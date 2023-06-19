CIA Memo 1967: CIA Coined and Weaponized the Label “Conspiracy Theory”

By thelastheretik

Global Research, June 19, 2023

thelastheretik 20 June 2023

Click the share button above to email/forward this article to your friends and colleagues. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

In 1967 The CIA released a dispatch that coined the label “conspiracy theory” and “conspiracy theorists” to attack anyone who challenged the official narrative from the Warren Commission. It’s interesting to note that the document is labelled “psych”, for psychological operations or disinformation. It’s also marked “CS copy” at the bottom, meaning “Clandestine Services” Unit.

– Global Research

This document was requested and released to The New York Times in 1976 via The Freedom of Information Act. Below is the CIA dispatch. Read it for yourself.

CIA Dispatch: Weaponizing “conspiracy theorist” label Page#1

CIA Dispatch: Weaponizing “conspiracy theorist” label Page#2

After the 1960’s the word “conspiracy theory”, “conspiracy theorist”, and “conspiracy” started having a negative connotation and is enough to silence anyone who questions the official narrative. To this day we still view conspiracy theorists as crazy tinfoil hatters.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share button above. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

The original source of this article is thelastheretik

Copyright © thelastheretik, thelastheretik, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/cia-memo-1967-cia-coined-weaponized-label-conspiracy-theory/5822801