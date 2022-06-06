US Battled World War II Nazis, Today US Side-by-side Ukraine Nazis

By Renee Parsons

Global Research, June 06, 2022

In late February, much of the American public had little understanding about Russia’s “special military operation” (smo) that focused on the “denazification” of Ukraine. Despite opinion polls confirming the media as a lying, scheming venture, Americans foolishly invest their myopic trust as it continues to build disinformation upon hogwash until an unsuspecting citizenry can no longer discern the most basic facts from fiction. The unacceptable expansion of NATO on Russia’s border as an instrument of US foreign policy has been a thorn in Russia’s side since the default of its 1990 promise to Gorbachev.

Even prior to Russia’s SMO, The West had been deliberately violating the international sovereignty of the Black Sea and Russia’s proximity as the HMS Defender recklessly sailed willy-nilly as if the entire world was its oyster. By February, 2022, Ukraine, NATO, the US and its EU coalition of western groupies had crossed Russia’s red line in their refusal to implement the 2014 Minsk Agreement as Russia reacted to protect its own sovereignty.

In denial, if not mystified, about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reference to denazification was that a significant number of bona fide German Nazis remained in what was not yet the independent country of Ukraine (1991) after WWII. It was with the 2014 coup that those Nazis organized into neo-nationalist militias like the Azov Battalion, the Right Sector and Svoboda to take over the Kiev government as they embedded within the Ukrainian National Guard and prepped for military action against Russia.

In other words, there has been no Great Awakening or an OMG moment that the US, NATO and EU have been fighting on the same side as descendants of the German Nazis whom they all fought against during WW II. How could that not have been an obvious fact to any American with half a brain – we can debate whether the public school system is teaching critical analytical thinking. Given the awareness of the history between the Russians and the Nazis during The Great Patriotic War, you might expect some level of self-loathing for those Europeans who chose to align with today’s Ukraine Nazis, yet those same countries have proven they are missing a modicum of moral integrity as that repulsive fact gave not one moment of hesitation to join the effort to destroy Russian sovereignty. Today’s Ukraine Nazis are no better, with no more trace of humanity and no less evil or diabolical than the Nazis of the 1930’s and may have further descended into the pits of Hell.

As the Biden Administration and American war machine ignore the cruel connection of that obscene war as a current sham of EU, NATO, US solidarity as a dishonor, if not a disgrace, to the memory of those 405,000 Americans who gave their lives fighting the Nazis and thousands more who served with honor while presumably defeating the Third Reich; that war which cost many American families, including my own the loss of my father’s twin brother, a paratrooper in Holland who stepped on a land mine days before the April, 1945 armistice.

The current generation of Americans remain equally unaware that the Potsdam Conference of 1945 agreed to disarm and demilitarize German Nazism, to repeal Nazi regime laws, to remove Nazis from the German education and court systems, and to arrest and try Germans who had committed war crimes. The belief that ‘The West’ won WW II became somewhat tarnished as the US, unbeknownst to the American public, undermined its own victory in 1947 by introducing over 2,000 scientists, engineers and high level Nazis into NASA, Plum Island, the US defense industry and other specialized departments.

Fast forward to 2022: soon after the coup, the United States spent unspecified millions of dollars training and arming Ukraine troops; not to mention $54 Billion allotted directly to Ukraine since February during which the US coordinated a phony proxy war with no formal declaration of war, as neither political party, one more duplicitous than the other, sought to demand a War Powers Act vote or cited Constitutional violations.

As Russia has continued in the eradication of Nazi neo-nationalists throughout the entire Donbass region and nailed down important key locations, Zelensky has dramatically flipped from his usual dismissal of the Russian Army to admitting that the Donbass had deteriorated to “indescribably difficult” for the Ukrainian Army. At the same time, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba was speaking at the World Economic Forum soiree in Davos and conceded that the “situation in Donbas is extremely bad” offering a rare glimpse into what Ukrainian troops described as staggering losses, mutiny in the ranks, and starvation in the trenches while also pleading for MLRS from any one who would listen.

Also during the WEF meeting, the decrepit former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger suggested a return to the status quo of ceding Donbass and Crimea land to Russia and that “Pursuing the war beyond that point would not be about the freedom of Ukraine but a new war against Russia itself.” Kissinger’s warning fell on deaf ears as Kuleba confirmed that peace negotiations with Russia were going “nowhere”. Brash and inexperienced, Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine would only accept Russia giving up all its historic claims to Ukraine land and stage a total withdrawal adding that “It seems that Mr. Kissinger’s calendar is not 2022, but 1938, and he thought he was talking to an audience not in Davos, but in Munich of that time.”

However, Kissinger understood better than his World Economic comrades that Russia’s imminent success was about to publicly display Ukraine’s utter military thrashing as well as discredit any credibility related to their precious Globalist New World Order (Conspiracy) Dream of Nirvana – all of which are imminently going down the tubes thanks to the arrogant incompetence of The West.

Meanwhile, as gas supplies have been cut off to the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Finland and Poland for not opening a ruble account, it is now apparent that Russia has not crumpled under the economic sanctions levied by the West which foolishly believed its petrodollar and its SWIFT system (replaced by China’s CIPS) to both be sacrosanct as the Russian Army is now mopping the floor with the Nazi neo-nationalists in the Donbass section and Ukraine‘s geography east of the Dnieper River just as Putin promised.

Even as Putin offered a “significant contribution to overcome the food crisis’ with increased wheat and fertilizer shipments in exchange for reconsideration on some of the politically motivated sanctions, some of which have proven to be ineffective or have boomeranged back on its western perpetrators creating their own self-made crisis. Yet the know-nothings in the EU and United States would rather see their citizens in dire straits, experience the truth of starvation and the deep anxiety that comes with a family and its children enduring the trauma of severe food insecurity than ever admit they failed to consider the full implications of their errant policy. Russian officials indicated that the ports of Mariupol and Berdynask have been cleared of Ukraine mines and was now free for the export of 20 million metric tons of Ukraine grain.

Yet Brit Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has suggested that western allies need to be ‘ready for the long haul’ with ‘no talk of ceasefires or appeasing Putin” while at the same time, taking no personal responsibility for a belligerent attitude with “it is completely appalling that Putin is trying to hold the world to ransom, and he is essentially weaponizing hunger.” In addition, EU President Ursula von der Leyen suggested “..Putin might be able to take the oil that he does not sell to the EU to the world market, where the prices will increase, and sell it for more – and that would fill his war chests.”

What is appalling is that the EU/US Globalist Club never considered the implications beyond their own narrow self-serving policies and would now rather fall on its sword than ever admit they goofed; that they have no understanding of the cause-and-effect of their own policies, that they did not bother to confirm what they thought they already knew from their own altar of self-superiority and that they made a serious miscalculation that will now cost their own citizens to suffer unnecessarily.

The truth of reality is that their self-aggrandizement sanctions were not the end-all as expected even prior to the utter shock that Russia is more of an economic and agricultural self-sufficient country than any of these weasels in the west would have ever considered. With a strong agricultural base “its exports exceed arms sales by more than a third. $28.8 billion from agricultural sector, $15.6 billion from the defense industry,” while in 2015, Vladimir Putin openly opposed genetically modified food and announced Russia’s goal to become the world’s largest supplier of organic produce.

Meanwhile, the US removed evidence of bioweapon labs in Ukraine as the West continue to escalate their delivery of weapons to the Zelensky government.

