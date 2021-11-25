Whistleblower Nurse Says Politicians Receive Saline Instead of mRNA Jab. Crisis in Slovenia

By Daily Telegraph New Zealand

Global Research, November 25, 2021Daily Telegraph New Zealand

A crisis has hit the eastern European country of Slovenia, with a whistleblower nurse telling the public that politicians and other high ranking citizens receive saline instead of the mRNA experimental medication.

In a video on Facebook, which has been deleted by YouTube, the woman claiming to be the head nurse of the University Medical Center in Ljubljana, which takes care of receiving and managing the jab bottles for politicians, resigned and gave a press conference on the scandal.Video: What’s Going On? Athletes Dropping Like Flies. Heart Disease Endemic in Young Athletes.

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=314&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fstoplaznivimmedijem%2Fvideos%2F190515176301913%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0

During the conference she showed codes on the bottles where each contains 1, 2 or 3 digits, and then explained the meaning of those numbers.

Note: Daily Telegraph understands from our sources in Slovenia the original video has now been removed from Facebook.

Number 1 is the placebo, saline. Number 2 is a the mRNA. The number 3 is an mRNA stick that contains the onco gene, linked to the adenovirus that contributes to the development of cancer. She said those receiving the number 3 bottle will develop soft tissue cancer within two years of receiving the jab.

She says she personally witnessed the jab of all the politicians and tycoons and everyone who received the number 1 bottle, claiming they received the saline solution, a placebo. This explains why the same person administers the jab to politicians when they take pictures for the media.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is a screenshot from the videoThe original source of this article is Daily Telegraph New ZealandCopyright © Daily Telegraph New Zealand, Daily Telegraph New Zealand, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/slovenia-whistleblower-nurse-says-politicians-receive-saline-instead-mrna-jab/5762740