Human Rights Watch Documents Kiev’s War Crimes

Joins the Ranks of Amnesty International

By Andrew Korybko

Global Research, February 01, 2023

The US-led West’s Mainstream Media is predictably silent and appears to be deliberately ignoring this “politically inconvenient” report. Drawing attention to it would erode the public’s confidence in their perception managers who told them over the past year that all war crimes accusations against Kiev are supposedly just so-called “Russian propaganda”.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) is widely regarded in the US-led West’s Golden Billion as among the world’s most reliable authorities for documenting alleged violations of people’s human rights. It doesn’t matter that their reports are usually weaponized by that same de facto New Cold War bloc for Hybrid War ends since most of their population remains unaware of this reality. Instead, they believe everything that HRW says, which now places the Golden Billion in a narrative dilemma after that group’s latest report.

Titled “Ukraine: Banned Landmines Harm Civilians”, HRW extensively documented the widespread use of so-called “butterfly mines” around Izium during the that Russia controlled that city from April to September. This NGO also quoted an unnamed Ukrainian deminer who told them that “They are everywhere”, which is why such professionals assessed that “it could take decades to clear the area of landmines” after Kiev recklessly scattered countless numbers of them all across Northeastern Ukraine.

Nevertheless, the SBU’s fascist troll network will still likely attack them as such on social media exactly as they did Amnesty International after it proved last August that Kiev was illegally militarizing residential areas and thus exploiting civilians there as de facto human shields to deter Russian strikes. Cynically speaking, it would actually be beneficial for Russia’s soft power interests if they do so since this network’s aggressive attacks inadvertently discredit their side in the eyes of the general public.

Regardless of whether or not those trolls ridiculously claim that HRW is supposedly a “Russian propaganda front” or whatever, the average Westerner who becomes aware of their latest report will likely begin to reconsider a lot of what they’ve previously been told about the Ukrainian Conflict. After all, this latest development coincides with the “official narrative” about NATO’s proxy war on Russia through that former Soviet Republic decisively shifting in recent weeks.

American and Polish officials led the way in flipping everything upside-down by nowadays warning that Kiev might likely lose after 11 months of falsely claiming that its victory was supposedly “inevitable”. On the same day that HRW’s report dropped, the New York Times informed their audience that the West’s anti-Russian sanctions are a failure after citing experts and the IMF who both agree that this targeted multipolar Great Power’s economy has recovered to its pre-special operation level.

Considering this newfound narrative context, those Westerners who come across the HRW’s latest report will thus likely wonder what’s going on after unexpectedly being barraged with claims that Kiev will likely lose, the West’s anti-Russian sanctions failed, and Ukraine is committing war crimes against its own people. It’s unrealistic to expect an average person not to react in that aforementioned way since their intuition will naturally tell them that something is very wrong.

Most of them might not put everything together and realize that the Western narrative about the Ukrainian Conflict is built on nothing but lies, but the majority might finally begin countenancing that possibility. The three narrative bases upon which Western support for Kiev is built have just been discredited since it’s no longer “inevitable” that Ukraine will win, Russia’s economy hasn’t collapsed, and the side that their de facto New Cold War bloc backs is committing war crimes against its own people.

In hindsight, the West’s perception managers should never have spun everything the way they did by falsely presenting Kiev’s victory as “inevitable”, assuring everyone that Russia’s economy had supposedly already collapsed, and framing Ukraine as an innocent lamb that can do no wrong. This combination of narratives could never be indefinitely maintained since the facts were always going to discredit it with time, hence why the decision was just made to decisively shift the “official narrative”.

This selfsame shift, however, is narratively dangerous for the Golden Billion since it’s so abrupt and literally the complete opposite of everything that the average Westerner was hitherto told. An uncertain number of their targeted audience will thus certainly realize that everything that their perception managers told them up until this point was a lie while the majority will become much more susceptible to that thought. HRW’s report will thus aid in their awakening, and more such related reports will follow.

This article was originally published on Andrew Korybko’s Newsletter.

Andrew Korybko is an American Moscow-based political analyst specializing in the relationship between the US strategy in Afro-Eurasia, China’s One Belt One Road global vision of New Silk Road connectivity, and Hybrid Warfare. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Andrew Korybko, Global Research, 2023

