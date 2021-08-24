RFK, Jr. to Journalists: Report the Truth About COVID Vaccine Risks, Injuries and Deaths

By Children’s Health Defense

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) Chairman Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. this week called on mainstream media to investigate and report on the many issues central to the COVID crisis that have been mischaracterized or suppressed.

Kennedy said:

“The cornerstone of any democratic society is freedom. The people of this country should have free speech and the freedom to decide what medical interventions they do or don’t want. Never in our nation’s history have those freedoms been as threatened as they are today.”

Here are just some of the facts Kennedy said are being inaccurately reported or swept under the rug:

Viable and readily available treatments for COVID have been withheld so that vaccines could get Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

The only way experimental vaccines could have been granted this status was in the absence of treatments. This led to the media-endorsed narrative that no early and effective treatments were available. People have died because of this fallacy that has been relentlessly presented to the public, day after day, by the media.

No healthy individual should die or be injured from a vaccine. We are now approaching a time when the injuries and deaths from COVID vaccines will likely surpass those from the virus. Between Dec. 14, 2020 and Aug. 13, 2021, a total of 595,622 total adverse events were reported to the government-run Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS).As Health Officials, Media Ramp Up Vaccine Coercion, They Scapegoat the Unvaccinated

Yet the media maintains a blackout on the topic. By comparison, when it became known that an estimated 50 people died after receiving the swine flu shot in 1976, that vaccination campaign was immediately shut down.

The COVID vaccine does not prevent transmission. As stated in the documentation upon which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted EUA status to COVID vaccines, and as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently acknowledged to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, COVID vaccines do not stop transmission of the virus, one of the chief goals of any vaccine. Shaming the unvaccinated for new COVID cases is baseless and dangerously divisive.

Children are at extremely low risk of death or hospitalization from COVID and there is no justification for recommending this vaccine to kids. The COVID survival rate across all age groups is 98.23%. In children it is even higher, at 99.985%.

These statistics call into question the need for widespread COVID vaccination of any age group, but especially children who are at such minimal risk from COVID.

COVID vaccines are not helping society reach herd immunity. It’s becoming increasingly apparent that the vaccinated are spreading the virus just as easily as the unvaccinated.

And while the vaccinated are still getting COVID, they will become sentenced to a lifetime of booster shots that will continue to cause injuries and deaths like those already reported to VAERS.

Yet the media perpetuates the falsehood that more boosters are the way out of the epidemic — especially now that it’s becoming apparent that the original COVID vaccines are failing.

The origins of COVID-19 remain shrouded in secrecy by the media. Even though Congress has launched an investigation, the media is still providing guidance on the epidemic and COVID vaccines based on Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recommendations.

As Fauci may well be responsible for funding this dangerous science at the Wuhan Lab, and his vaccine conflicts of interests have come into question, Fauci’s ability to lead the response to the epidemic has been compromised beyond repair.

“Human rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights are being decimated,” said Kennedy. “Mandates are morally and spiritually wrong for America and the world. No human should ever be forced or coerced by their employer, school or government to have a medical procedure, including vaccines, against their will.”

Kennedy added:

“Where is the outcry against this travesty from our leaders and the media? It’s time for the media and the public to break free from the Pharma-backed vaccine paradigm and instead embrace the liberty upon which this country was founded.”

