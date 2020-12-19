Corrupt Science and Elite Power: Covid-19 “Techno-Slavery” and the “Great Reset” Are Now Imminent

By Robert J. Burrowes

Do you like to believe that scientists are studying the evidence – whether in relation to Covid-19 or anything else – and delivering high quality knowledge that can be used to guide public policymaking so that it might better serve the interests of ordinary people?

It is certainly a comforting idea, isn’t it?

After all, we have long been told that science is an ‘evidence-based approach’ to understanding particular phenomena and thus providing accurate guidance on how to proceed to achieve productive outcomes.

Unfortunately, this claim is just propaganda for the unwary.

In his 2005 study of the validity of published medical research, John P. A. Ioannidis, a professor of medicine who also studies scientific research itself, explained why ‘It can be proven that most claimed research findings are false.’ Most? False? Here is what Professor Ioannidis concluded but you can read his entire article, cited below.

For starters, there are a range of what might be labeled methodological problems: inadequate sample size, outcomes so small that reliably gauging impact was impossible (leading, for example, to excessive ‘false positives’), and variability in research designs, definitions, outcomes and analytical modes. In addition, research in ‘hotter’ scientific fields – such as whether the SARS-Cov-2 virus exists or for a Covid-19 vaccine – may cause research teams to prioritize pursuing and disseminating their most impressive ‘positive’ results at the expense of rigor.

But, importantly, Ioannidis also identified conflicts of financial and other interests (‘very common in biomedical research’) as well as prejudices (commitment to a particular theory or their own ‘findings’, research conducted purely to give physicians and researchers qualifications for promotion or tenure, and suppression via the peer review process of findings that refute their own, thus condemning their field to perpetuate false dogma) as explanations why scientific research findings are ‘less likely’ to be true.

In essence, the ‘scientific research’ that avoided/survived all of these hurdles is considerably less than we might expect and certainly less than half. See ‘Why Most Published Research Findings Are False’.

So that was in 2005. Do you think that the situation might have improved?

In an article just published in relation to Covid-19 in the British Medical Journal, Kamran Abbasi explains that ‘When good science is suppressed by the medical-political complex, people die.’ But is this happening?

Politicians and governments are suppressing science. They do so in the public interest, they say, to accelerate availability of diagnostics and treatments. They do so to support innovation, to bring products to market at unprecedented speed. Both of these reasons are partly plausible; the greatest deceptions are founded in a grain of truth. But the underlying behaviour is troubling. Science is being suppressed for political and financial gain. Covid-19 has unleashed state corruption on a grand scale, and it is harmful to public health. Politicians and industry are responsible for this opportunistic embezzlement. So too are scientists and health experts. The pandemic has revealed how the medical-political complex can be manipulated in an emergency – a time when it is even more important to safeguard science.

For a discussion of four examples of how the UK’s pandemic response involves suppression of science or scientists, including by simply preventing scientists keen to expose the truth from having access to appropriate mass media outlets, see ‘Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science’. (And if you want to read more about how this initial corruption was exploited for political and financial gain, see ‘Cronyism and Clientelism: The Tories’ outsourcing of the pandemic response’.)

The most important point of suppression, of course, is the fact that there is no scientific proof that a virus, labeled SARS-Cov-2 exists, as Dr Andrew Kaufman, among others, has been patiently and endlessly explaining from the beginning. For one of his more recent explanations, watch ‘ZERO Evidence that COVID Fulfills Koch’s 4 Germ Theory Postulates – Dr. Andrew Kaufman & Sayer Ji’.

Moreover, according to Dr Kaufman, ‘there is no evidence of anyone dying from any novel illness’. See ‘Unmasking the Lies Around COVID-19: Facts vs Fiction of the Coronavirus Pandemic’. So what has happened?

As Dr Kaufman explains: Early scientific papers on the subject suggested an association (not causation) between a novel coronavirus ‘with human to human transmission and severe human infection’ whereas a subsequent key ‘scientific’ paper that made a claim which helped drive the global response to COVID-19 ‘flat out lied’ about their results: ‘Following the first outbreaks of unexplained pneumonia in Wuhan, China, in late 2019, a new coronavirus was identified as the causative agent in January 2020.’ See ‘Identification of Coronavirus Isolated from a Patient in Korea with COVID-19’. In fact, Dr Kaufman points out: ‘they cannot reference any science to back that up whatsoever’.

Moreover, subsequently to this paper, another article – see ‘I study viruses: How our team isolated the new coronavirus to fight the global pandemic’ – declared ‘The emergence of a new coronavirus in a market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019 set in motion the pandemic we are now witnessing in 160 countries around the world’. But again, Dr Kaufman counters, ‘no evidence was provided at all’ to support this claim: ‘just flat out lies’. For the details and citation of all the scientific sources for this explanation of how the Covid-19 ‘rumour mill’ got started, see ‘The Rooster in the River of Rats’ or ‘Koch’s Postulates: Have They Been Proven for Viruses?’

Of course, Dr Kaufman is not the only doctor or researcher who has worked tirelessly to expose this lie.

After extensively documenting his case in ‘Flaws in Coronavirus Pandemic Theory’, long-time medical researcher David Crowe noted shortly before his death mid-year that ‘despite the epidemic of testing…. There is no proof that a virus is being detected’. In fact: ‘What is being published in medical journals is not science, every paper has the goal of enhancing the panic by interpreting the data only in ways that benefit the viral theory, even when the data is confusing or contradictory. In other words, the medical papers are propaganda.’

Jon Rappoport, another long-time medical researcher who has been documenting medical fraud for decades, comes to the same conclusion after explaining, again, the complete failure of anyone in the medical industry to purify a unique virus which then causes a unique disease. See ‘Death by killing old people, not COVID – The Basic Deception’.

Meanwhile, do you know what you have? An unproven virus. A fake. A story about a virus. Therefore, all your diagnostic tests ‘for the new virus’ are a sham. They’re based on something you never demonstrated in the first place. Therefore, all those people, those elderly people dying for obvious reasons in nursing homes, and in their lonely apartments, and in hospitals all over the world? You obviously have no proof they’re dying from a virus. How could you? You never properly discovered a new virus.

Most notably, perhaps, Torsten Engelbrecht and Konstantin Demeter, the authors of ‘COVID19 PCR Tests are Scientifically Meaningless’, wrote to the authors of four of the principal, early 2020 papers claiming discovery of a new coronavirus and each of them in their response ‘concede[d] they had no proof that the origin of the virus genome was viral-like particles or cellular debris, pure or impure, or particles of any kind. In other words, the existence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA is based on faith, not fact.’

Moreover, Engelbrecht and Demeter also wrote to Dr Charles Calisher, a prominent and veteran virologist, asking if he knew of ‘one single paper in which SARS-CoV-2 has been isolated and finally really purified’. His answer? ‘I know of no such a publication. I have kept an eye out for one.’

But you can read the paper by Engelbrecht and Demeter if you want to consider the other efforts they made, unsuccessfully, including by contacting prominent institutions such as the Robert Koch Institute in Germany, to locate documented proof that a purified SARS-CoV-2 virus had been isolated.

If you would like to read more about the non-existence of the virus, including fraudulent attempts to represent it, see ‘Only Poisoned Monkey Kidney Cells “Grew” the “Virus”’ or ‘Dr. Tom Cowan explores the COVID virus invented out of sheer nonsense’.

More fundamentally, according to Dr Stefan Lanka: ‘Contrary to what most people believe, there are no pathogenic viruses.… All claims about viruses as pathogens are wrong and are based on easily recognisable, understandable and verifiable misinterpretations…. A real and complete virus does not exist anywhere in the entire “scientific” literature.’ See ‘The Misconception Called “Virus”: Measles as an example’.

To reiterate in the words of two other authors: ‘there is no original scientific evidence that definitively demonstrates that any virus is the cause of any disease’.

See What Really Makes You Ill? Why everything you thought you knew about disease is wrong.

But you can read more in ‘Dismantling the Virus Theory – The “measles virus” as an example’ and watch the video interview ‘The Real Science of Germs: Do Viruses Cause Disease?’

Another option you have if you are seriously interested in the truth is to spend the time to seek out the documented scientific proof that the ‘virus’ labeled SARS-CoV-2 has been isolated, purified and proven to cause a consistent set of disease symptoms among those it ‘infects’, which is then labeled Covid-19. So far, the many of us who have searched for this document – including some of the world’s leading virologists – have not found it.

Suppression of this fact – that there is no SARS-CoV-2 virus and, hence, no Covid-19 disease – is vital, of course, because if everyone knew that there is no Covid-19 disease (and there are simple explanations for the ill-health and deaths: see ‘Halting Our Descent into Tyranny: Defeating the Global Elite’s Covid-19 Coup’), it would be impossible to run the terror campaign that is being conducted to take complete control of our lives in accordance with the longstanding elite plan now manifesting as ‘The Great Reset’ of the World Economic Forum.

See also: Covid-19 – The Great Reset.

So I invite you to read the above two WEF documents, both readily available, to see if you like the look of what has been planned for you without your knowledge, involvement or consent.

Image on the right is from WEF

The World Economic Forum and The Great Reset

What is the World Economic Forum and what does it mean by ‘The Great Reset’?

The British nonprofit social justice organization Winter Oak in their article ‘Klaus Schwab and His Great Fascist Reset’ answers the first question by referencing the WEF website:

The WEF describes itself as ‘the global platform for public-private cooperation’, with admirers describing how it creates ‘partnerships between businessmen, politicians, intellectuals and other leaders of society to “define, discuss and advance key issues on the global agenda”.’ The ‘partnerships’ which the WEF creates are aimed at replacing democracy with a global leadership of hand-picked and unelected individuals whose duty is not to serve the public, but to impose the rule of the 1% on that public with as little interference from the rest of us as possible.

So while the World Economic Forum ‘provides a platform for the world’s 1,000 leading companies to shape a better future’ – see ‘Our Partners’ – and pays lip service to its network of ‘communities’, you will find little more than tokenism when it comes to human constituencies that you and I might consider important in any forum genuinely representative of humanity. Constituencies either not represented or under-represented include women; indigenous peoples; people living in poverty or extreme poverty; Muslims; people from Africa, Asia and Central/South America; working class people; small-scale farmers; disabled people and members of the LGBTQIA community. There are others.

So what does ‘The Great Reset’ mean for those of us who are ‘ordinary people’ and, therefore, not involved in its planning? Here is a sample from authors with a non-elite perspective.

Jeremy Loffredo interviewed scholar, environmentalist, food sovereignty advocate and author Dr. Vandana Shiva, which he recorded in the article

‘World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” Plan for Big Food Benefits Industry, Not People’.

Loffredo noted that in Schwab’s book Covid-19 – The Great Reset, he writes ‘global food security will only be achieved if regulations on genetically modified foods are adapted to reflect the reality that gene editing offers a precise, efficient and safe method of improving crops’. In response Shiva disagreed, arguing that the ‘WEF is parading fake science’, and ‘for Mr. Schwab to promote these technologies as solutions proves that The Great Reset is about maintaining and empowering a corporate extraction machine and the private ownership of life.’

‘The Great Reset is about multinational corporate stakeholders at the World Economic Forum controlling as many elements of planetary life as they possibly can. From the digital data humans produce to each morsel of food we eat.’

Referring to the WEF’s partner organization the EAT Forum, an aim of which is ‘to replace wholesome nutritious foods with genetically modified lab creations’ framed as ‘healthy and sustainable’, Shiva observes that ‘EAT’s proposed diet is not about nutrition at all, it’s about big business and it’s about a corporate takeover of the food system.’

Shiva argued that ‘all of the science’ shows that diets should be centered around regional and geographical biodiversity.

Professor Michel Chossudovsky in his article

‘The Covid “Pandemic”: Destroying People’s Lives. Engineered Economic Depression. Global “Coup d’Etat”?’ outlines some essential elements of the nature of this global coup:

It’s the destruction of people’s lives. It is the destabilization of civil society. And for What? The Lies are sustained by a massive media disinformation campaign. 24/7, Incessant and repetitive ‘Covid alerts’ for the last ten months. … It is a process of social engineering…. The entire urban services economy is in crisis…. Free Speech is suppressed. The lockdown narrative is supported by media disinformation, online censorship, social engineering and the fear campaign. Medical doctors who question the official narrative are threatened. They lose their jobs. Their careers are destroyed. Those who oppose the government lockdown are categorized as ‘anti-social psychopaths’…. In colleges and universities, the teaching staff is pressured to conform and endorse the official covid narrative. Questioning the legitimacy of the lockdown in online ‘classrooms’ could lead to dismissal. Google is marketing the Big Lie. The opinions of prominent scientists who question the lockdown, the face-mask or social distancing are ‘taken down’…. The March 11 2020 Lockdown project uses lies and deception to ultimately impose a Worldwide totalitarian regime, entitled ‘Global Governance’ (by unelected officials)…. All of which is spearheaded by the installation of a global totalitarian State which is intent upon breaking all forms of protest and resistance. The Covid vaccination program (including the embedded digital passport) is an integral part of a global totalitarian regime…. The UN system is also complicit. It has endorsed ‘global governance’ and The Great Reset.

In his article ‘Who Pressed the Great Reset Button?’ Dr. Joseph Mercola explained that:

The Great Reset refers to a global agenda to monitor and control the world through digital surveillance. You’ll be tied to it through an electronic ID linked to your bank account and health records, and a social credit ID that will end up dictating every facet of your life. Not one area of life will be left untouched by The Great Reset plan, which aims to reform everything from government, energy and finance to food, medicine, real estate, policing – even how we interact with our fellow human beings. The globalist technocracy is using the COVID-19 pandemic to bypass democratic accountability, override opposition, accelerate their agenda and to impose it on the public against our will.

Whitney Webb in her article ‘US – UK Intel Agencies Declare Cyber War on Independent Media’ has also written extensively on aspects of The Great Reset coup and in this article highlights the hazards associated with vaccination and the efforts to silence those critical of it.

In just the past week, the national-security states of the United States and United Kingdom have discreetly let it be known that the cyber tools and online tactics previously designed for use in the post-9/11 ‘war on terror’ are now being repurposed for use against information sources promoting ‘vaccine hesitancy’ and information related to Covid-19 that runs counter to their state narratives…. Both countries are preparing to silence independent journalists who raise legitimate concerns over pharmaceutical industry corruption or the extreme secrecy surrounding state-sponsored Covid-19 vaccination efforts, now that Pfizer’s vaccine candidate is slated to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by month’s [November’s] end. Pfizer’s history of being fined billions for illegal marketing and for bribing government officials to help them cover up an illegal drug trial that killed eleven children (among other crimes) has gone unmentioned by most mass media outlets, which instead have celebrated the apparently imminent approval of the company’s Covid-19 vaccine without questioning the company’s history or that the mRNA technology used in the vaccine has sped through normal safety trial protocols and has never been approved for human use. Also unmentioned is that the head of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, Patrizia Cavazzoni, is the former Pfizer vice president for product safety who covered up the connection of one of its products to birth defects. Essentially, the power of the state is being wielded like never before to police online speech and to deplatform news websites to protect the interests of powerful corporations like Pfizer and other scandal-ridden pharmaceutical giants as well as the interests of the US and UK national-security states, which themselves are intimately involved in the Covid-19 vaccination endeavor.

In an earlier article, ‘Coronavirus Gives a Dangerous Boost to DARPA’s Darkest Agenda’ Webb pointed out that:

Technology developed by the Pentagon’s controversial research branch [the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency] is getting a huge boost amid the current coronavirus crisis, with little attention going to the agency’s ulterior motives for developing said technologies, their potential for weaponization or their unintended consequences.… Those who are fearful and desperate will not care that the vaccine may include nanotechnology or have the potential to genetically modify and re-program their very being, as they will only want the current crisis that has upended the world to stop. In this context, the current coronavirus crisis appears to be the perfect storm that will allow DARPA’s dystopian vision to take hold and burst forth from the darkest recesses of the Pentagon into full public view. DARPA’s transhumanist vision for the military and for humanity presents an unprecedented threat, not just to human freedom, but an existential threat to human existence and the building blocks of biology itself.

Tessa Lena in her article ‘The Great Reset for Dummies: Where do we go from here?’ explains:

The practical aim of the Great Reset is to fundamentally restructure the world’s economy and geopolitical relations based on two assumptions: one, that every element of nature and every life form is a part of the global inventory (managed by the allegedly benevolent state, which, in turn, is owned by several suddenly benevolent wealthy people, via technology) – and two, that all inventory needs to be strictly accounted for: be registered in a central database, be readable by a scanner and easily ID’ed, and be managed by AI, using the latest ‘science.’ The goal is to count and then efficiently manage and control all resources, including people, on an unprecedented scale, with unprecedented digital precision – all while the masters keep indulging, enjoying vast patches of conserved nature, free of unnecessary sovereign peasants and their unpredictability. The king’s world feels far more predictable and relaxed when the chaos of human subjectivity is contained for good. Plus, as a potentially lucrative aside, a bunch of these tightly managed ‘assets’ can be also turned into new financial instruments and traded. Game on! In other words, it’s an ‘efficient’ global feudalism that goes much farther than its medieval brother since the scanner is all-seeing: every person, every mineral, and every berry is digitally tagged and tracked. Under that framework, every peasant has a function that is derived not from the mystery of life, and not from their inner calling – but from AI, the master of efficiency and the servant of the king. Ideally, the peasants can be convinced that it’s good for them (or necessary to be safe, see ‘contact tracing’) and that this is what progress and happiness are like – but if not, there are other ways, from classic violence to virtual prisons to ‘morality pills.’

In his article ‘Analysis: Globalists’ reboot of the world and their plans for us’ Jacob Nordangård outlines his interpretation of what is happening:

The Corona crisis is the trigger for a global coup d’état of monumental dimensions. It is the beginning of a new era, with a new international economic order that risks completely destroying human freedoms. Tyrants have now taken over to forcibly steer us into a ‘climate smart’ and ‘healthy’ world through the World Economic Forum’s new techno-totalitarian roadmap – ‘The Great Reset’…. On June 13, 2019, Klaus Schwab, President of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and UN Secretary-General António Guterres signed a partnership between their two organisations…. The agreement includes six focus areas [and] also states that the WEF’s fourth industrial revolution is an important component in implementing the agenda. Digitisation is seen as the key…. This means that the world’s tech giants (which are part of the WEF working groups) will solve the world’s problems through the use of AI, satellites, robotics, drones and the Internet of Things, and with synthetic food on the menu…. We have paid and will have to pay a high price for something that has been exaggerated beyond all proportions and which has been used as a trigger to introduce a new techno-totalitarian order.

Sarah Westall’s video presentation of the research by Grace Van Berkum – see ‘We are Being Played’ – about the future of global governance in ‘Multi-Decade Globalist Plan’ offers a comprehensive and horrifying view, which is only touched upon here:

The New World Order where there are no borders and only one government…. It is an entire comprehensive, meticulous plan for changing our entire world. No detail has not been addressed…. Covid-19 starts the journey of world globalization.….It is impossible for this crisis to be made only in the last [eleven] months. The sections on global governance and the fourth industrial revolution have been planned for decades…. The plan is for one government to have complete control of all of us. Artificial intelligence controlling our business, our food, our money, our privacy. And our freedom is to be abolished forever…. Years and years and years of elite mastermind plotting and planning on how to take over the world come together on this one website. Covid-19 is just the first step to get the ball rolling… A scared and divided world is easy to dominate, crushing the economy and installing fear-based reactions is how you get an entire world to behave and start from scratch. All of the data and all of the videos throughout the site are updated daily, supporting propaganda is published and released daily, written by those determined to take over the world and all 7.7 billion inhabitants. You have to be able to understand this feel-good language and read between the lines to know what is really being said. I have had to re-read some things ten times to truly understand what the bottom line was but also truly understand what they were not addressing…. Using Covid-19 to harness the power of revolution to change the economy… characterized by a fusion of technologies that is blurring the lines between the physical, digital and biological spheres…. In its most pessimistic, dehumanized form, the Fourth Industrial Revolution may indeed have the potential to ‘robotize’ humanity and thus to deprive us of our heart and soul. The Fourth Industrial Revolution will change not only what we do but also who we are… and sooner than we think it may lead to human augmentation…. The present vast overpopulation, now far beyond the world carrying capacity, cannot be answered by future reductions in the birth rate due to contraception, sterilization and abortion, but must be met in the present by reduction of numbers presently existing. This must be done by whatever means necessary. The bulk of humanity has become expendable. We were good for the elite to have around when they could exploit our labor and enjoy the fruits of humanity’s talents. But information technology research and advisory firm Gartner predicts that at least one-third of jobs now performed by humans will be replaced by software, robots, and smart machines by 2025. Robots do not require food, health benefits nor do they require a minimum wage…. According to Ray Kurzweil, the director of engineering at Google, by 2029 robots and other forms of technology will have reached human levels of intelligence and functionality….

Analysing the WEF’s Resetting the Future of Work Agenda: Disruption and Renewal in a Post-COVID World former World Bank economist Peter Koenig in his article ‘The Post Covid World, The WEF’s Diabolical Project: “Resetting the Future of Work Agenda” – After “The Great Reset”. A Horrifying Future’ outlines elements of the ‘horrifying future to some 80%-plus of the (surviving) population’ which ‘The Great Reset’ promises.

These elements include 84% digitization of work, 83% of people working remotely, automation of 50% of tasks, temporary and permanent reductions of the workforce resulting in massive, permanent unemployment for at least 30%, vaccination containing nanochips that combined with 5G and 6G technologies will enable control of your behaviour or kill you outright in accordance with the eugenicist plan to reduce the human population.

In his article ‘Dystopian “Great Reset”: “Own Nothing and Be Happy”, Being Human in 2030’, Colin Todhunter focuses on the fact that:

The Great Reset entails a transformation of society resulting in permanent restrictions on fundamental liberties and mass surveillance as entire sectors are sacrificed to boost the monopoly and hegemony of pharmaceuticals corporations, high-tech/big data giants, Amazon, Google, major global chains, the digital payments sector, biotech concerns, etc. Using COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions to push through this transformation, the great reset is being rolled out under the guise of a ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ in which older enterprises are to be driven to bankruptcy or absorbed into monopolies, effectively shutting down huge sections of the pre-COVID economy. Economies are being ‘restructured’ and many jobs will be carried out by AI-driven machines.

In a short video, the WEF predicts that by 2030, ‘You’ll own nothing, and you’ll be happy’.

More fundamentally, as I explain in the article ‘Beware the Transhumanists: How “Being Human” is being Re-engineered by the Elite’s Covid-19 Coup’ and as mentioned above, if the transhumanist agenda is successfully implemented as part of ‘The Great Reset’, individual human identity will vanish along with human volition.

Of course, it should not be forgotten that while this coup is taking place, there has already been a great number of disastrous outcomes. These include the staggering cost, in terms of everything from mental health, violence in the family home, loss of livelihood and hugely increased deaths from starvation – see ‘The Elite’s COVID-19 Coup Against a Terrified Humanity: Resisting Powerfully’ – to an acceleration in the path to human extinction on four separate counts. See ‘The Elite’s COVID-19 Coup to Destroy Humanity that is also Fast-Tracking Four Paths to Human Extinction’.

What can we do to halt ‘The Great Reset’ and defend ourselves from the elite coup?

Fortunately, we can do a great deal, particularly if we recognize that many issues must be tackled simultaneously and while we cannot all participate in everything, we will maximize our impact if we support the vital role that others play and we act strategically.

Moreover, we only have to build on what is happening already. Despite being largely ignored or denigrated by the corporate media, resistance to one or other features of the coup is already substantial. For just one example, see this summary: ‘Anti-Lockdown Protests All Across Europe’. For an example of the legal challenges to the coup, which are set to proceed in many countries, watch this video interview of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: ‘Lockdowns, masks & vaccines’.

So, first, if you still find it difficult to believe that people would do this, rest assured that those organizing this, and their agents, are not sane. See ‘The Global Elite is Insane Revisited’. Complicating this, unfortunately, is the fact that many people are victims and easily conned by propaganda. See ‘Why Do Most People Believe Propaganda and False Flag Attacks?’

Nevertheless, as noted above, there is widespread resistance to what is happening already – awareness of which is suppressed by the corporate media, of course – so our task is to build on that resistance and increase its strategic impact.

So, if you would like to be part of the campaign to defeat the elite coup, see the list of strategic goals necessary to achieve this outcome here: Coup Strategic Aims.

If you wish to campaign to avert one or more of the four most immediate paths to human extinction, you can see a list of strategic goals for doing so here: Campaign Strategic Aims.

If you wish to nurture children to be better equipped to understand what is happening and far more able to critique it, see ‘My Promise to Children’.

If you wish to reduce your vulnerability to elite control, consider joining those who recognize the critical importance of reduced consumption and greater self-reliance by participating in ‘The Flame Tree Project to Save Life on Earth’. In addition, you are welcome to consider signing the online pledge of ‘The People’s Charter to Create a Nonviolent World’.

Finally, if you want a better fundamental understanding of how we reached this point, see ‘Why Violence?’ and ‘Fearless Psychology and Fearful Psychology: Principles and Practice’.

Conclusion

The coup currently being conducted by the global elite has been carefully planned and prepared over several decades. This is evident from documents published by the World Economic Forum and other elite organizations, many elite gatherings which have discussed the subject, interim measures adopted along the way and the extraordinary measures being taken to prevent any meaningful discussion or debate, in violation of our ‘right to free speech’, about the threat supposedly posed by Covid-19 and the merits or otherwise of ‘The Great Reset’. See ‘“Collective Narcissism” and the “Dark Triad”: Those Who Protest against the “Official” Covid-19 Narrative are Categorized as “Psychopaths”. Is It A Witch Hunt?’ and ‘There’s no vaccine for the infodemic – so how can we combat the virus of misinformation?’

Given that the fundamental aim of the coup is to substantially reduce the human population and keep those still alive, subject to permanent surveillance as well as mind and behavioural control, as ‘techno-slaves’ to the global elite, the time to resist is now.

