Germany: Chief Medical Doctor of a Major Hospital Thomas Jendges “Falls” from the Roof of the Hospital. Suicide or Murder?

By Peter KoenigGlobal Research, November 29, 2021

The chief medical doctor in Chemnitz’s main hospital – Chemnitz is the third largest city of Saxony – “talked” (see the 2-min video below) then “fell” from the roof of the hospital to his death. Suicide of murder?

The media, of course, talk about suicide. However, Dr. Thomas Jendges (55), left behind a wife and a son, and had no prior record of depression or suicidal tendencies. See video here.

Italy Protest Movement against the “Vaccine Passport”

Click here to watch the video.

Dr. Jengdes was appointed managing director of East Germany’s largest municipal hospital in April 2021. He was the sole managing director since 1st October 2021. He said in a brief hastily recorded video, “There is no virus, it’s a dictatorship in disguise.”



He elaborated in his short video (German with English sub-titles) that what is happening in Germany and worldwide has nothing to do with a virus.

“It is the imposition of a worldwide dictatorship. It has to be said. Unfortunately, there is no way around it.”

Please listen to this brief, emotional testimony.

He is no longer here to defend humanity from this crime of biblical proportions. But, We the people, have to stand up and in solidarity “go on the barricades” against this ever more brutal, more cruel tyranny.

And we shall overcome.

Thank you for being part of this drive and for shaking others awake.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he has worked for over 30 years on water and environment around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization.

Featured image is a screenshot from the videoThe original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Peter Koenig, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/germany-chief-medical-doctor-major-hospital-falls-roof-hospital-suicide-murder/5763020