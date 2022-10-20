Martial Law in Russia’s Newly Reunified Novorossiya Region

Ahead of what’s shaping up to be the most decisive battle of the conflict thus far, Russia isn’t taking any chances.

By Andrew Korybko

Global Research, October 20, 2022

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

President Putin just introduced martial law in Russia’s newly reunified Novorossiyan region along with ordering a “mid-level” response in the other ones bordering Ukraine that’ll give officials special authorities to ensure security there. Is this “the right move at the right” time after Army General Sergey Surovikin made it clear on Tuesday evening that the outcome of Kiev’s ongoing counteroffensive against the first-mentioned part of his newly restored world power will greatly determine the Ukrainian Conflict’s military-strategic dynamics.

Everything is proceeding according to the trajectory that was forecast in late September pertaining to “Scenarios For The Ukrainian Conflict After Novorossiya’s Reunification With Russia”. The NATO-backed but Ukrainian-fronted invasion force that’s been gathering all along the 1,000-kilometer Line of Control (LOC) appears to be preparing itself for a major offensive across the entire front.

Russia’s plan to preemptively avert that from happening has been to implement a more muscular policy with respect to the special operation, to which end General Surovikin was appointed as commander of the entire mission and swiftly moved to wage his country’s version of “shock and awe”. Kiev also blundered by building up its forces along the northern border with Belarus, which was a massive miscalculation aimed at dividing Russia’s forces between that front and the Novorossiyan one but which only ultimately ended up dividing its own.

This inadvertent development paired with Russia destroying 30% of that crumbling former Soviet Republic’s power stations to create serious problems for the NATO-backed but Ukrainian-fronted invasion force behind the LOC. Instead of influencing them to cancel their planned offensive across the entire front, they appear to still be willing to go through with it despite the almost certainly suicidal outcome for their side. Nevertheless, since Kiev is now more desperate than it’s ever been since the latest phase of the conflict started eight months ago, there’s a high risk that it’ll go all out.

This greatly increases the danger to those several million civilians residing in Novorossiya, hence why President Putin prudently introduced martial law in their newly reunified regions in order to improve their security. It also explains why some civilians are being relocated from Kherson, especially after General Surovikin warned on Tuesday evening that Kiev might attack the nearby Kakhovka dam in order to flood the area, which could be carried out as vengeance to impede the predictable Russian counteroffensive that would follow Kiev’s almost certainly doomed-to-fail ongoing one.

Since Kiev has already attacked neighboring Russian regions like Belgorod and Crimea that were part of this civilization-state prior to 2014 or joined early that year respectively, it makes sense for President Putin to introduce the special security regime there that he also authorized on Wednesday. This leader of the Global Revolutionary Movement (GRM) evidently intended for his proactive moves to be comprehensive, which is why two complementary decisions were made at the same time. Ahead of what’s shaping up to be the most decisive battle of the conflict thus far, Russia isn’t taking any chances.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

This article was originally published on OneWorld.

Andrew Korybko is an American Moscow-based political analyst specializing in the relationship between the US strategy in Afro-Eurasia, China’s One Belt One Road global vision of New Silk Road connectivity, and Hybrid Warfare. He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Andrew Korybko, Global Research, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/martial-law-russia-newly-reunified-novorossiyan-region-right-move/5796832

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Up ↑

Our World Legends.

Past+Present. World Legends Reloaded+Retold. Martial+More.

~Burning Woman~

This WordPress.com site is for thoughts from "the other side"

Plumber and Hardware

Responsible Plumbing for clean portable water and safe sanitation.

Counterpoint

"International Topics, discussed logically"

Thoughts of a Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

Musings from someone who is NOT a Sheeple...

Declaration Of Opinion

{Mark Catlin's Blog} Agitate, Educate and Organise

Pet Human

Political and social commentary

Piazza della Carina

Geopolitics and Foreign Policy ... english and italian

God, dogs, and miracles

How I learned about God, and how dogs were involved

The PPJ Gazette

PPJ Gazette copyright ©

© blogfactory

Truth News

Rangitikei Environmental Health Watch

Watching our environment ... our health ... and corporations ... exposing lies and corruption

The Alchemist's Studio

Raku pottery, vases, and gifts

eclipsedwords.wordpress.com/

Aspire To Inspire

THE CHRONICLES OF HISTORY

READING INTO THE PAST .....

POETRY FESTIVAL. Submit to site for FREE. Submit for actor performance. Submit poem to be made into film.

Limitless Travelling With K

Emma's History Review

Want to find out about interesting historical topics and books?

Dispatches from the Asylum

“The story so far: In the beginning the Universe was created. This has made a lot of people very angry and been widely regarded as a bad move.” ― Douglas Adams

Documentary Film Festival. Los Angeles & Toronto

Submit your feature or short DOC and get it showcased at the FEEDBACK Film Festival

%d bloggers like this: