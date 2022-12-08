Video: The Dark Truth of America’s Federation of State Medical Boards

By Dr. Bruce Dooley, Dr. Emanuel Garcia, and Liz Gunn

Global Research, December 08, 2022

FreeNZ Media 24 September 2022

First published on September 27, 2022

Introduction to Dr. Bruce Dooley interview with Liz Gunn on the Federation of State Medical Boards

It was uncanny. During the past two and a half years virtually every doctor in the West who dared to question the official Covid Narrative – by raising doubts about the Jab, by discussing natural immunity, individualized treatment, informed consent, and by questioning draconian mandates and restrictions​ – found themselves under attack by their local medical authorities.

Licences were suspended and sham investigations were begun by medical boards and councils, globally.

I first learned of the Federation of State Medical Boards from a colleague here in New Zealand, Dr. Bruce Dooley, which prompted my introductory article on its suspected influence and its association with the International Association of Medical Regulatory Authories.

Dr. Dooley has highly significant personal and in-depth information about this little known, privately funded entity that is pulling the strings worldwide against the honest practice of medicine in the Age of Covid. Here he sits down with veteran New Zealand media presenter and journalist Liz Gunn for a startling and moving interview about the depth, the details and the reach of this shadowy and immensely influential organization – an organization that has been operating for over a century with no public accountability to affect the lives of doctors who are themselves ignorant of its very existence.

– Emanuel E. Garcia, M.D. September 28, 2022

The original source of this article is FreeNZ Media

Copyright © Dr. Bruce Dooley, Dr. Emanuel Garcia, and Liz Gunn, FreeNZ Media, 2022

