Destroying the Narrative: Twenty More Reasons Why a COVID-19 Pandemic Never Existed

“It’s completely understandable that people want to get on with their lives, but we will not be going back to the old normal.” – WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

“Many of us are pondering when things will return to normal…The short response is: never. Nothing will ever return to the ‘broken’ sense of normalcy that prevailed prior to the crisis because the coronavirus pandemic marks a fundamental inflection point in our global trajectory.” – Klaus Schwab, World Economic Forum

***

20 More Reasons Why a COVID-19 Pandemic Never Existed

As demonstrated throughout the first article in this series, the so-called pandemic that changed the course of human history is nothing like we’ve been told by “official” sources and mainstream media marionettes.

The real pandemic being perpetrated against humanity is one of unprecedented tyranny, lies, and corruption.

While the world has been set on fire with the flames of vaccine mandates, food and supply shortages, hyperinflation, unemployment, and police state crackdowns, the global cabal sitting atop this wide-reaching catastrophe is steadily implementing plans to reshape and reset the world to their advantage. Aided by the current crop of political dictators, Big Tech tyrants, medical mafiosos, and a whole host of public-private partners, the agenda to rob us of everything (remember, you’ll own nothing and be happy) including the right to refuse medicine is happening at warp speed. They have been planning this for a couple of centuries. We are experiencing the poisonous fruits of their efforts in a real live drill for control of the planet.

Remember, the reason we are in this plight is because of the declared state of emergency issued by President Trump and continued under the Biden regime. Leaders from many other countries also followed the same script. Again, if the “pandemic” can be proven to be fraudulent, then all emergency executive orders and mandates must be immediately revoked!

It is important that this information is shared so that the pandemic illusion can be completely shattered. These additional 20 facts will further invalidate that this emergency ever truly existed.

#21 – Hydroxychloroquine was sidelined to make sure vaccines were the only available treatment for COVID-19.

On March 30, 2020 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the emergency use of Hydroxychloroquine and Chloroquine to treat COVID-19. On June 15, 2020 the EUA was revoked and the FDA “determined that Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine are unlikely to be effective in treating COVID-19 for the authorized uses in the EUA.” This revocation took place despite the fact that the NIH knew Hydroxychloroquine was effective in treating coronaviruses as early as 2005.

Big Pharma stands to gain between $6-$19 billion in revenue from a coronavirus vaccine. Meanwhile Hydroxychloroquine—a proven coronavirus treatment—only costs on average about $20 per bottle.

On May 22, 2020 The Lancet, one of the most reputable medical journals in the world, published a study concluding that Hydroxychloroquine kills more patients and is a dangerous drug.

On June 5, 2020, The Lancet retracted this study after investigations into the company (Surgisphere) providing the data revealed severe inconsistencies and faulty methodology. See more about this unprecedented scandal here and here.

Dr. Anthony Fauci continued to insist that Hydroxychloroquine (an FDA approved drug in use for over 60 years) is not an effective treatment for COVID-19, despite numerous worldwide studies that concluded that it is. Yale epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch accused Dr. Fauci of running a ‘misinformation campaign’ against Hydroxychloroquine.

The National Pulse reported that a document no longer available from the FDA regarding “emergency use authorization” of potential COVID-19 treatments appeared to suggest that Hydroxychloroquine satisfied the criteria for the classification, but would have stood in the way of other lucrative drugs and a vaccine.

The American Association of Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) even sued the FDA for withholding from the public some 60 million doses of Hydroxychloroquine that were donated by drug manufacturers to treat coronavirus patients.

Please see the following list of studies proving that Hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment for COVID-19 here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here.

#22 – Props were used to make the “pandemic” look worse than it actually was.

In March 2020, U.S. states and countries around the world began constructing makeshift hospital facilities to accommodate the expected surge of COVID-19 patients. New York anticipated needing an extra 87,000 beds as the Javits Center was converted into a hospital by the Army Corp of Engineers. The U.S.S. Comfort was also deployed to New York City while the U.S.S. Mercy was deployed to Los Angeles. This was all a sham, meant to trick the public into thinking the situation was much more dire than reality. An article in the Navy Times revealed the truth about these makeshift facilities, stating:

By the time of Comfort’s departure, the approximately 1,200-person crew and 1,000-bed hospital had treated just 182 patients, of which approximately 70 percent had COVID-19, according to Capt. Patrick Amersbach, commanding officer of the Comfort’s Medical Treatment Facility.

Underutilization of added medical resources in New York City is not unique to the Comfort. Thousands of hospital beds made available in a converted convention center have gone largely unused after quick assembly by the Army Corps of Engineers.

The Javits Center, which was initially envisioned as a 2,500-bed field hospital for non-COVID-19 patients, converted to coronavirus-only hospital shortly after going operational. Still, the highest number of patients treated at the convention center at one time topped out at close to 500.

Similarly, the U.S.S. Mercy had only treated 77 non-infected patients by the time it departed the port of Los Angeles.

News media were also caught faking stories to stir up fear. CBS This Morning used fake footage to push a story about overcrowded NYC hospitals. The footage was actually from a hospital in Italy. CBS also faked coverage of a testing site in Michigan, with doctors posing as patients lining up in cars to get a COVID-19 test. These are just a couple of examples, but there are dozens more.

#23 – Big Tech, the White House, the media, and governments worldwide joined to censor information.

Facebook, Twitter, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Reddit, and YouTube issued a joint statement about combating fraud and misinformation about the virus, basically admitting collusion to censor views that dissent from the official narrative. In an interview on CNN, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki justified censorship of opinions not supported by “authoritative sources,” stating “anything that would go against World Health Organization recommendations would be a violation of our policy. And so, removing information is another really important part of our policy.” Countless individuals, organizations, medical professionals, and political figures were censored, suspended, or completely de-platformed for expressing opinions or citing factual information that poked holes in the story spun by entities like the WHO, CDC, FDA, the White House, and United Nations.

Solving a “pandemic” is not like a mathematical equation where there can only be one right answer. Censorship of differing views and factual information is not a scientific principle, but a totalitarian one that actually violates the scientific method.

#24 – Surprise! COVID-19 doesn’t just infect humans.

Animals including tigers, dogs, cats, gorillas, goats, and even fruit and Coca-Cola all tested positive for COVID-19. Since coronaviruses are very common and were “discovered” in the 1960s, doesn’t this reinforce that these tests are pointless for diagnosing illness, but perfect for creating hysteria and the justification for draconian measures?

#25 – According to real science, face masks do not stop viral transmission.

The wearing of face masks was widely panned in the early months of the “pandemic” by nearly everyone including Dr. Anthony Fauci, former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, former CDC Director Robert Redfield, the New England Journal of Medicine, OSHA, and the WHO. A USA Todayarticle from February 2020 documented Fauci’s original stance on masks:Destroying the Narrative: 40 Reasons Why a COVID-19 Pandemic Never Existed

The only people who need masks are those who are already infected to keep from exposing others. The masks sold at drugstores aren’t even good enough to truly protect anyone, Fauci said.

“If you look at the masks that you buy in a drugstore, the leakage around that doesn’t really do much to protect you,” he said. “People start saying, ‘Should I start wearing a mask?’ Now, in the United States, there is absolutely no reason whatsoever to wear a mask.”

In a Dave Rubenstein Show interview in May 2019, Fauci called mask wearing “paranoid” and advised against it as protection against infectious diseases.

An article by Bill Hennessy documented the New England Journal of Medicine’s stance on masks, citing:

For those of you who shout “science” like it’s a Tourette tick, this is from the New England Journal of Medicine on May 21, 2020:

We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection. Public health authorities define a significant exposure to COVID-19 as face-to-face contact within 6 feet with a patient with symptomatic COVID-19 that is sustained for at least a few minutes (and some say more than 10 minutes or even 30 minutes). The chance of catching COVID-19 from a passing interaction in a public space is therefore minimal. In many cases, the desire for widespread masking is a reflexive reaction to anxiety over the pandemic.

So, why are we ordered to wear masks? Symbolism. From the same article in NEJM:

It is also clear that masks serve symbolic roles. Masks are not only tools, they are also talismans that may help increase health care workers’ perceived sense of safety, well-being, and trust in their hospitals.

On April 3, 2020 the initial sentiment around universal masking was reversed when President Trump announced that the CDC recommended that citizens wear cloth face masks in public to stop the spread of the virus. States then began issuing mask mandates even for children, and the controversy about their usage has never gone away.

There have been hundreds of face mask studies. One of the best compilations can be found on Life Site News, where they cite 47 studies that confirm masks are ineffective for COVID-19 and 32 additional studies that confirm they have negative health effects. So, the overwhelming scientific consensus confirms what we were told from the very beginning: masks do not work! Wearing a face mask is nothing more than virtue signaling and blind obedience to today’s scientific cult leaders.

#26 – There are several other reasons that could explain the sickness and death supposedly caused by COVID-19.

#27 – Social distancing is a sham.

An article in the UK paper, The Telegraph, stated there is no scientific proof social distancing worksand that it is based on very fragile evidence. Even the world-renowned British Medical Journal said social distancing was based on outdated science. Could it really be that social distancing was actually borne from a teenage girl’s science project and adopted as a worldwide policy to keep people apart and afraid of each other?

#28 – Lockdowns do not stop viral transmission, but do destroy people’s lives and the economy.

If lockdowns worked, the “pandemic” should have ended as early as summer 2020! Much more could be said on this topic, but I think you get the point.

#29 – Quarantining healthy people is tyrannical and goes against all conventional wisdom.

The Great Barrington Declaration, signed by close to 60,000 scientists and medical professionals and over 800,000 lay people, advised that only the sick should be quarantined. The declaration states, “The most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity, is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk. We call this Focused Protection.”

Focused Protection has been standard practice for every previous epidemic or pandemic situation. Healthy people should be free to resume normal life and risk exposure. National and regional lockdowns which quarantine the healthy with the sick are nonsensical and have only served to prolong the “pandemic” situation.

#30 – Risk to children is extremely minimal.

A study by Iceland company deCode Genetics revealed that “children under 10 are less likely to get infected than adults and if they get infected, they are less likely to get seriously ill…even if children do get infected, they are less likely to transmit the disease to others than adults. We have not found a single instance of a child infecting parents.”

Data from WorldOMeter showed that children aged 0-17 years have a 0.02-0.06% share of world COVID-19 deaths, which is essentially zero.

A New England Journal of Medicine article advocated for schools to reopen for in person learning, stating “From a clinical standpoint, most children 1 to 18 years old experience mild or no illness from COVID-19 and are much less likely than adults to face severe consequences from the infection.”

Scott Atlas, former member of Trump’s coronavirus task force, stated “We know who is at risk. Only 0.2 percent of U.S. deaths have been people younger than 25, and 80 percent have been in people over 65; the average fatality age is 78.

A JAMA Pediatrics study of North American pediatric hospitals flatly stated that “our data indicate that children are at far greater risk of critical illness from influenza than from COVID-19.”

#31 – Though often vilified, marginalized, and censored, other treatments for COVID-19 exist and are proven to be effective, including:

#32 – Hospitals being full to capacity with COVID-19 patients is greatly exaggerated.

See here, here, here, here, here. As seen from these stories, when hospitals are full, there are many reasons besides COVID-19. The current shortage of nurses due to vaccine mandates is also causing hospital closures, service restrictions and bed shortages.

#33 – George Floyd protests proved “COVID-19 prevention measures” had nothing to do with public health.

The protests that erupted over the death of George Floyd violated social distancing and, in many instances, mask wearing rules. The protests were encouraged by leftist politicians and mainstream media. Other events where crowds gathered such as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota or organized lockdown protests were deemed “super spreader” events and widely condemned by these same leftists. This blatant hypocrisy shows that this is a political pandemic more than anything else.

#34 – Public officials’ hypocrisy in violating their own rules also prove “COVID-19 prevention measures” had nothing to do with public health.

I’ll just list some of their names; you probably know the instance(s).

Bureaucrats have created “rules for thee, but not for me” and love to openly flaunt their self-perceived superiority every chance they get!

#35 – There is strong evidence that the coronavirus “pandemic” was pre-planned.

Besides the widely known Event 201 pandemic exercise, governments have been conducting exercises to prepare for a global pandemic for a long time. I have already documented the many exercises, documents, legal proceedings, and conferences that have taken place (please see The Back Story and The Ramp Up from my COVID Chronicles series). Since all this planning has been taking place for at least 20 years, why did everything go so poorly?

#36 – Governments have tried to inflate illnesses into pandemics when not justified before.

See Swine Flu 1976, Zika, SARS 2002-2004, H1N1 2009, and MERS.

#37 – The WHO reacted slowly and allowed China to keep air travel going, which allowed the “virus” to spread internationally.

You would think that with the foreknowledge gathered during the various pandemic exercises conducted over the last two decades, something simple like shutting down air travel in the place where the outbreak first occurred would have been one of the first priorities. However, that did not happen. Why is that?

#38 – Constant confusion and misinformation from public health and government officials keep people fearful and bewildered.

Remember the mantra “order out of chaos” because this is the modus operandi of the “global elite.” They have purposefully sowed confusion and chaos regarding the nature of the “virus,” where it originated, how it is transmitted, its lethality, how variants emerge, how the tests work, whether one can develop natural immunity, if masks work and if so, how many need to be worn, and on and on. They continually contradict previous statements that seemed definitive at the time, keeping the naïve public constantly off balance and in a perpetual state of cognitive dissonance. Why anyone still trusts anything coming out of their constantly lying orifices is completely baffling! Nevertheless, many still do trust, and their ignorance and obedience serve to perpetuate the “pandemic” and the slippery slope to complete tyranny!

#39 – The “pandemic” ushered in the rise of authoritarian leadership just as predicted in the 2010 Rockefeller Report (see page 18).

Under the guise of public health and safety, governments committed all kinds of atrocities in the name of keeping people safe. People were arrested for not wearing masks, protesting lockdowns, and not observing social distancing; forced to wear ankle bracelets like criminals for refusing to quarantine; forced to dig graves and get into coffins; kicked off airplanes; forcefully removed from public transportation, spied on by drones and robots; forced to wear masks at home for teleconferences; stopped at quarantine checkpoints; required to use contact tracing apps; constantly surveilled; and left unemployed by the millions from lockdowns.

#40 – We were immediately and repeatedly told that only a vaccine could remedy the “pandemic” and get us back to normal.

How in the world did people like Bill Gates, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Zeke Emanuel, and countless others know instantly that a vaccine was the only way out of the “pandemic”? I’ve explained the answer to this question in lengthy detail in my article, Beware the Vaccine Pt. 2 – The Plan to Vaccinate the Planet.

By now it should be obvious that from the outset, the entire goal of this “pandemic” has been to inoculate the entire planet with a “vaccine.” Why else would all other treatments (besides Big Pharma-backed ones like Remdesivir) be banned or vilified? Why else would there be so much pressure to roll up one’s sleeve and take the jab? Why else would there be so much propaganda regarding how “safe and effective” COVID-19 vaccines are, when there is so much evidence to the contrary?

Since the vaccination campaigns began, most countries are still not back to normal (especially in places like Australia and Italy). The goalpost keeps getting moved while authoritarian mandates and controls accelerate. It is just like Rockefeller predicted and Schwab and Ghebreyesus have stated – We will not be returning to normal.

The Joke’s On Us

Unless people wake up and realize that this entire “pandemic” has been an excuse to install global governance and increase authoritarian control, these cabalists may get their wish. Now that you are armed with the facts, it is your duty to spread this information far and wide! RESISTANCE IS MANDATORY if you want to live freely.

