Jaime C.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Historic and Legal Perspectives of the Pandemic

By Robert F. Kennedy Jr

Global Research, October 04, 2021Orvosok 4 August 2021

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. covers both the legal aspects of our efforts seeking to disapprove the emergency use of the experimental gene therapies and points out the dangers of the political climate that allows these restrictions and mandates to be enforced while the global economy is about to burst.

He is also sending a message, that supports the people who are being silenced to empower them to refuse the COVID vaccines and non-pharmaceutical interventions.Video Player00:0027:53

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from OrvosokSame Fear, Different Year

Related Articles

Video: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Talks About COVID Vaccine Deaths

26 August 2021

Former Pfizer VP Tells RFK, Jr.: Young, Healthy People Shouldn’t be Coerced into Taking ‘Experimental’ Vaccines

28 May 2021

Court Hears CHD’s Arguments Against Facebook, Zuckerberg and ‘Fact Checkers’

7 May 2021The original source of this article is OrvosokCopyright © Robert F. Kennedy JrOrvosok, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/robert-f-kennedy-historic-legal-perspectives-pandemic/5757625

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.