Ray McGovern: Free Julian Assange! – Negotiations for Peace in Ukraine

Raymond McGovern is a former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer turned political activist. McGovern chaired National Intelligence Estimates and prepared the President’s, Daily Brief. He received the Intelligence Commendation Medal at his retirement, returning it in 2006 to protest the CIA’s involvement in torture.

