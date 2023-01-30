WHO Introduces a Global Patient File

The WHO has introduced a global patient file with the vaccinated and unvaccinated to be codified in future.

By Free West Media

Global Research, January 30, 2023

Free West Media 27 January 2023

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

Officially, Corona is hardly an issue anymore, and in most countries most “hygiene measures” are now no longer in force. For the elite of the World Economic Forum (WEF) who had gathered in Davos, however, the Great Reset is far from over. Rather, the impression is that WEF boss Klaus Schwab and his guests are already busy planning for the next “pandemic”.

In a round of talks at the WEF, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair advocated the need for digital recording of vaccination status. He announced “coming vaccines” that would consist of multiple injections.

Literally, Blair said:

“You have to know who is vaccinated and who is not. Some of the coming vaccines are going to require multiple injections, so, also for public health reasons in general, but specifically for a pandemic, for vaccines, you have to have a proper digital infrastructure, and a lot of countries, in fact most countries, don’t have that infrastructure.”

Blair’s demand is particularly explosive against the background that the World Health Organization (WHO) is currently pushing ahead with the complete digitization of worldwide patient files anyway without much fanfare. The new classification system ICD-11 has been in use at the World Health Organization (WHO) since January 2022, replacing the previous version ICD-10.

According to WHO information, it includes around 17 000 codes for injuries, diseases and causes of death, which are underpinned by more than 120 000 codeable terms. By using code combinations, “more than 1,6 million clinical situations” could now be coded.

And, for the first time, in accordance with Blair’s demand in Davos, the vaccination status will also be recorded and codified. There are three codes for this: Z28.310 for “Unvaccinated against Covid-19”, Z28.311 for “Partially vaccinated against Covid-19” and Z28.39 for “Other under-immunization”.

In the US, the federal agency Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) has already introduced the WHO digital diagnosis code for Covid vaccine-free.

Since January 2023 it has been available for almost all medical practices and hospitals. In Germany, the two program versions IDC-10 and IDC-11 can still be used in parallel for a transitional period of five years. “Until the ICD-11 is introduced in Germany, encryption will continue according to ICD-10,” the German government announced.

This means that the digital vaccination status, which became the central tool for movement control during the “pandemic”, is by no means off the table. The WHO’s global patient classification system IDC-11 will take over its function in the future.

Non-stop jabs

In an interview, the multi-billionaire Bill Gates meanwhile explained that the current “vaccines” neither prevent the infection nor work against new variants or protect vulnerable groups.

Gates spoke to the Lowy Institute, an Australian think tank, and admitted that “Covid vaccinations” do not prevent infection, do not work against new variants, and neither do they protect vulnerable groups.

In the video in which Gates explained that it was necessary to fix “the three problems of vaccines”. According to the financial backer of the Covid scam, these are: “Current [Covid] vaccines are not anti-infectious. They are not broad. So when new variants appear, you lose protection and they have a very short duration of action, especially in the people who matter, namely the elderly […].”

Gates used this as an excuse to introduce more jabs. The notion of unending shots was confirmed by a bombshell report in which a Pfizer director admitted that his company was experimenting with mutating viruses in order to sell more vaccines.

Pfizer Director of Research and Development, Strategic Operations – mRNA Scientific Planner Jordon Trishton Walker, was caught on undercover video admitting that the company was experimenting with Covid virus mutations. His admissions were recorded by Project Veritas.

Footage released by Project Veritas showed the moment Pfizer Director of Research and Development, Strategic Operations – mRNA Scientific Planner Jordon Trishton Walker spilled the beans. According to the Pfizer executive, “either way, it’s going to be a cash cow, Covid is going to be a cash cow for us for a while going forward – like obviously”.

This astonishing conversation provides evidence of the true nature of pharmaceutical companies who are destroying the health of citizens for profit and control.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Featured image: World Health Organisation headquarters, Geneva, north and west sides. Wikipedia

The Worldwide Corona Crisis, Global Coup d’Etat Against Humanity

by Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky reviews in detail how this insidious project “destroys people’s lives”. He provides a comprehensive analysis of everything you need to know about the “pandemic” — from the medical dimensions to the economic and social repercussions, political underpinnings, and mental and psychological impacts.

“My objective as an author is to inform people worldwide and refute the official narrative which has been used as a justification to destabilize the economic and social fabric of entire countries, followed by the imposition of the “deadly” COVID-19 “vaccine”. This crisis affects humanity in its entirety: almost 8 billion people. We stand in solidarity with our fellow human beings and our children worldwide. Truth is a powerful instrument.”

ISBN: 978-0-9879389-3-0, Year: 2022, PDF Ebook, Pages: 164, 15 Chapters

Price: $11.50 Get yours for FREE! Click here to download.

We encourage you to support the eBook project by making a donation through Global Research’s DonorBox “Worldwide Corona Crisis” Campaign Page.

The original source of this article is Free West Media

Copyright © Free West Media, Free West Media, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/who-introduces-global-patient-file/5806611