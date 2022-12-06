The WEF Reveals the Agenda for Davos 2023. “Cooperation in a Fragmented World”. Triggering Economic Chaos, Debt, Poverty and Social Tyranny Worldwide…

By Sikh for Truth

What can I say? I dipped in and out of various sessions this year at the Davos event with much interest.

Unfortunately, Davos 2023 will be held in less than 44 days. Can you believe it?

This year’s event was titled “History at a Turning Point” and we all remember when the Swiss Military were ordered to protect Schwab and the Global Elites with 5,000 troops.

Schwab also warned those who trivialized or hijacked the event’s key messages, like the often-mentioned Great Reset, that they would be treated with contempt.

At the key note address Klaus Schwab said:

“This war is really a turning point in history, and it will ‘reshape’ our political and economic landscape in the coming years.” – Klaus Schwab.

‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’ will be the theme of the Annual Meeting 2023 in Davos, Klosters from 16-20 January, 2023. Over 2,500 leaders from government, business, and civil society will attend.

“Taking place at a pivotal time for the world, the Annual Meeting 2023 will bring together more than 2,500 leaders from government, business and civil society. The Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine have triggered big changes. The promise of a “decade of action” could turn into a decade of uncertainty and fragility if systemic risks aren’t addressed.

To navigate the current cascading crises but, more importantly, to drive tangible, system-positive change for the long term, the World Economic Forum is holding its 53rd Annual Meeting in January to reaffirm the value and imperative of dialogue and public-private cooperation.”

The main themes for 2023 will include:

1. Energy and Food Crises in the context of a New System for Energy, Climate and Nature

2. High Inflation, Low Growth, High Debt Economy in the context of a New System for Investment, Trade and Infrastructure

3. Industry Headwinds in the context of a New System for Harnessing Frontier Technologies for Private Sector Innovation and Resilience

4. Social Vulnerabilities in the context of a New System for Work, Skills and Care

5. Geopolitical Risks in the context of a New System for Dialogue and Cooperation in a Multipolar World

You can expect Klaus Schwab and his confab to fly into Davos on carbon-heavy planes and eat filet mignon while directing us to “cycle and eat bugs”.

Over 400 sessions were held last year, all aligned with the United Nations’ sustainable development goals. They’re all working towards global government and digital control via the UN SDG’s.

They say we’re at a critical inflection point today. The sheer number of crises calls for bold action.

At the Annual Meeting, government, business, and civil society leaders will discuss the state of the world and priorities for the year. Through their cherished public-private collaboration, it will provide a platform for so-called “constructive, forward-looking dialogue”.

They’re building solutions to problems they’ve created. The Davos Men have been trained to believe in and support a globalist form of unelected government, where business is the driving force.

Don’t also forget that the WEF isn’t just a talking shop like some fact checkers and the mainstream media would have you believe. WEF has the same formal status as an official international institution like the Red Cross or the International Olympic Committee.

Hence, it’s going to be another round of globalist announcements, causing havoc without actually fixing anything. Watch as they decide outside of democracy and bring in predetermined solutions such as digital identity, CBDC, and carbon tracking. Through this, they can control and enslave governments and people.

TruthTalk.UK will be covering this event.

