100th episode of the Grandangolo Press Review

By Manlio Dinucci

Global Research, May 28, 2023

Byoblu 26 May 2023

***

Here we are at the 100th episode of Grandangolo, plus a dozen “Inside the news” videos and, above all, the documentary “For the children of Donbass” (https://www.byoblu.com/2021/12/01/per-i-bambini-del-donbass/ ) by Maya Nogradi, our director, and Luca Belardi, our collaborator.

The occasion is no ritual. Revisiting these 100 episodes, we realize what happened in those two years. We see an interweaving of strategies, which see on the one hand the real attack, in the form of containment, of the pandemic and, on the other, various warlike actions, not necessarily all on the battlefield, but in the media field, in the political field and in every other field.

We realize the importance of everything that Byoblu citizens’ TV has done in the last two years. If this channel hadn’t existed, if it hadn’t been possible to enter the homes of Italians with this information, we wouldn’t be where we are today. Of course, this is a very critical moment, but what we have done, and above all what Byoblu is doing, is of an importance that exceeds even the editorial staff’s awareness of what it is doing.

We therefore present you with a kind of memorandum of what has happened in these two years, through a few episodes of Grandangolo, a few extracts that combat the strategy of the political-media system: that of the Orwellian “Ministry of Truth” to erase memory. Every fact is connected: that’s the meaning of the memorandum of war we’re offering you today.

Presentation of the hundredth episode of the Grandangolo international press review on Friday May 26, 2023 at 8.30pm, on TV Byoblu,

https://www.byoblu.com/2023/05/26/promemoria-della-guerra-grandangolo-pangea/

VIDEO (in italian) :

Copyright © Manlio Dinucci, Byoblu, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/memorandum-to-war-manlio-dinucci/5820596