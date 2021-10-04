Video: Why Do So Many Still Buy the Covid Narrative? Prof. Mattias Desmet

By Prof. Mattias Desmet and Dan Astin-Gregory

Global Research, October 04, 2021Dan Astin-Gregory 21 September 2021

Does it sometimes feel like you’re surrounded by people who’ve been hypnotised in some way? Well, maybe you are.

My guest tonight is Mattias Desmet, Professor of Clinical Psychology at Ghent University in Belgium, and his observations over the past 18 months have led him to conclude that the overwhelming majority have indeed fallen under a kind of spell.

Except it’s not actually a spell, of course: the term for it is ‘mass formation’ and right now it’s manifesting as a psychological response — not unlike hypnosis — to the unrelenting, single-focus campaign of fear to which we have all been subjected.

Join me as I explore with Mattias what triggers and sustains this mass response, where it could ultimately lead us, why a minority somehow manages to remain unaffected, and whether there’s anything we can collectively do to break the spell before it’s too late.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is a screenshot from the videoVideo: Is the Corona Narrative Part of a Totalitarian Mass Hypnosis? Prof. Mattias Desmet

Related Articles

4 October 2021

23 July 2018

Gaza — Helén Pettersson, Social Democratic member of the Swedish Parliament, submitted a written inquiry to Foreign Minister Carl Bildt, asking what measures the government intends to take in order to protect Ship to Gaza’s peaceful, lawful, humanitarian initiative. The reason for the inquiry is that Ship to Gaza and the…

24 May 2010The original source of this article is Dan Astin-GregoryCopyright © Prof. Mattias Desmet and Dan Astin-Gregory, Dan Astin-Gregory, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-why-do-so-many-still-buy-narrative/5757636