We Can Breathe Again. Philippines to Lift the Mandatory Use of Face Mask Outdoors

By Jezile Torculas

Asia-Pacific Research, September 07, 2022

Today, September 7, the Philippine Inter-agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has finally passed a recommendation on the voluntary use of face mask outdoors to the office of the President. The country awaits an executive order for its implementation.

While the President expresses optimism over the proposal, the Department of Health and other authorities demonstrate reluctance to lift this health protocol which comes from a flawed scientific reference on the effectiveness of face masks against viral transmission.

It should be recalled that since the onset of the pandemic, people have been religiously wearing the face mask (others even wore two or more at a time), but that did not prevent the rise in the so-called “COVID-19 confirmed cases”. Now, with a reported average of daily cases at 0.017% of the total population, what other evidence is necessary to justify the lifting of the use of face mask?

The Philippines is among the remaining countries to impose mandatory wearing of face mask in both indoor and outdoor areas.

Jezile Torculas has a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. She is an Assistant Editor at the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

