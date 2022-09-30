“EU Harakiri”on Behalf of Washington. The Nord Stream Destruction, Is the EC Planning to Destroy the European Union?

Italy, Hungary and EU Clash

By Peter Koenig

Global Research, September 30, 2022

***

You may want to take note of this recent quote by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban:

”The armed conflict in Ukraine will continue until 2030, as a result, Ukraine will lose half of its territory, and the EU will cease to exist by that moment. This conflict could have been local, but due to the intervention of the West, it became global, as a result of which the EU economy was destroyed.”

Mr. Orban also seems to have the support – at least the tacit support – of the The Visegrad Group, consisting of four countries, the V4.

It is an informal regional format of cooperation between the four Central European countries: Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, which are not only linked by neighborhood and similar geopolitical situations but above all by common history, traditions, culture, and values. The V4 was founded in February 1991 in Visegrád, Hungary, by the four member countries.

The above statement is a response by PM Victor Orban to the European Commission’s (unelected) President Ursula van de Leyen’s threat to Hungary of cutting them off the 7.5 billion Euros which they are due under the European Union’s so-called Cohesion Policy. It is the EU’s main investment policy, sort of a COVID compensation.

Under the EU rule, the Cohesion Fund provides support to Member States with a gross national income (GNI) per capita below 90% of the EU-27 average. The purpose of the subsidy is to strengthen the economic, social and territorial cohesion of the EU.

Within that framework, the Cohesion Policy’s purpose is to benefit all regions and cities of the Union and promotes economic growth, job creation, business competitiveness, sustainable development and environmental protection.

So, why the threat? Because Mr. Orban refuses to sanction Russia?

Because he expresses his right of a sovereign state – and as the leader of Hungary, he is supported by about 70% of the people – of all those who see national sovereignty as more important than following the dictate of a defunct European Union, a US vassal par excellence.

And – while war is never justified – Mr. Orban understands why Russia had to take actions to protect the Russian people in the Donbas area, plus to demilitarize the Nazi state of Ukraine – especially the Azov Battalion(s) which were fighting alongside Hitler’s troops against the Soviet Union during WWII.

Let alone the constant an ever-increased pressure from the Washington / Pentagon directed NATO, encroaching Russia; plus, the fact that neither of the two Minsk Agreements (September 2014 and April 2015), sponsored by France and Germany, on settling the Ukraine conflict, were ever adhered to.

See this full BBC report on Ms. Victoria Nuland, Deputy Secretary of State in 2014 “F**k Europe”, and more. This conversation preceded by days only the western-inspired – US, EU, NATO – 22 February 2014 Maidan Coup against Ukraine’s legitimately and democratically elected President Viktor Yanukovych.

Also, to be mentioned are the twenty or thirty-some grade 4 (war-type) biological, US-funded and built laboratories in the Ukraine territory. This was admitted by the very Ms. Nuland before a US Congressional Committee. These labs were a direct danger to Russia. Obviously, President Putin couldn’t just stand by, watching NATO arming and training the Ukraine military with “boots on the ground”.

All of this, of course, is known to the European Commission. Ms. Von der Leyen knows exactly the truth about Ukraine, but keeps lying to the European people, helped massively by the corrupted media. Therefore, Europeans are blinded and keep yelling almost in unison: Russia-Russia-Russia!

Given these circumstances, one wonders whether there is a wanton agenda of knowing self-destruction of the European Union by the EC leadership. In fact, they know exactly what they are doing.

Washington / NATO have chosen their best candidates to carry out their nefarious agenda.

The records of corruption of Ms. Von der Leyen and German Chancellor Scholz, who is betraying Europe and his country every day, speak for themselves.

*

Now comes Italy

When Italy was preparing for their elections to be held last Sunday – 25 September 2022, and a coalition of right-wing parties, all opposed to sanctioning Russia – seemed to emerge as the winner, Ms. Von der Leyen, again lifted her finger pointing at Italy, reminding Italians that they should vote according to the European mandate, neoliberal, of course, and for the Globalist agenda.

Ms. von der Leyen hinted that the country could face punishments such as those recently leveled against Hungary and Poland if the upcoming election results in the predicted right-wing sweep.

“My approach is that whatever democratic government is willing to work with us, we’re working together,” she said in response to a question over whether she had “concerns” about Sunday’s Italian parliamentary vote, in which the conservative Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) are projected to take first place.

“If things go in a difficult direction, I’ve spoken about Hungary and Poland, we have tools,” von der Leyen explained (RT, 23 September 2022).

These tools refer to withholding the Cohesion Fund money. If anything, this statement incited an ever-stronger Italian vote to the right.

In the meantime, the election outcome is clear. A coalition led by Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party. Ms. Meloni is expected to form the country’s most rightwing government since the end of the second world war. It will also be including the far-right League, led by Matteo Salvini, as well as Forza Italia, headed by three-times Prime Minister, Silvio Berlusconi. Mr. Salvini denounced von der Leyen’s “shameful arrogance” and called on the EC to “respect the free, democratic and sovereign vote of the Italian people!”

Ms. Giorgia Meloni will lead as the first woman in recent Italian history, Italy’s new Government.

The Italian Coalition Parties are all not very EU-friendly. They will certainly not be bullied by Ms. von der Leyen. And she knows that, as well as all her backers and those who give the orders, Washington, NATO, the Pentagon and the gigantic invisible financial complex behind the WEF’s Globalization Project, the One World Order (OWO).

What if Italy and / or Hungary would leave the EU?

Italy being one of the original members of the European alliance, tracing its origins back tothe European Coal and Steel Community (ECSC) and the European Economic Community (EEC), established, respectively, by the 1948 Treaty of Brussels, the 1951 Treaty of Paris and 1957 Treaty of Rome.

Let’s not forget either, the original idea for a European Union, the creation of the Treaty of Rome, came from the Rockefellers. They knew already then that a rebuilt Europe, especially with Germany leading, could become an undesired competition for the United States. But as an association of countries with one currency, they could be controlled. But they should never become one country, similar to a US-style federation. That would be too dangerous as an economic block.

With the also planned destruction of the Soviet Union by a Cold War and all the fake danger-propaganda that went along, ending successfully for the US in 1991, things looked good for the single Empire.

But then came Vladimir Putin, and nothing went the way projected by the west, mainly Washington. Because Europe under the spell and imagined “danger” of the USSR, was already under the wings of her protector and mentor, Washington, Pentagon and then the ever-expanding NATO. In fact, Europe didn’t have her own army. NATO would take care of Europe’s defense.

The only then visionary who saw and predicted Europe’s demise under NATO and without her own military, was General Charles de Gaulle, France’s President until 1969. He exited France from NATO, until French President Sarkozy re-entered France to the Atlantic Alliance in 2009.

*

Back to Italy.

It could, indeed, be the end of the European Union as we know it, if Italy leaves the alliance, or even better, when Italy and Hungary leave the alliance. Were Hungary to exit the EU, she would most likely be followed by her allies of the Visegrad Group (V4 = Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary).

See this 4 min video “Shameful Arrogance”.

And there is more – underwater Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipeline explosions.

On 27 September 2022, several deep-sea explosions destroyed both German-Russian gas pipelines, Nord Stream 1 and 2. This supposes that no pressuring, or second-thought by Germany’s leadership or Parliament, or business community, could reverse Germany’s decision on sanctioning Russia and on refusing to buy Russian Gas.

There is no way that the EU, headquartered in Brussels, alongside with NATO, was unaware of the destruction plan. Hence, this is an EU act of suicide, willingly destroying Germany’s economy, and with it a large proportion of the European / EU economy – and the European people’s living standard.

So, that this long-planned Washington dictated and EU agreed act of self-demolition cannot be reversed, the two pipelines had to be destroyed. Four explosions in total, as registered by Denmark and Sweden. Untreated gas is bulging up from the sea, near Denmark. Environmental and health consequences cannot yet be assessed.

But the escaping gas’ worth, after two days, had already been assessed at 2 billion euros.

Indeed, reversing their commitment to Washington to destroy Europe, was a risk for the western wannabe Empire powers, the US / NATO. If Germany was to abandon her destructive decision for ethical or conscientious reasons, to safe her population from a predicted “extremely cold winter”, and from an imploding economy – as we currently witness – the western globalization, alias OWO-plan would fail.

These pipeline explosions are an open declaration of war at Europe. At the people of Europe. And this – very likely – in full knowledge of Brussels, i.e., the EU Commission, or at least the head of the EC.

Already on 22 February 2022, responding to a journalist’s question what Washington would do if Germany would decide despite their current sanctioning of Russia, to buy Russian gas to salvage their economy and possibly the lives of many Germans, Biden said that they had means to sabotage the pipelines of the Baltic Sea. See 35-second video.

On 2 September 2022, Russian intelligence agencies have already reported US / NATO military maneuvers with underwater drones, loaded with explosive devices. See this and this.

On 26 September 2022, US / NATO special underwater torpedoes blow up Nord Stream 1 and 2.

No matter all the evidence that Brussels was fully aware of this “Act of War” against Europe, launched by the US / NATO, EU’s massive and as usual deceptive hypocritical posturing takes on shameful proportions. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Wednesday that the bloc was “deeply concerned” about the damage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines connecting Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea.

“Europe vows ‘robust and united’ response to suspected sabotage of two Russian gas pipelines.”

The sabotage act may have left permanent irreparable damage, if not repaired quickly as the infiltrating sea water may quickly corrode the pipelines, a German unnamed official said, according to an RT Report.

Who is going to repair the damage in time, so that corrosion may not leave permanent damage?

Germany will most likely not have the US/NATO permission to do so, and Russia – well, NATO will do whatever it takes to prevent that from happening.

At this stage, Russia may be most interested in stopping the gas from flowing, to halt the economic losses and potential environmental damage.

*

In summary, all is pointing in the direction of destroying Europe from all angles and sides: Dismantling the European Union. The presumed One World Order Government does not want to deal with a bloc of countries, encompassing 500 million people and an estimated GDP of US$ 17 trillion equivalent (2022), de facto the world’s third largest economy, after the US and China (2022 est. US and China US$ 20 trillion and US$ 19.9 trillion, respectively).

So, the destruction of the European economy and annihilation of the EU – the alliance of European countries that were never allowed by Washington to become a Federation, as is the United States of America – is a plan, the EC is fully aware of and has agreed to.

This may also explain Britain’s exit from the EU.

The aggressive provocations on Italy, a founding father of the EU, plus Hungary and by association the V4, are the empire’s strategy to collapse the EU, executed by the very European Commission.

Being aware of the plan, may shake up sufficient high-ranking politicians, and especially business people and CEOs to stop it; to stop at least the economic destruction of Europe. The EU in its current form is a disgrace. Dismantling it, returning to sovereign nation states would be an advantage for humanity. It would allow a fresh, non-globalist start – one giant step away from a globalized OWO.

*

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also is a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Peter Koenig, Global Research, 2022

