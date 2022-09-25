Defending Palestinian Civil Society. Understanding Canada’s Role

A talk hosted by Canadian Foreign Policy Institute

By Michael Welch, Michael Lynk, and Bianca Mugyenyi

Global Research, September 25, 2022

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.a

***

LISTEN TO THE SHOW

https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/1349893204&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/qmadptql4LxU/

Click to download the audio (MP3 format)

Last month, it appears the Israeli military may have escalated its threats in the never-ending war on Palestinians.

On August 18, in Ramallah, a massive Israeli army convoy proceeded to the offices of seven Palestinian civil society organizations, raided them, confiscated equipment, and sealed the entrances closed with an iron plate. The organizations were branded illegal on the suspicion (never proven) that these organizations were linked with terrorism.[1]

The organizations were Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, Al-Haq rights group, the Union of Palestinian Women Committees (UPWC), the Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC), the Bisan Center for Research and Development, the Palestine chapter of the Geneva-based Defence for Children International , and Union of Health Work Committees. These organizations reportedly conducted human rights work in the occupied West Bank, such as providing legal aid to detainees, documenting the human rights abuses by Israel, conducting local and international advocacy and working with the International Criminal Court and the United Nations. [2]

The groups were a slender ray of hope to a community swamped on daily basis by human rights abuses conducted by the Israeli State. Now even that light is being snuffed out by the menace of the nation branded ‘a land without a people for a people without a land.’

In a recent press release, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announcing the appointment of Jennifer May to the role of Canada’s Ambassador to China said, “As Ambassador to China, Ms. May will lead Canada’s important work in standing up for democratic values, human rights, and the rule of law.” [3]

And yet, when it comes to advancing that work to Israel, Canada seems substantially less concerned. Interestingly, a recent statement put forward by the New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh denounced the governing Liberals for their failure to hold the Israeli government to account:

“By failing to call out Israel for breaching international law and violating the human rights of the Palestinian people, Canada is contributing to the problem.”[4]

This outrage compelled the Canadian Foreign Policy Institute to put together a special discussion focused on the meaning of Israel threatening to terminate and silence advocates for Palestinian human rights, the reasons Canada continues to enable these human rights abuses, and how Canadian civil society can respond.

Sitting in on this talk were Sahar Francis, Michael Lynk, and Yavar Hameed. The talk was moderated by Bianca Mugyenyi.

The Canadian Foreign Policy Institute (CFPI) informs people living in Canada about the country’s diplomatic, aid, intelligence, trade and military policies abroad. The CFPI opposes the racism embedded in foreign policy. The non-partisan organization also monitors corporate Canada’s international activities.

While Canadians generally believe their country is a benevolent force internationally, the facts often suggest otherwise. CFPI seeks to bridge the gap between government policy and public perception.

Sahar Francis is the General Director of Ramallah-based Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association.

Michael Lynk is a legal academic, associate professor at the University of Western Ontario and former United Nations Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Yavar Hameed is a lawyer in Ontario with a focus on racial profiling, lawful expression, equality rights, prisoner rights and migrant protection.

Bianca Mugyenyi is a journalist, activist, author and the director of the Canadian Foreign Policy Institute.

(Global Research News Hour Episode 363)

LISTEN TO THE SHOW

https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/1349893204&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/qmadptql4LxU/

Click to download the audio (MP3 format)

The Global Research News Hour airs every Friday at 1pm CT on CKUW 95.9FM out of the University of Winnipeg. The programme is also podcast at globalresearch.ca .

Other stations airing the show:

CIXX 106.9 FM, broadcasting from Fanshawe College in London, Ontario. It airs Sundays at 6am.

WZBC 90.3 FM in Newton Massachusetts is Boston College Radio and broadcasts to the greater Boston area. The Global Research News Hour airs during Truth and Justice Radio which starts Sunday at 6am.

Campus and community radio CFMH 107.3fm in Saint John, N.B. airs the Global Research News Hour Fridays at 7pm.

CJMP 90.1 FM, Powell River Community Radio, airs the Global Research News Hour every Saturday at 8am.

Caper Radio CJBU 107.3FM in Sydney, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia airs the Global Research News Hour starting Wednesday afternoon from 3-4pm.

Cowichan Valley Community Radio CICV 98.7 FM serving the Cowichan Lake area of Vancouver Island, BC airs the program Thursdays at 9am pacific time.

Notes:

Zena Al Tahhan (August 18, 2022), ‘Israel shuts down NGOs, kills Palestinian in occupied West Bank’, Al Jazeera ibid https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2022/09/23/prime-minister-announces-canadas-ambassador-china https://mailchi.mp/parl/canada-must-do-its-part-for-peace-between-israel-and-palestine-aug26th?e=0effe2614b

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Michael Welch, Michael Lynk, and Bianca Mugyenyi, Global Research, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/defending-palestinian-civil-society-understanding-canadas-role/5794448