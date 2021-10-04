Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Historic and Legal Perspectives of the Pandemic

Global Research, October 04, 2021Orvosok 4 August 2021
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. covers both the legal aspects of our efforts seeking to disapprove the emergency use of the experimental gene therapies and points out the dangers of the political climate that allows these restrictions and mandates to be enforced while the global economy is about to burst.
He is also sending a message, that supports the people who are being silenced to empower them to refuse the COVID vaccines and non-pharmaceutical interventions.Video Player00:0027:53
