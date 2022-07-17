Switzerland’s Secretive Banking System and the WEF’s “Great Reset”: First in “You’ll Own Nothing and You’ll be Happy”?

Visit and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

It has often been said, Washington is the Belly of the Beast and Switzerland is the Head of the Beast. Considering a variety of dimensions, it is probably not far from the truth.

Switzerland is home to a number of highly dubious institutions and organizations.

Take the World Economic Forum (WEF) – the unelected NGO, with its unelected master, Klaus Schwab, based in Cologny, suburb of Geneva. This unelected but dirty-rich body of “luminaries”, with tax-free status, pretends to decide over our future, the future of the world, and literally, the future of mankind.

Once a year, mostly in the second half of January, the WEF unites some 2000 to 3000 oligarchs and wannabe luminaries in Davos, Switzerland, to ruminate (often in secret chambers off the madding crowd) on how to make the world a better place. No, not for us the people, but for themselves, the elite.

Their private-jet pilgrimage to Switzerland leaves a carbon footprint behind, that is like blatantly spitting in the face of their “climate change” agenda, imposed on the world.

This year, 2022, has been a “covid-exception”, and the word-shaking get-together took place in May, still in Davos, under the usual heavy police and secret service protection. But with a reduced number of luminaries and world leaders. It smells a bit like “deglobalization”.

Second, Switzerland is also home of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), a colossal round tower, bearing similarities to the depictions of the “Tower of Babel” which is said to having been built as an act of rebellion against God. Is the physical similarity of the two towers a strange coincidence? – See this.

The BIS is located in Basle, at the border to Germany. It was created in 1930 with the stated objective to “managing” Germany’s debt payments to the winners of WWI. In reality, it was rather used to prepare and fund WWII. The BIS channeled money from the US Federal Reserve (FED) to Hitler’s Germany – including to finance Hitler’s war, especially against the Soviet Union.

The first Chairman and President of the BIS (1930-1933) was Gates McGarrah. The BIS’ official role was “clearing German reparations and interallied debts and to develop new facilities for international banking.”

Interestingly, Gates McGarrah, was appointed on August 30, 1924, as the American director of the General Council of the Reichsbank, the central bank of Germany, created in 1876 until 1945. This job he carried out partially in parallel with his assignment as Chairman and President of the BIS from which he retired in 1933. See this.

The US is known for dancing on several fiestas at the same time. In this case they funded their WWII enemy, Adolf Hitler, to fight the USSR, officially an US ally against Germany. The funding was channeled through the BIS in Basle.

The Soviet Union suffered enormous losses (estimates vary from 25 and 30 million), but the Soviet army defeated Hitler’s army, which was the beginning of the downfall of Germany’s Nazism.

There is no question why Russia’s President Putin is dead-set against the Nazi-leadership and Nazi military forces – the Azov Battalions – in Ukraine. The Azov Battalion(s) fought with Hitler’s Nazi army during WWII against the Soviet Union.

Today, the BIS, an extremely secretive agency, still sits in Basle, in a Babel-shaped tower, managing the pyramid funds of the western monetary system – through the system’s central banks around the world. The building has several underground floors, where it stores a large portion of the gold reserves and other assets of the world’s central banks.

The BIS is largely owned by the Rothschild family, which de facto, has an enormous “outreach” over the globe’s financial system – the multitude of currencies, of which most of the western ones gradually have become fiat currencies, following the image of the US dollar, according to the 1913 Federal Reserve Act. Since 2001, the Euro, often referred to as the little brother of the US dollar, follows the same fraudulent pyramid doctrine.

Third, Switzerland has also one of the world’s most secret international banking systems with tentacles of services and networks reaching around the globe. Despite many “attempts” by foreign countries, especially the US, to breaking the Swiss banking secrecy, it has never really been broken, because of the high-powered international oligarchs and financial institutions, who have a vital interest in the secretive banking pivot Switzerland.

The Pandemic Treaty: World Health Tyranny

Finally, but by no means least, Switzerland is also home to the World Health Organization (WHO) – which is now being groomed to take over the 194 member countries’ health sovereignty, through a so-called “Pandemic Treaty”. This would literally make of WHO a WHT — a World Health Tyranny.

So far, the first voting round last week was lost for WHO, mostly thanks to a block of some 47 African countries, voting against it. But by no means is this the end. The Pandemic Treaty was a proposal of the Biden Administration – observe: “Democrats”. But it was immediately supported by Switzerland, the EU and a host of other mostly western countries.

This Pandemic Treaty, if implemented, will change the global landscape and strip you and me of some of our most basic rights and freedoms. Make no mistake, the WHO Pandemic Treaty is a direct attack on the sovereignty of its member states, as well as a direct attack on your bodily autonomy.

Video: Digital Tyranny and the QR Code: Peter Koenig and Michel Chossudovsky

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/PH6OIp7j81Wj/

The Pandemic Treaty is the “Back Door” towards “Global Governance” and Digital Tyranny. It is the End of “Representative Democracy”

Although the Pandemic Treaty was already proposed in December 2021, and, of course, welcomed by the Swiss Government, it was not before April that the Swiss public at large became aware of it. Secrecy and dictatorship have long become the norm, and we are still fantasizing about “democracy”?

Switzerland, the Head of the Beast, is well aware of the illegal and more than questionable machination playing out on her territory. It’s more: Switzerland encourages them and pulls together all the key strings: The world’s central banking (BIS); the WEF, master of globalization, “penetrating” (Klaus Schwab’s term) governments around the world with WEF scholars from the WEF academy of “Young Global Leaders”; and last but not least, the World Health Organization, alias the World Health Tyranny.

The Swiss Government is aware of the ongoing crimes on her territory. Why doesn’t it stop it?

Remember Klaus Schwab’s ludicrous dictum, “You’ll own nothing, and You’ll be happy”? Well, it looks like this drive is starting, carefully planned in, yes, Switzerland.

The Swiss Social Democrats and other center-left parties are proposing subsidizing “poor” people – whereas poor is not (yet) nationally defined, for example, with a set of countrywide indicators; nor does Switzerland have a country-wide minimum wage. These temporary payments per family would make the people and families dependent on government handouts. Instead of defining and enforcing a livable minimum wage for work, not as a subsidy.

The issue is not the amount of the “temporary” subsidy, but rather the dependency it creates. In combination with 5G and possibly soon 6G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotization of humanity, or as Yuval Noah Hariri says,

“humans are hackable animals and can be chipped and transformed into ‘transhumans’”.

Such people may be rendered happy by remote-directed mind-manipulation, so they will be complacent, and smile at elite-imposed atrocities.

Have you noticed, that what used to be called the Democrats (in the US), the Social Democrats, Socialists, Greens, or otherwise center-left or outright left parties, are gradually all selling out to the Globalist Agenda? It seems as if they were oblivious to what drives them in a direction contrary to their original objectives, working for better labor conditions, for sovereign labor rights, for national independence.

All of that they have done brilliantly, until the mid-to late seventies, when they were gradually and seemingly unnoticed captured by a neoliberal and CIA agenda to destroy social / socialist movements in Europa.

Therefore, a “temporary government subsidy for the poor” might be the first step towards a Universal Basic Income (UBI), a government program in which every adult citizen receives a set amount of money regularly.

In a chipped mind-manipulable transhuman, à la Hariri, the UBI might result in a smiling young adult, who owns nothing, but is happy.

All he owned had been stolen or confiscated by the One Word Tyranny (OWT), but his / her brain is 5G-manipulated to be happy. That would be a final key accomplishment of Klaus Schwab’s 4th Industrial Revolution; of Agenda 2030, and of the Great Reset.

The official justifying description of UBI is: The goals of a basic income system are to alleviate poverty and replace other need-based social programs that potentially require greater bureaucratic involvement.

In Switzerland the proposal for a UBI was rejected by a Peoples’ Referendum (6 June 2016), by more than 75% of the votes. Now, is the Swiss Government pushing it through the backdoor, to comply with the WEF’s Great Reset?

Hariri is one of Klaus Schwab’s closest allies and advisors – he is right down Schwab’s alley of the 4th Industrial Revolution. Is Hariri with his arrogant imposition, calling the bulk of the people around the world “useless eaters”, just fear-mongering, or real?

Let’s opt for the former, because fear is still the dark cult’s strongest weapon. And Schwab and his ilk can clearly be considered a low-vibrating class, way below the light.

*

There are other reasons why Switzerland may be a front-runner for Klaus Schwab’s Great Reset and in carrying out the dark side of UN Agenda 2030.



Switzerland’s private debt accounted for 171.70 % of her Nominal GDP in Dec 2021. That’s one of the world’s highest. See this.

The only country of the Global North, overtaking Switzerland in private debt, is the United States, with a private debt to GDP ratio of 228% in 2021. See this.

Both countries are perfect pioneers for “expropriation” – towards owning nothing and being happy. With the WEF, the BIS, the worldwide network of international banking being seated in the Head of the Beast, as well as monetary digitization advancing at warp speed and eight more years to meet Agenda 2030 targets, Switzerland is well placed to demonstrate what the Great Reset may look like.

Accent on “may” – as it will not happen. People will resist. An evil plan of this caliber cannot succeed.

*

In Switzerland the private over-indebtedness has to do with the Swiss banking system. Like in many countries, most of the private real estate properties are mortgaged.

The peculiarity in Switzerland is that mortgages do not have to be amortized. If you are not an exception paying back your mortgage, you never really own your house. Mortgaged properties are often passed on from generation to generation. That makes you easy prey for expropriation, if the economy derails, inflations soars, interest rates increase rapidly, unemployment is on the rise – all of which can be, and is, of course, being manipulated.

Artificially created financial crises we have had several of various degrees in the last 30 years. One of the worst ones was the financial collapse of 2008/10 that purposefully destroyed Greece. A good crisis is all it takes for private banks to expropriate homes, putting their “owners” with nothing but a smile into the streets.

This could happen again today. In fact, it has already begun to happen – rising inflation, rapidly increasing interest rates – and bingo, the bank takes over and you own nothing. That doesn’t make you happy yet, but in combination with a 5G-hacked brain, a chipped happiness pill, a chip under your skin, or better, you are already chipped by the poisonous graphene oxide loaded non-vaxxes that were force-injected into your body from December 2020 forward, you may soon feel happy and own nothing.

What is currently going on – semi-clandestinely – is a vivid precursor to the smiley face of the Great Reset, “Owning nothing but being happy, as the Government gives me everything I need”.

If not stopped NOW, Switzerland is on her way to become a front runner for Klaus Schwab’s Reset. We, the People, can and must stop it.

Alternatives: Peace and Democracy

Switzerland could easily turn its Head of the Beast into a Head of Peace and Democracy. Switzerland could return to her legendary constitutional “neutrality”, hélas, abandoned already decades ago, by abrogating the self-destructive US and EU imposed sanctions on Russia, thereby showing to the utterly corrupt and dystopian world, what real human and societal values could be. It takes character and political will, a strong government to resist pressures from Washington and Brussels.

But it could be done. Switzerland, like no other so-called “neutral” country, has a strong, hundreds of years-old-tradition of Constitutional Neutrality. It is highly unlikely that Switzerland would be “punished” for not adhering to the criminal western imposed economy and sovereignty interfering sanctions.

To the contrary, Switzerland could be a shining example for neutrality and non-interference in other nations’ business.

This position of neutrality and “bridge-building arbiter” could be enhanced by Switzerland’s position in the UN Security Council (UNSC). Today, 9 June, the UN General Assembly is voting on five of the ten non-permanent members of the UNSC. Switzerland is a candidate likely to be approved.

By adopting the rational and moral qualities of Head of Peace and Democracy, Switzerland might become a mediator of Peace for countries in conflict, like Ukraine and Russia, alias US and Russia. Switzerland might influence the dark-vibrating cult organizations of the WEF, WHO and the BIS – whom she grants residency on her soil, to become humanity friendly, seeking conflict resolutions, more distributive equality for the good of the people; promoting human rights rather than the sale of weapons.

In essence, Switzerland might and could insist that the WEF adhere to its noble Mission Statement “Committed to Improving the State of the World”.

“Peace is Love, and Love is Peace”

Switzerland could turn the dystopian, Orwellian “War is Peace and Peace is War” into what it should be in a rational and peace-loving world – “Peace is Love, and Love is Peace.”

This new / old role of Swiss neutrality could only become a winning proposition – a win-win for everyone.

It could spark an enlightenment way beyond Swiss frontiers, touching even the powerful financial giants to seek higher levels of coexistence with the inhabitants of this unique Mother Earth, universe, and find a more equality-prone distribution of Mother Earths generous resources.

Why not? Once the collective consciousness rises above the material values, billions and trillions become mere numbers and cease to represent values and “standing”.

It would be a push towards a peoples’ victory over conflict, hatred and envy, it might become truly a massive “We shall Overcome”.

Tell me one good reason, why the human mind should not have the capacity to make this true. And remember – NO FEAR is our strongest weapon against the dark adversaries.

*

