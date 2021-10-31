October 31, 2021

Video: Big Pharma Imposed the “Vaccine” and “Digital Certificate”: “Undisclosed Contract” with EU Governments. Members of the EU Parliament Press Conference

MEPs Supporting the rights of workers against the mandatory Digital Certificate – press conference

By Global Research News

Global Research, October 30, 2021

The Undisclosed Contract between Big Pharma and the EU governments is outlined at 14′.00

https://www.youtube.com/embed/t7gO1byQozkThe original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2021

