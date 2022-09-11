September 11, 2001, 21 Years Later: Renowned Architect and CIA Whistleblower Contradict the Official Story.

By Michael Welch, Richard Gage, and Susan Lindauer

“I am an Anti-War Activist and I am innocent! I have done more against terrorism than anybody. Everything I have done was always good for the security of the United States and good for security in the Middle East.”

– Susan Lindauer shouting on the day she was arrested by the FBI under the Patriot Act. [1]

“We will need more public support in order for that to happen. And that public support is growing now that we’re making the ties between the false flag of Covid and the vaccinations over the last two years to 9/11. In fact, I’ve developed a presentation on the parallels between 9/11 and Covid, the amazing parallels. I didn’t actually develop it, it was developed by Kevin Ryan, masterfully. What I did was codified it and refined it, and that attracted the attention of Dr. Rashid Buttar. So, I – he wanted me to speak, and I did, in San Antonio, at the advanced medicine there to 1,000 attending medical people. So, that was an incredible opportunity.”

– Richard Gage AIA (from this week’s interview)

https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/1341001918&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/sdFyESpr8iKe/

Click to download the audio (MP3 format)

An entire generation of new human beings have been born, grew up and are now entering the work force, university and college – all without ever knowing the age before the war on terrorism. The Patriot Act, anti-terrorism legislation, and the threat of attacks is part of daily life. Like taxes and death.

The incident now referred to as the September 11 attacks, or 9/11, has been the principal culprit in transitioning us all to this new normal. Witnessing airlines departing from their courses and crashing into the symbol of financial opulence known as the World Trade Center in New York City served to convince millions of horrified citizens in the United States and around the world that something has to be done to prevent brutalities like this one from assaulting freedom in America and centres around the world.

But along with the masses of hopeful people bowing their heads down as Heads of State Bush and Cheney, dispense their own blessings of military vengeance, another element entered the stage. Blasphemers who look at the facts around the official story and realizing that not only does it not stick together, but a rival explanation bearing the name “false flag” is in clear site.

This group of “harlots” and “trouble-makers” eventually got a name – the 9/11 Truth movement. And it encompassed hundreds of dedicated researchers. And it turns out that one of the most intelligent and thorough contributors to the research is Michel Chossudovsky! On September 12, 2001, he wrote the famous article Who is Osama Bin Laden, which pointed to his persuasive arguments of Al Qaeda as in fact a creation of the CIA!

Since that date, Global Research became a major champion of all public discussion around what was wrong with what we were told and how the U.S. sought it as an excuse for going to war for other reasons.

As the 21st anniversary of the incident which marked the calendar date forever as a day if infamy, the Global Research News Hour marks the occasion by continuing the process of relentless examination of the facts in spite of a persistent rant by politicians and the media to the effect that such an endeavor is another gesture of “conspiracy theory.”

Our first guest, the founder and former CEO at Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth, Richard Gage, AIA, takes us through the events TODAY to not only raise awareness of evidence of the World Trade Center towers being brought down by controlled demolition rather than airplane collisions, but also to hold government authorities accountable through court hearings. He also addresses how he addresses the changing mentality now that mainstream media is not as popular as it used to be. And he also breaks down community events marking the anniversary.

Our next guest, Susan Lindauer, when she tried to raise awareness about what she knew of the attacks after being guided by Intelligence officials, ended up detained under the Patriot Act for “Organizing Resistance to the United States” in Iraq and spent months in jail before her release. She wrote the about the experience in her 2010 book Extreme Prejudice: The Terrifying Story of the Patriot Act And the Cover Ups of 9/11 and Iraq.

Richard Gage, AIA is a 30-year San Francisco Bay Area architect and member of the American Institute of Architects. He is the founder and former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth. He now leads the charge for a new WTC investigation. Be sure to check out events this weekend on the site at RichardGage911.org

Susan Lindauer is an antiwar activist and a former CIA and Defense Intelligence Agency Asset covering Iraq and Libya, who negotiated the return of the weapons inspectors to Baghdad.

(Global Research News Hour Episode 362)

Transcript of Richard Gage AIA. September 7, 2022

Global Research: So, this is Michael Welch for the Global Research News Hour. I have with me Richard Gage, A.I.A. He is a 30-year old, San Francisco, Bay Area architect and member of the American Institute of Architects. He is the founder and former CEO of Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth. He now leads the charge for a new WTC investigation at richardgage911.org. Mr. Gage became interested in researching the destruction of the WTC high-rises after hearing the startling conclusions of a reluctant 9/11 researcher, David Ray Griffin, on the radio in 2006 which launched his own, unyielding quest for the truth about 9/11. The organization he founded, AE911Truth, now outnumbers more than 3,500 architects and engineers demanding a new investigation into the destruction of all three World Trader Center high-rise buildings on 9/11. He has also been a frequent guest on the Global Research News Hour. Richard, it is a privilege to have you back on the Global Research News Hour. Welcome.

Richard Gage: Thank you, Michael. It’s my privilege, really. Thank you.

GR: Now, if you don’t mind, would you like to explain, first of all, what were your reasons for no longer being associated with AE911Truth?

RG: Well, they weren’t my reasons. They were the PR consultants reasons, actually, over at AE911Truth. Here’s what happened, in a nutshell: Spike Lee, the famous director, became aware of the 9/11 evidence. He saw our documentary, he says, “You’ve got to come here.” He flew me to Brooklyn, and I spent two hours with him presenting the evidence. It was awesome. He was in tears. And he says, “I’m going to get this out on September 11th, on HBO, in my mini-series called ‘New York Epicenters.’” So, we were all excited about that, and then we have a lot of pressure from the industry – movie industry, I guess, HBO or something, on Spike Lee. We also had Slate Magazine putting in his face, a quote that I made in an obscure radio interview about Covid, where I was concerned that the disease that was going around was yet another false flag operation. And a scam, essentially… and the danger of the vaccine, that were forthcoming. So, I was shocked, I think, to – we all were – to hear that he pulled this half-hour segment due to, I think, primarily, the pressure from the media and, perhaps, also, to some extent due to my own comments on Covid which contradicted his own worldview regarding Covid and the vaccines. So, it’s some mix of that. Later, he acknowledged that he, “Didn’t have a choice,” in pulling that 30-minute segment, and that was somewhat reassuring to me. But, in the meantime, the PR consultant for Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth had told the board that this was a crisis and that the CEO had to go, because this could plague you for years to come. Which is ridiculous, but it took more than half of our board to vote against keeping me. So, it was quite a vigorous debate, to put it mildly.

GR: Yeah, very devastating, I’m sure. And of course, it centres the whole idea – I mean, if you thought that 9/11 Truth was a difficult one, I mean even just bringing up the whole – any doubts. I don’t know if you were all that certain about it, but doubts about Covid, that’s a no-go, you know? I can sort of relate. You know, you’ve been working continuously, breaking down the science of the collapses and evidence of explosions. Evidence of high temperatures only generated by explosives, and so on. You explained it, Leroy Hulsey, of the Alaska, Fairbanks, explained it here on the show, in detail. His expo – study of WTC 7 – I was just wondering, could you bring us up, more up-to-date as to whether there are new studies or contributions that strengthen your case?

RG: Well, the Hulsey study completely pulled the rug out from underneath the NIST report. This is a foray for those who don’t know about it, a 4-year, $300,000 major university study. So, Professor Hulsey determined that fire was not the cause of the collapse of this building. That the – the building had to have all the columns removed within a second of each other in order for this collapse to occur, which was incredible support for the work that we have done over the last 15 years and assembling 3,500 architects and engineers demanding a new investigation of the destruction of all three World Trade Center skyscrapers. We have put that study out into the academic environment with thousands and thousands of postcards alerting the engineering community to the study. We don’t have any major support that arises anywhere near the level of credibility that the Hulsey study has put forth. And we don’t have support yet from Congress. So, where we are getting some action is in the courts.

GR: Yes.

RG: And we’re delighted to – in fact – have Mick Harrison, the litigation director of the Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry representing us in getting our evidence, the 60 exhibits that have already been submitted to the US attorney, to be given to the special grand jury. We have sued to make sure that happens. And we are appealing the faulty decision on the part of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals and we’re going to be discussing taking that all the way to the top. So, that’s incredible. We’re making a film to document, for the grand jury specifically, and then for everybody else, also, those 60 exhibits will be brought to life by myself, and experts, with regard to the technical evidence and looking right into the camera, showing them all the evidence. And then, also, Mick Harrison will be explaining to the grand jury what their opportunities are with regard to this evidence, what does the evidence mean in these cases. What are there – who can they subpoena, who can they ask for material persons, material interests. So, we’re filming that now and that’s very exciting. We’ll be discussing that film and the opportunities and updates from the lawyers committee for 9/11 inquiry at our event, which is on September 11th, which is on our website. It will be shown livestream to everybody. It is —

GR: (inaudible)

RG: — nine – excuse me – what?

GR: Just a livestream showing, right?

RG: Yeah, livestream on richardgage911.org. So, that will be there the day before the September 11th event, the lawyers committee, of which I’m on the board. We’re putting our own event together on September 10th with all of the attorneys speaking about different subjects. And that is lcfor911.org.

GR: You know, I was wondering how you’ve been – you said you’ve been lobbying politicians, like for years. And it’s well-known that one outspoken member of Congress, Cynthia McKinney, a vocal supporter of yours and of 9/11 truth generally and you saw what happened to her, she lost her seat. We saw what happened in the investigation into 9/11. Even if you win the support of any politicians that might agree with you, is it realistic to think that anyone would stand up in full view of the mainstream media and spout what is now branded a conspiracy theory?

RG: We will need more public support in order for that to happen. And that public support is growing now that we’re making the ties between the false flag of COVID and the vaccinations over the last two years to 9/11. In fact, I’ve developed a presentation on the parallels between 9/11 and COVID, the amazing parallels. I didn’t actually develop it, it was developed by Kevin Ryan, masterfully. What I did was codified it and refined it, and that attracted the attention of Dr. Rashid Buttar. So, I – he wanted me to speak, and I did, in San Antonio, at the advanced medicine there to 1,000 attending medical people. So, that was an incredible opportunity. Then, at the Red-Pill Expo in Indianapolis, Doctor – excuse me, G. Edward Griffin asked me to speak there, and we did. So, it is getting out there. Now, Dr. Mata Bassetti, who works with the Children’s Health Defense organization is working with me to create a joint presentation. He’ll be taking the COVID side, I’ll taking the 9/11 side. We’re going back and forth, and we’ll have this prepared through the collective evolution YouTube platform of Joe Martino. So, that’s going to be – so, with all these efforts and the legal cases, including the FOIA case that we’re winning in court – there are some success stories – to get the information that NIST and FEMA had in order to produce their final reports on Building 7. That’s now coming to us, and that will yield all kinds of opportunities as well. I think with all of this happening, it may not be this year, but I think it’s rapidly developing, this cross-pollination between these two truth movements is, in particular, going to be extremely effective in waking people up.

GR: Richard Gage, you know, for almost 21 years, people have been speaking out against the official story of 9/11. On the one hand, I would say millions of people have already gotten the message about 9/11 being an inside-job. However, from the standpoint of the professional class and the mainstream media, your position is an urban legend by now, it’s a conspiracy theory. And you know that today, unlike in 2001, much of the public doesn’t trust mainstream media anymore, you know, generally. Partially, I suspect, as a result of 9/11 truth. But, this is presented as the ability of alternative media to spread misinformation without getting their facts straight, you know what I mean? So, this is how you get your beliefs dismissed. And I’m wondering, how do you cope, or adapt, to what I see – and maybe you see it, too – as a different dynamic playing out in world news and analysis?

RG: My job is to continue educating the public, the academic professions, the media, and the government as to the truth about what happened to these three World Trade Center skyscrapers. And now, as acting independent from me, AE911Truth. Now with richardgage911.org, we’re drawing these parallels and being much more effective, and there’s much more acceptance. I cannot speak, I don’t have the crystal ball, as to when we’re going to break through, or when the “conspiracy theory” label is going to be an asset, rather than a liability for the truth movement. So, I don’t have direct answers to your very excellent questions. I just know that we are making progress. That I’ve got more requests for interviews this season than I ever have before. That is a sign, in and of itself, because as you know, I’m not with AE911Truth anymore, and yet, I have doubled the number of interviews I’m being asked to give, such that I —

GR: (inaudible)

RG: — yeah, it’s pretty incredible.

GR: Yeah, well just to secure the point a little, maybe, the point I’m making is that, unlike yesteryear, today you find people embracing lots of conspiracy theories, including a lot that aren’t even true: you notice that chemtrails from airplanes cause climate change; the Earth is flat; man faked the voyage to the moon or vaccines will kill you; the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. People put those all in the same camp. And your analysis of 9/11, while it’s, you know, impeccable, it’s – I guess you could say it’s a needle in a haystack of conspiracy theories. I mean I’m wondering, does this not pose a challenge to you as a 9/11 truther, who is being called a conspiracy theorist yourself, to cope with realities in the public square today?

RG: I don’t think that’s a concern. I have certainly looked into many of these conspiracy theories and I can tell you the world does not work the way we think it does. So, I think anybody evaluating any conspiracy theory, as they call it, or alternative truth-based information, as others call it, has to be evaluated. Evaluate the evidence, I encourage everybody. And this is what I do myself, before you jump on the bandwagon of labelling something a conspiracy theory. That’s what we try to encourage people whom we are educating about the 9/11 catastrophe, also, and the truth about it. I don’t know what else I can tell you about that, Michael.

GR: Okay, fair enough. But before we close, maybe is there an event on the – you mentioned the streaming of the film already. But, I mean, is there anything else happening on the anniversary of 9/11 that maybe you haven’t mentioned to us yet, or maybe a couple of details you’d like to throw in?

RG: Sure, you bet. In the Netherlands, Jan van Aken has a 12-hour presentation on September 11th. I don’t even know how to direct you to that web site, because I don’t know it, but it’s going to be in Dutch if anybody speaks Dutch. The Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth are having their own event on Friday, September 9th. That, people can learn more about on their web site. The Lawyer’s Committee for 9/11 Inquiry is having their event on Saturday, September 10th, beginning, I think, at 1:00 P.M. Eastern. And that’s going to be the board of lawyers with a very interactive environment where people will be encouraged to ask questions and to provide feedback to the lawyers who are deciding, you know, how to proceed with these various cases. They’re looking for people’s feedback. I’ll be speaking as one of the panelists on September 10th there, and I’ll be discussing the evidence for the explosive demolition of the Twin Towers. The film that we’re making that I mentioned, “9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom,” my event on September 11th brings honour to David Ray Griffin who’s let the 9/11 truth movement know that he only has a few months to live. So, we’re going to be spending time honouring his work and him. And he’ll be watching, as we anticipate he will, at this point. And we’ll – Elizabeth Woodworth will be presenting her decades-long work with David, including the points of consensus in the 9/11 consensus panel, which is 911consensus.org. And so, that and also, we’ll be focusing on Osama Bin Laden who most of us don’t know a whole lot about, even in the 9/11 truth movement. But, James Corbett of the Corbett Report, who will be joining us live, also, in this event, will be introducing his third, in a series of three, film documentary called “False Flags: the Secret History of Al-Qaeda,” which exposes the lie surrounding Osama Bin Laden and some of the truth that we’re still unaware of. That’s a pretty amazing opportunity, as well. So, that all happens September 11th, 10:00 A.M. Pacific livestream, that’s going to be about seven hours in and of itself.

GR: Wow, amazing stuff. And then, just to point out that David Ray Griffin is such a legend, so to have this while he’s still alive, it’s certainly – that alone would be a much, you know, desire to go out and participate while we still can.

RG: Yeah.

GR: Great stuff. It’s been a really speaking to you again, Richard Gage. Best of luck with your upcoming awareness-raising, and take care.

RG: Thanks. Thanks so much, Michael. You take care, too. We’ll see you on the 11th at the event.

GR: Richard Gage, A.I.A. is the founder and former CEO of Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth. You can follow up on his recent efforts at a WTC investigation at the site, R-I-C-H-A-R-D G-A-G-E 911.org.

Notes:

Susan Lindauer (2010), p.4, ‘Extreme Prejudice: The Terrifying Story of the Patriot Act And the Cover Ups of 9/11 and Iraq’, published by Susan Lindauer

