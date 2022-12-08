Video: The Dark Truth of America’s Federation of State Medical Boards

By Dr. Bruce DooleyDr. Emanuel Garcia, and Liz Gunn

Global Research, December 08, 2022

FreeNZ Media 24 September 2022

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

First published on September 27, 2022

***

Introduction to Dr. Bruce Dooley interview with Liz Gunn on the Federation of State Medical Boards

It was uncanny. During the past two and a half years virtually every doctor in the West who dared to question the official Covid Narrative – by raising doubts about the Jab, by discussing natural immunity, individualized treatment, informed consent, and by questioning draconian mandates and restrictions​ – found themselves under attack by their local medical authorities.

Licences were suspended and sham investigations were begun by medical boards and councils, globally.

I first learned of the Federation of State Medical Boards from a colleague here in New Zealand, Dr. Bruce Dooley, which prompted my introductory article on its suspected influence and its association with the International Association of Medical Regulatory Authories.

Dr. Dooley has highly significant personal and in-depth information about this little known, privately funded entity that is pulling the strings worldwide against the honest practice of medicine in the Age of Covid. Here he sits down with veteran New Zealand media presenter and journalist Liz Gunn for a startling and moving interview about the depth, the details and the reach of this shadowy and immensely influential organization – an organization that has been operating for over a century with no public accountability to affect the lives of doctors who are themselves ignorant of its very existence.

– Emanuel E. Garcia, M.D. September 28, 2022

***

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Featured image is a screenshot from the video

The original source of this article is FreeNZ Media

Copyright © Dr. Bruce DooleyDr. Emanuel Garcia, and Liz GunnFreeNZ Media, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-dark-truth-america-federation-state-medical-boards/5794682

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Up ↑

Our World Legends.

Past+Present. World Legends Reloaded+Retold. Martial+More.

~Burning Woman~

This WordPress.com site is for thoughts from "the other side"

Plumber and Hardware

Responsible Plumbing for clean portable water and safe sanitation.

Counterpoint

"International Topics, discussed logically"

Thoughts of a Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

Musings from someone who is NOT a Sheeple...

Declaration Of Opinion

{Mark Catlin's Blog} Agitate, Educate and Organise

Pet Human

Political and social commentary

Piazza della Carina

Geopolitics and Foreign Policy ... english and italian

God, dogs, and miracles

How I learned about God, and how dogs were involved

The PPJ Gazette

PPJ Gazette copyright ©

© blogfactory

Truth News

Rangitikei Environmental Health Watch

Watching our environment ... our health ... and corporations ... exposing lies and corruption

The Alchemist's Studio

Raku pottery, vases, and gifts

eclipsedwords.wordpress.com/

Aspire To Inspire

THE CHRONICLES OF HISTORY

READING INTO THE PAST .....

POETRY FESTIVAL. Submit to site for FREE. Submit for actor performance. Submit poem to be made into film.

Limitless Travelling With K

Emma's History Review

Want to find out about interesting historical topics and books?

Dispatches from the Asylum

“The story so far: In the beginning the Universe was created. This has made a lot of people very angry and been widely regarded as a bad move.” ― Douglas Adams

Documentary Film Festival. Los Angeles & Toronto

Submit your feature or short DOC and get it showcased at the FEEDBACK Film Festival

%d bloggers like this: