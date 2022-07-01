Video: The Covid Lockdown is an Act of Economic Warfare against Humanity: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Interviews Prof. Michel Chossudovsky

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Reiner Fuellmich

Global Research, July 01, 2022

Corona Investigative Committee 12 June 2022

Visit and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

First published on June 13, 2022

***

The Covid lockdown is an act of economic and social warfare, which is unprecedented in World history, directed simultaneously in one fell swoop against 193 member states of the U.N.

The lockdown is an integral part of a hegemonic agenda, directed against humanity and the sovereignty of all nation states.

.

What is envisaged under “the Great Reset” is a scenario whereby the global creditors will have appropriated by 2030 the World’s wealth, while impoverishing large sectors of the World Population.

The WEF’s Great Reset motto is: In 2030 “You’ll own nothing, And you’ll be happy.” Namely a process of global impoverishment and social destruction unprecedented in World history.

Video: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Interviews Prof. Michel Chossudovsky

https://odysee.com/$/embed/Session-108-Chussodovsky-Odysee-final/6ad50215e664baa9617a0b9aa5d7dcb4d65a9159?r=6TjYesarycqSsuwHsqysS9brM6KNrLDX

Also Available on Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/L3diZoMhPszx/

Forward this video far and wide, crosspost on Independent Media.

See Michel Chossudovsky’s E-Book (14 Chapters):

The 2020-22 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky,

Each of the 14 chapters provides factual information as well as analysis on the following topics:

What Is COVID-19, what is SARS-CoV-2, how is it identified, how is it estimated?

The timeline and historical evolution of the corona crisis,

The devastating economic and financial impacts,

The enrichment of a social minority of billionaires, the most serious debt crisis in World history

Social engineering and the destabilization of the institutions of civil society

How the lockdown policies trigger unemployment and mass poverty worldwide,

The devastating impacts on mental health.

The e-Book includes analysis of curative and preventive drugs as well as a review of Big Pharma’s COVID-19 “messenger” mRNA vaccine which is an “unapproved” and “experimental” drug affecting the human genome. (It is a dangerous drug. See Chapter VIII)

Also analyzed are issues pertaining to the derogation of fundamental human rights, censorship of medical doctors, freedom of expression and the protest movement.

Chapter XIII focuses on the unfolding global debt crisis, the destabilization of national governments, the threats to democracy including “global governance” and the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” proposal.

This e-Book is made available free of charge with a view to reaching out to people worldwide. it is accessible in 51 languages by activating the Translate Website drop down menu on the top banner of our home page.

About the Author

Michel Chossudovsky is an award-winning author, Professor of Economics (emeritus) at the University of Ottawa, Founder and Director of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG), Montreal, Editor of Global Research.

He has undertaken field research in Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, sub-Saharan Africa and the Pacific and has written extensively on the economies of developing countries with a focus on poverty and social inequality. He has also undertaken research in Health Economics (UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), UNFPA, CIDA, WHO, Government of Venezuela, John Hopkins International Journal of Health Services (1979, 1983)

He is the author of 13 books including The Globalization of Poverty and The New World Order (2003), America’s “War on Terrorism” (2005), The Globalization of War, America’s Long War against Humanity (2015).

He is a contributor to the Encyclopaedia Britannica. His writings have been published in more than twenty languages. In 2014, he was awarded the Gold Medal for Merit of the Republic of Serbia for his writings on NATO’s war of aggression against Yugoslavia. He can be reached at crgeditor@yahoo.com

See Michel Chossudovsky, Biographical Note

Michel Chossudovsky’s Articles on Global Research

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Featured image is a screenshot from the video

The original source of this article is Corona Investigative Committee

Copyright © Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Reiner Fuellmich, Corona Investigative Committee, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-the-covid-lockdown-is-an-act-of-economic-warfare-against-humanity-dr-reiner-fuellmich-interviews-prof-michel-chossudovsky/5783254