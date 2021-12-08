Risk of Hospitalization, Severe Disease, and Mortality Due to COVID-19 in Kids

The New Germany Study!

By Vinay Prasad

Global Research, December 08, 2021Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts 6 December 2021

There is a new study out now from Germany, allow me to give you the highlights:

The authors begin by noting that there is uncertainty around the absolute risks of COVID to kids. Often, people divide (kids with bad outcomes) by (kids who present to the health care system) but this will always exaggerate risk, as it does not include all the kids whose symptoms are so mild they don’t seek health care. In other words, the denominator is smaller than the real denominator.

Side note: the studies that claim COVID19 has more myocarditis than vaccination also suffer from this error. I talk about that topic here.

The Germany authors go on to do it the right way, they combine seroprevalance data with data on bad outcomes in kids. They divide (kids with bad outcomes) by (kids who had covid19). I am tempted to say this is amazing, but the truth is: this paper is doing a very basic and obvious thing. The papers people cite instead are flawed.

Here is what we find for healthy kids with covid19:

For healthy kids, the risk of going to the hospital is 51 per 100,000

For healthy kids, the risk of going to the ICU is 8 per 100,000

For healthy kids, the risk of death is 3 per 1,000,000 with no deaths reported in kids older than 5

Kids 5 to 11 have a lower risk than kids <5 and adolescents 12 to 17

Kids 5 to 11 have a risk of going to the ICU of 2 in 100,000; 0 died

Among kids who died of COVID19, 38% were already on palliative/ hospice care.

MIS-C/ PIMS was less common with delta

What’s the take away?

Continue reading here.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from Children’s Health DefenseMurderous Medical Tyranny Rules America. “How to Inflate Covid Deaths so as to Scare People”The original source of this article is Vinay Prasad’s Observations and ThoughtsCopyright © Vinay Prasad, Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/risk-hospitalization-severe-disease-mortality-due-covid-19-kids/5764034