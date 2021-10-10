The WHO Recommends Genetic Manipulation and Gene Editing of Humans “To Promote Public Health”

The WHO has published official recommendations on DNA manipulation of humans.

By Jens Bernert

Global Research, October 10, 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

This article published by Global Research on July 30, 2021 confirms unequivocally that the WHO is complicit in what might be described as a profit driven “criminal agenda”.

***

Those who warned that Corona “vaccinations“ were the first step towards the genetic manipulation of humans faced harsh attacks from quality media, politicians and activists who denied this and ridiculed the corresponding fears.

But all that is now moot: on 12 July 2021, the WHO itself let the cat out of the bag and published recommendations – available to everyone on the WHO website – on the genetic manipulation of humans “to promote public health“ (1).

India: Violations of the Right to Food and Work Rampant Across the Country, Made Worse by Aadhaar

The World Health Organisation, about which one could read in the media before the Corona crisis sentences such as “The WHO is itself on the Gates Foundation’s money drip“, writes in its news article “WHO issues new recommendations on human genome editing for the promotion of public health“ on the modification or manipulation of the human genome (1-3):

„Two new companion reports released today by the World Health Organization (WHO) provide the first global recommendations to help establish human genome editing as a tool for public health, with an emphasis on safety, effectiveness and ethics.

The forward-looking new reports result from the first broad, global consultation looking at somatic, germline and heritable human genome editing. The consultation, which spanned over two years, involved hundreds of participants representing diverse perspectives from around the world, including scientists and researchers, patient groups, faith leaders and indigenous peoples.

‚Human genome editing has the potential to advance our ability to treat and cure disease, but the full impact will only be realized if we deploy it for the benefit of all people, instead of fueling more health inequity between and within countries,‘ said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.“ (emphasis added)

It is therefore a „good thing“ that since its last amendment, the genetic engineering law in Germany no longer includes all living beings as before, but now “all living beings except humans“.

The WHO, on the other hand, is apparently rock-solid in its assumption that „its recommendations“ on DNA manipulation will be implemented worldwide, although the population does not yet know anything about it. This is what the above-mentioned communication of the World Health Organisation says:

“The recommendations focus on systems-level improvements needed to build capacity in all countries to ensure that human genome editing is used safely, effectively, and ethically.“

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

This article was originally published on Blauer Bote Magazin.

Featured image is from Children’s Health Defense

Related Articles

31 July 2021

10 October 2021

24 July 2018The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Jens Bernert, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/recommended-genetic-manipulation-humans/5751272