fiscal deficit in the years ahead.”

Don’t Expect a ‘Soft Landing’

All of last year, even as inflation started rising before our eyes, authorities denied that things were as bad as they seemed. Inflation is transitory, they said. It wasn’t until May 2022 that Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell finally admitted that executing a soft landing may be beyond the Federal Reserve’s control (see video above).

Powell’s definition of a “soft landing” was 2% inflation with a strong labor market. Clearly, we’re well past that point already. The chart below, from U.S. Inflation Calculator, is illustrative.10

U.S. inflation is currently at 8.3%, but in some markets, it’s in the double digits. Used car sales, for example, have seen an inflation rate of 22.7% in the past 12 months.11 Globally, food prices increased by 29.8% between April 2021 and April 2022.12

May 31, 2022, Treasury secretary Janet Yellen finally also admitted13 she was wrong when, in 2021, she said inflation would be a “small risk” that would be “manageable” and “not a problem.” In an interview with CNN host Wolf Blitzer, Yellen claimed:

“There have been unanticipated and large shocks to the economy that have boosted energy and food prices, and supply bottlenecks that affected our economy badly that I didn’t, at the time, fully understand.”

How the treasury secretary could be so ignorant of fiscal realities is hard to fathom. But she’s not the only one trying to blame our financial situation on “unanticipated” events. Participants at the World Economic Forum’s Davos meeting blame inflation on corporate greed, which only proves they’re unqualified to manage anything, let alone a global economy. As noted by Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul:14

“If you were in a third-grade class, I’d give you a failing grade if you told me inflation was caused by greed. That is the dumbest explanation, the most implausible, lacking all facts, that someone could put forward.

Inflation is caused by an increase in the money supply … The Federal Reserve prints it up to borrow it; it floods the economy and drives prices up. If you don’t understand that, it’ll never get any better.”

Again, recall that Soros in 2011 stated that economic collapse is “foreseen” and that authorities were simply buying time before the inevitable collapse.15 Now that we’re in the economy’s final death throes, those who have been aware of the trajectory for well over a decade, if not longer, cannot admit it, because then they’d have to explain why they didn’t act to stop it.

Such an admission would also expose the central bank system as the fraud that it is. So, they now blame anything they can think of, even if it makes no rational sense.

Big Picture Overview

In a June 5, 2022, Twitter thread, Kim Dotcom provided the following overview of the situation and how we got here:16

“The reality is that the U.S. has been bankrupt for some time and what’s coming is a nightmare: Mass poverty and a new system of control … Total U.S. debt is at $90 trillion. U.S. unfunded liabilities are at $169 trillion. Combined that’s $778,000 per U.S. citizen or $2,067,000 per U.S. tax payer.

Remember, the only way the US Government can operate now is by printing more money. Which means hyperinflation is inevitable. The total value of ALL companies listed on the U.S. stock market is $53 trillion.

The real value is much lower because the US has been printing trillions to provide interest free loans to investment banks to pump up the stock market. It’s a scam. Most of the $53 trillion is air.

The value of all U.S. assets combined, every piece of land, real estate, all savings, all companies, everything that all citizens, businesses, entities and the state own is worth $193 trillion. That number is also full of air just like the U.S. stock market.

Let’s do the math: U.S. total debt $90 trillion; U.S. unfunded liabilities $169 trillion. Total $259 trillion. Minus all U.S. assets, $193 trillion. Balance, -$66 trillion. That’s $66 trillion of debt and liabilities after every asset in the U.S. has been sold off … So even if the U.S. could sell all assets at the current value, which is impossible, it would still be broke. The U.S. is beyond bankrupt …”

At the root of this collapse is money printing. As noted by this Twitter user, the U.S. has been running a deficit since 2001. In the last 50 years, the U.S. has had only four years during which it made a profit, and that profit wouldn’t even cover six months-worth of the current annual deficit.

With debt and spending spiraling out of control for so long, the U.S. government has had no choice but to print more money, which only makes the problem worse. Money printing is what causes inflation. It’s incorrect to view inflation as a price increase, per se.

It’s really a decline in the value, or purchasing power, of the currency. The value of your money declines as the pool of total dollars available increases. Here’s a chart showing how the printing of money has skyrocketed over time.

How Has the Dollar Survived This Long?

The reason the dollar has survived this long is because it’s the world’s reserve currency. Nations around the world must hold U.S. dollars as it’s the currency used for world trade. Many have lived under the illusion that this would never change. Alas, nothing in this world is permanent.

As the U.S. has continued to print dollars, it has caused inflation around the world, so the supremacy of the dollar is no longer uncontested. And, when the dollar does finally collapse, global markets will go down with it — unless countries ditch the dollar as the reserve currency first, which would be an absolute disaster for Americans, as it would trigger hyperinflation almost immediately.

Basically, one way of looking at money printing and the resulting inflation is as a form of theft. Value is stolen. Purchasing power is stolen. And the inflation of the dollar is, as Kim Dotcom notes,17 “The biggest theft in history,” as it affects the whole world.

What’s more, there’s no way to fix this problem. There’s no way out. As in a personal bankruptcy, at a certain point, there’s no way for you to ever pay back the interest you owe on the money you borrowed. At that point, your only option is to file for bankruptcy and start over.

In 2020, the World Economic Forum formally announced that a Great Reset is in the works, and this “reset” is basically how the globalist cabal intends to “fix” this situation. It’s not an attractive solution for the average person, however, because The Great Reset solves the problem by transferring all the world’s wealth and power into the hands of the few and erasing democracy worldwide in one fell swoop.Nobody knows how bad it could get, except the people who are creating it. ~ Kit Knightly, Off-Guardian

Basically, they’re now trying to control the demolition of the world’s financial system in such a way that people will voluntarily agree to their new system. What many still fail to understand is that the new system will be far worse than the old one. At least under the fiat currency central bank system, there was the illusion that the average person could build wealth.

Under The Great Reset’s new centralized financial system, all wealth and all the world’s resources will be under the control of unelected technocrats who will rule and micromanage your personal life through technological surveillance and algorithms — all under the guise of “saving the planet.”

Who Owns and Controls the World

Already, 90% of all S&P 500 firms are owned by a mere three investment firms: BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street. This includes drug companies and the centralized legacy media, which I reviewed in “The Same Shady People Own Big Pharma and the Media.”

Time Warner, Comcast, Disney and News Corp — four of the six media companies that control more than 90% of the U.S. media landscape18,19 — are owned by BlackRock and Vanguard. Needless to say, if you have control of this many news outlets, you can control entire nations by way of carefully orchestrated and organized centralized propaganda disguised as journalism.

The assets of BlackRock alone are valued at $10 trillion.20 Making this circle of power even smaller, Vanguard is the largest shareholder of BlackRock.21,22 And who owns Vanguard? Due to its legal structure, ownership is difficult to discern. It’s owned by its various funds, which in turn are owned by the shareholders. Aside from these shareholders, it has no outside investors and is not publicly traded.23

That said, many of the oldest, richest families in the world can be linked to Vanguard funds, including the Rothschilds,24,25 the Orsini family, the Bush family, the British Royal family, the du Pont family, and the Morgans, Vanderbilts and Rockefellers.

Considering BlackRock in 2018 announced that it has “social expectations” from the companies it invests in,26 its potential role as a central hub in The Great Reset and the “build back better” plan cannot be overlooked.

Add to this information showing it “undermines competition through owning shares in competing companies” and “blurs boundaries between private capital and government affairs by working closely with regulators,”27,28 and one would be hard-pressed to not see how BlackRock/Vanguard and their globalist owners might be able to facilitate The Great Reset and the so-called “green” revolution, both of which are part of the same wealth-theft scheme.

The Controlled Demolition of Food and Finance

At this point, it’s important to understand that The Great Reset involves not only the controlled demolition of finance but also the controlled demolition of our food system. After all, he who controls the food really controls the world. As explained by Kit Knightly in Off-Guardian:29

“We’re in the early stages of a food crisis. The press has been predicting this for years, but up until now it always appeared to be nothing more than fearmongering, designed to worry or distract people, but the signs are there that this time, to quote Joe Biden, it ‘is going to be real.’

Nobody knows how bad it could get, except the people who are creating it. Because the evidence is pretty clear, it is being deliberately and cold-bloodedly created … We have Russia’s ‘special operation’ in Ukraine driving up the price of staple foods, wheat and sunflower oil, as well as fertilizer.

We have the sudden ‘bird flu outbreak’ driving up the price of poultry and eggs. The soaring price of oil is driving up the cost of food distribution. The inflation caused by huge influxes of fiat currency means families are spending more money on less food. And as all this is happening, the U.S. and UK (and maybe others, we don’t know) are literally paying farmers not to farm …

Just as the COVID ‘pandemic’ was said to highlight ‘weaknesses in the multilateral system,’ so this food crisis will show that our ‘unstable food systems are in need of reform’ and we need to ensure our ‘food security’ … or a thousand variations on that theme …

In an interview from July last year, Ruth Richardson the Executive Director of the NGO Global Alliance for the Future of Food literally said: ‘Our dominant food system needs to be dismantled and rebuilt’ …

Writing in the Guardian two weeks ago, George Monbiot, weathervane for every deep state agenda, states with his trademark lack of subtlety: ‘The banks collapsed in 2008 — and our food system is about to do the same … The system has to change.’”

So, just what kind of food system is the globalist cabal dreaming of implementing? Well, the World Economic Forum has been talking about this for years, so it’s not hard to figure out what they want to transition us into.

One key change will be to transition us away from real meat and into patentable lab-grown meats. They’ve also been pushing the idea of eating bugs, weeds and gene-edited foods.

“Supranational companies, with profits larger than the budget of some nations, are developing carbon footprint tracker apps30 which reward people for making the ‘right decisions. That could easily be applied to food,’” Knightly adds.31

“The play is clear: Right now they’re getting ready to tear all our old food systems down, with the stated aim of building them back better. But better for them, not us.”

The Time to Prepare Is Now

Even if you don’t believe the worst-case scenarios are possible, I urge you to prepare for at least some measure of pain. Perhaps food shortages won’t turn into total famine conditions, but they might. At bare minimum, consider storing a few months of extra food for your family, as prices in the near future are only going to go up, and/or start growing some of your own food.

Likewise, whether the economic crash ends up being hard or soft, prepare yourself for potential financial hardship. Buying physical precious metals could be one defensive strategy, as it can help protect against currency devaluation. Investing in real assets, such as land could be another.

It’s hard to make definitive recommendations, as your strategy will depend on your personal situation, so take some time to think things through. If you do nothing to hedge your bets, you may one day find yourself left with nothing — which is precisely what the World Economic Forum has declared will be our lot. Other key areas of basic preparation were listed in yesterday’s article, “Are You Prepared for the Coming Food Catastrophe?”

